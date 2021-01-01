« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9320 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
He's not brilliant defensively, but he's being asked to do two jobs right now and it's going to ruin him.  Just let him be an attacking fullback, not a midfielder who then has to sprint back into the right back position every time the opposition get the ball.  No wonder his concentration is all over the place.
gerrardisgod

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9321 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
Played better going forward, once he actually stayed out wide and made some overlaps. Weve gone from having the two best overlapping full backs to them providing next to none, just find it bizarre.

Defensively, I think hes been all over the place a good while and Konates a massive miss for him.
kev_goss

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9322 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
I could forgive him for the Mitrovic goals as hes a strong and powerful forward, but his defending at times tonight was abysmal, especially the first goal.


Thought he got caught out of position too many times tonight, like the last few games, what's pissing me off about him at the moment is his willingness to go forward and not track back, loads of times he was just passed by and looked like he couldn't be arsed.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9323 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm »
Sometimes his lethargy is annoying but he was still our most potent creative outlet despite getting zero help.
Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9324 on: Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
He's not brilliant defensively, but he's being asked to do two jobs right now and it's going to ruin him.  Just let him be an attacking fullback, not a midfielder who then has to sprint back into the right back position every time the opposition get the ball.  No wonder his concentration is all over the place.

Yep.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9325 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm »
Yeah, pretty sure Cole didn't get progressively worse at defending each year. Thought Trent did well one on one tonight but his positioning was all over the place again. Definitely need a Tsimikas-level player in that position.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9326 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
He's not brilliant defensively, but he's being asked to do two jobs right now and it's going to ruin him.  Just let him be an attacking fullback, not a midfielder who then has to sprint back into the right back position every time the opposition get the ball.  No wonder his concentration is all over the place.
Id understand that if he was being caught out of position because hes in midfield, but nearly all his issues have been when hes in the right back or defensive position.

The Mitrovic goal, Uniteds first goal, the Rashford free kick, miss-kicking a simple clearance in the opening few minutes which they nearly scored.

Theyre not because hes playing two roles, its just very poor defending. 
Dree

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9327 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm
Yeah, pretty sure Cole didn't get progressively worse at defending each year. Thought Trent did well one on one tonight but his positioning was all over the place again. Definitely need a Tsimikas-level player in that position.

Cole was never permanently exposed to one on ones
El_Pelusa_10

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9328 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm

Thought he got caught out of position too many times tonight, like the last few games, what's pissing me off about him at the moment is his willingness to go forward and not track back, loads of times he was just passed by and looked like he couldn't be arsed.

This is the thing for me - its like he couldnt care less at times. Even the first goal, just slows up and doesnt make any effort to track the run fully
Dave McCoy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9329 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm »
Honestly I'm not sure I've ever been more upset at a LFC player in my life. His first half performance was pathetic. Make fun of Virgil just standing there on the Sancho goal all you want but did anybody notice Trent was just no where until the ball was in the net? Then look at the Elanga chance, he just figures he can't get there so doesn't even bother. Nobody is asking him to be an amazing defender but he needs to at least try.

I would love to hear from Klopp about how that was Ok. He should have been hauled off in my opinion.
KirkVanHouten

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9330 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm »
Hes been abysmal this season. He was pretty poor at the end of last season too. Sick of seeing him just blast the ball in hope over the top.
harryc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9331 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
Hes been abysmal this season. He was pretty poor at the end of last season too. Sick of seeing him just blast the ball in hope over the top.

Really needs to cut out that hopeful hoof.
Snail

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9332 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
His attitude was concerning tonight.
lfcred1976

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9333 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Oh to have a Steve Finnan / Alvaro Arbeloa type defender there.  We all know Trent is great going forward, but his defending has always been suspect and hes looking even worse this season.
swoopy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9334 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm »
His defending is utter crap. If he'd actually run back he'd have got to Sancho for the first goal. Instead he jogs back after getting the ball played past him (for the umpteenth time).

He gets a free pass though because of where he comes from.

He'd be better in midfield on the wing. He can't defend for shit.
Studgotelli

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9335 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm »
That was a disaster class today I know he puts in a shift you and down the pitch but defensively he just gave up at times.

Usually hes so productive but he was awful on the ball too!

Haggis36

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9336 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
I don't think he's a bad defender, but I also don't think he really has much of an appetite for the defensive side of the game, he'd much rather be up the pitch influencing play - that's worked for us in the past but now the entire side is disjointed and it's not working anymore.

The more frustrating aspect though is with Trent when he has a bad game it can sometimes feel like it's a lack of application rather than a lack of ability defensively, maybe that's harsh but he can look really lazy out there sometimes.

That said, he may just be suffering from playing an insane amount of football over the past 4-5 years. I'm not sure bringing in an 18 year-old with one season in the Scottish league is going to help him, either from a competition perspective or affording us the ability to rest him once in a while. It can't be good for his long-term career the amount of football he's already played by such a young age.
skipper757

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9337 on: Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm »
Not at his best, but some of the criticism is over the top here.

Look at the midfields we're putting out there.  He's basically the creative force in the team.  He's as creative as De Bruyne.  It's just we play him at full-back.  We're expecting him to be the passer/creative force while also demanding him to track back and defend everything.  How good would KDB have looked at full-back against Allan Saint-Maximin?

We're putting too much on his plate, especially when the midfield has lost its athleticism to cover, and the rest of the defenders are also in poor form.  He may deserve some criticism, but it's also up to the coaches to figure out how to get the best out of him if full-back is just too much for him right now.

Given the sheer number of games he's played since he was a teenager, he's probably not at his physical best either.
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9338 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm »
Really bad for the first goal - if he stays with the play he can get near/cut out the pass to Sancho. So many crosses as well.
RedG13

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9339 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
Really bad for the first goal - if he stays with the play he can get near/cut out the pass to Sancho. So many crosses as well.
The CM are supposed to cut out the pass on the cutback, The pass beat him to it and left Gomez who missed the box but it was legit Milner trying to defender 2 MFers in the box on a cutback. He got beat By Elanga to the ball but correctly left it. He was never cutting off that cutback. It was a good pass but funnelled where there should be MFers.
redmark

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9340 on: Today at 12:34:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
He's not brilliant defensively, but he's being asked to do two jobs right now and it's going to ruin him.  Just let him be an attacking fullback, not a midfielder who then has to sprint back into the right back position every time the opposition get the ball.  No wonder his concentration is all over the place.
His concentration has always been all over the place, though. He's capable of defending well - but has moments where he switches off. A season or two ago, it was getting underneath high balls, realising he was in the wrong position and dangling a foot trying to get to the ball while a forward went past him. Now, it's a blindness to what's going on around him or reacting to danger. It may just be a flaw we (as a club) have to decide whether we can live with, or not.

I do err on the side of thinking he's better as an overlapping attacking fullback, than drifting into central midfield. Seems to be one of those tweaks that excites people as tactically clever, but doesn't actually produce enough to justify the downsides (which includes a restriction of Salah's game).
Robinred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9341 on: Today at 01:00:27 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
Not at his best, but some of the criticism is over the top here.

Look at the midfields we're putting out there.  He's basically the creative force in the team.  He's as creative as De Bruyne.  It's just we play him at full-back.  We're expecting him to be the passer/creative force while also demanding him to track back and defend everything.  How good would KDB have looked at full-back against Allan Saint-Maximin?

We're putting too much on his plate, especially when the midfield has lost its athleticism to cover, and the rest of the defenders are also in poor form.  He may deserve some criticism, but it's also up to the coaches to figure out how to get the best out of him if full-back is just too much for him right now.

Given the sheer number of games he's played since he was a teenager, he's probably not at his physical best either.

Agree with all that. Its true hes the teams most consistent creator; its also true that virtually every team we play target him when they go long. Theres a reason for that.
Xanderzone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9342 on: Today at 01:05:08 am »
Needs to find a middle ground.

I've long accepted he'll never be a Steve Finnan when it comes to defending

But he can't keep on being responsible for opposition goals and us putting it down to "the system"
lfcred1976

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9343 on: Today at 01:20:07 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 01:05:08 am
Needs to find a middle ground.

I've long accepted he'll never be a Steve Finnan when it comes to defending

But he can't keep on being responsible for opposition goals and us putting it down to "the system"

Question is tho what do we do?  Try and coach him better defensively or go 442 and have him right wing and a proper defender behind him?  That will mean changing the way we play and buying a right back good enough to slot in.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9344 on: Today at 01:27:53 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 01:20:07 am
Question is tho what do we do?  Try and coach him better defensively or go 442 and have him right wing and a proper defender behind him?  That will mean changing the way we play and buying a right back good enough to slot in.

Maybe try him in midfield where he spends most of the game anyway without having to defend pacey left wingers 1v1?
Xanderzone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9345 on: Today at 01:30:28 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 01:20:07 am
Question is tho what do we do?  Try and coach him better defensively or go 442 and have him right wing and a proper defender behind him?  That will mean changing the way we play and buying a right back good enough to slot in.

Well he could make a better effort than he did fir Uniteds first tonight.

And let's be honest we could say that about a lot of goals over the last two years.
Egyptian36

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9346 on: Today at 01:39:48 am »

Not long ago we were talking about him not being a good defender is a myth created by the media and rival fans. He is a good defender and like VVD and Fabinho he is struggling a little bit now because of our  unbalanced midfield set-up.
Dave McCoy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9347 on: Today at 02:16:26 am »
I don't care where you put him. If he's not going to be arsed to even make a modicum of effort its going to fail regardless. Someone this week is going to .gif some of his plays and it's going to be really, really bad.
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9348 on: Today at 02:21:29 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:27:53 am
Maybe try him in midfield where he spends most of the game anyway without having to defend pacey left wingers 1v1?
Can he perform the other tasks that our midfield need to perform?

I don't know if he can or can't, I'm wondering. But if he's really as much of a defensive liabiliy as some here are making out then perhaps he'll be an equal or greater liability because he's failing at his midfield responsibilities. And there'll be one fewer other midfielders to cover.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9349 on: Today at 02:28:10 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
Hes been abysmal this season. He was pretty poor at the end of last season too. Sick of seeing him just blast the ball in hope over the top.

Yeah. I mean, I get it, he's our playmaker and a damn fine one. But it only works if the opposition anticipates that you're a full-back and act as such. If the opposition works out that you're not exactly playing like a full back, they can treat you like they would a midfielder in possession. On that basis, his passing has lacked inventiveness. Far too many hoofs, crossfield passes etc, all of which the opposition is prepared for now. When was the last time he hit a pass to a player in space? Opponents are adjusting and we need to as well. This is as much a coaching issue as it is a Trent issue.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9350 on: Today at 02:54:43 am »
Seems weirdly subdued and his attitude at times during the last couple of games has been questionable.

Needs a response this weekend.
Cavani

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9351 on: Today at 03:11:32 am »
play van den berg (or Gomez if Matip is fit) next game. I love Trent but he hasn't been himself last couple of games.
