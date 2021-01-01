I don't think he's a bad defender, but I also don't think he really has much of an appetite for the defensive side of the game, he'd much rather be up the pitch influencing play - that's worked for us in the past but now the entire side is disjointed and it's not working anymore.



The more frustrating aspect though is with Trent when he has a bad game it can sometimes feel like it's a lack of application rather than a lack of ability defensively, maybe that's harsh but he can look really lazy out there sometimes.



That said, he may just be suffering from playing an insane amount of football over the past 4-5 years. I'm not sure bringing in an 18 year-old with one season in the Scottish league is going to help him, either from a competition perspective or affording us the ability to rest him once in a while. It can't be good for his long-term career the amount of football he's already played by such a young age.