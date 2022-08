Honestly I'm not sure I've ever been more upset at a LFC player in my life. His first half performance was pathetic. Make fun of Virgil just standing there on the Sancho goal all you want but did anybody notice Trent was just no where until the ball was in the net? Then look at the Elanga chance, he just figures he can't get there so doesn't even bother. Nobody is asking him to be an amazing defender but he needs to at least try.



I would love to hear from Klopp about how that was Ok. He should have been hauled off in my opinion.