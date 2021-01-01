He could/should have been two or three yards closer to him. He may or may not have been able to get a touch on the ball, or block him, or 'done enough' to put him off the shot - all the things that fullbacks do in those situations - but he couldn't attempt any of those things, because he didn't get his positioning right and wasn't aware of what was around him. Doesn't mean he needs binning off, just observations that at times, he lacks a fullback's instincts. If he (and Robertson, and others) had been in better form going forward, it wouldn't have mattered so much.





If Trent is two or three yards closer to Vinicius then he's leaving a huge space for Vinicius to burst into. Trent's position is fine because he is covering the area he should be covering. Nine time out of ten his positioning is fine because he has time to react to a cross. He is caught out because of the pace of the shot from Valverde.For me the goal should have been disallowed because Benzema is clearly offside and his run has altered Ali's positioning.