Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 17, 2022, 06:52:06 pm
Don't know how Carra and Neville chose Declan Rice as young player of the season ahead of Trent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 17, 2022, 07:07:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 17, 2022, 06:52:06 pm
Don't know how Carra and Neville chose Declan Rice as young player of the season ahead of Trent.

To be fair, it's ridiculous to pick either of them for that award.  Trent has played 160 games for Liverpool and Rice has played 166 for West Ham, they're both very established players and 23 is not young in today's game.  It would be far better to limit it to players who have played fewer than say 50 games at the start of the season rather than just having an age limit.
  Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 20, 2022, 12:20:17 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on May 17, 2022, 07:07:06 pm
To be fair, it's ridiculous to pick either of them for that award.  Trent has played 160 games for Liverpool and Rice has played 166 for West Ham, they're both very established players and 23 is not young in today's game.  It would be far better to limit it to players who have played fewer than say 50 games at the start of the season rather than just having an age limit.
makes a lot of sense, that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 21, 2022, 10:50:18 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61486457

Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold one of world's best right-backs - Cafu

World Cup-winning Brazil captain Cafu says Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is "one of the best right-backs in the world" and that the Englishman's style of play reminds him of his own.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, has had another stellar season with the Reds as they remain in the hunt for four trophies.

Liverpool have won two domestic cups so far and are in contention to claim the Premier League and Champions League.

Cafu said Alexander-Arnold's progress since his debut has been "amazing".

The Liverpool academy product has been a mainstay during Jurgen Klopp's reign, playing more than 200 games since breaking into the first team in the 2016-17 season.

He has had another productive season, providing 19 assists in all competition as well as scoring twice, lifting silverware in the League Cup and FA Cup.

The next week will decide whether Liverpool can do what no other English team has done and win all four major trophies in a single season. They host Wolves on the final day of the top flight on Sunday and face Real Madrid in Paris the following Saturday.

Cafu, who spent most of his career in Serie A with Roma and AC Milan, told BBC Sport: "I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool. His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world.

"He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself.

"We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in. The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player."

Only 2nd choice for England though  ::)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 21, 2022, 11:02:56 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on May 17, 2022, 07:07:06 pm
To be fair, it's ridiculous to pick either of them for that award.  Trent has played 160 games for Liverpool and Rice has played 166 for West Ham, they're both very established players and 23 is not young in today's game.  It would be far better to limit it to players who have played fewer than say 50 games at the start of the season rather than just having an age limit.


Carra and Neville voting for someone as young player of the year isn't an 'award' though.

PFA Young Player of the Year is now limited to players that must have been aged 21 or under as of 1 July immediately preceding the start of the season. Harry Kane was nominated when he was 24 before they change the criteria.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
Seems to have that moment in a few games where he just switches off defensively and theres usually someone behind him who capitalizes. I dont think he had the worst game of his life but definitely wasnt the best. Some passes went very wrong his crossing was off and he passed when he should have shot. He did a lot of good though as well. I think Salah being in mediocre form has impacted Trent as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
Trent's crossing has been off for a couple of weeks already. He switches off now and then too. Sometimes we get away with it and don't talk about it, but we were punished for it today. It's cruel.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:06:41 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
Trent's crossing has been off for a couple of weeks already. He switches off now and then too. Sometimes we get away with it and don't talk about it, but we were punished for it today. It's cruel.

He was defensively quite good today apart from the all important goal! Like the overall performance today he came up a wee bit short - perhaps it was one game to many
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:09:21 am
Defensively he's actually improved recently, he had a few good interceptions again tonight but was caught asleep for their goal unfortunately. Going the other way his output has dropped, his crossing and decision making has been poor. Set pieces not what they used to be either. Looks like he needs a break and a reset.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:11:37 am
Hmm not his best game defensively but this is usually made up from his attacking contribution, unfortunately tonight that was missing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:14:03 am
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 12:09:21 am
Defensively he's actually improved recently, he had a few good interceptions again tonight but was caught asleep for their goal unfortunately. Going the other way his output has dropped, his crossing and decision making has been poor. Set pieces not what they used to be either. Looks like he needs a break and a reset.

That's fair. We are still far to over-reliant on him though. The demands on him are almost unfair - we expect him consistently to create like Gerrard and defend like Carragher - I'm not sure its realistic over a long season. His lapses don't get exploited as cruelly as today because we are usually just too good. Hopefully we can buy a proper deputy so we can rest him a lot more.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:19:52 am
Really good in the first half but to me he seemed gassed around the 60min mark after the goal. There was less energy as we're normally used to seeing from him.

Nonetheless he will get better.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:21:04 am
Yeah, spotting attackers' runs and reacting quickly is his most glaring weakness, and it cost us tonight. But if he didn't have any weaknesses he would be the best fullback in the history of the game, at 23. He's actually a decent one on one defender, not great but decent enough, and he had some good moments tonight. But he has to improve on his spatial awareness defensively, because at the moment is a glaring weakness of this side, and opposite teams relentlessly try to exploit it, with varying levels of success. He's already the best offensive fullback in the world by a wide margin, and one of the best ever, it's time for him to take a step up on the defensive end.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:23:03 am
Unlucky for their goal. Valverde was actually shooting and it was very hard to predict that it was going to go straight to Vinicius with an open goal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:24:10 am
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 12:23:03 am
Unlucky for their goal. Valverde was actually shooting and it was very hard to predict that it was going to go straight to Vinicius with an open goal.

Nah disagree there, even if it had been a standard cross I doubt Trent would have been able to cover the back post, as he didn't really pick the run of Vinicius.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:26:11 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:24:10 am
Nah disagree there, even if it had been a standard cross I doubt Trent would have been able to cover the back post, as he didn't really pick the run of Vinicius.

Fair enough.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:39:37 am
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 12:23:03 am
Unlucky for their goal. Valverde was actually shooting and it was very hard to predict that it was going to go straight to Vinicius with an open goal.
Nah it wasn't a shot. Watch the replay slowly. You have to give credits to Valverde, that was an excellent cross. Really hard to defend. Trent was at fault for that, but other top RBs (who are supposedly good at defending) fall victims to that kind of cross all the time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:52:14 am
Mess at the back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:01:37 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:52:14 am
Mess at the back.

Give it a wipe then.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:03:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:01:37 am
Give it a wipe then.

I have a feeling hell wake up tomorrow regretting all these posts.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:07:54 am
I think he's become much stronger defensively.
Example: Strong and well anticipated tackle against Benzema, when he was almost in on his left foot.

But I feel his attacking game has suffered due to high expectations.  Seems to have games where he forces it, overhits, goes awol by heading infield for no reason etc.

I think his fantastic delivery is best used if he maintains the width, and sometimes,  keeps it simple. Not all balls need to be killer through balls or pinpoint passes. Some can just be simple sideways passes, with him still retaining the width to create more space.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:37:12 am
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:43:47 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:03:15 am
I have a feeling hell wake up tomorrow regretting all these posts.

I don't.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:01:37 am
Give it a wipe then.

;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:57:43 am
What was he meant to do at the back post? All you know it alls please enlighten. Vini had a run on him you cant cover that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:26:51 am
Stood that little bit longer watching Real Madrid celebrate. Thats what fuels him. The amount of help he seeks from various specialists and time he puts into every part of his game means he will continue to be incredible for a long time yet.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:48:40 am
Sign a rb and give him Hendo's role
