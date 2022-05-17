Yeah, spotting attackers' runs and reacting quickly is his most glaring weakness, and it cost us tonight. But if he didn't have any weaknesses he would be the best fullback in the history of the game, at 23. He's actually a decent one on one defender, not great but decent enough, and he had some good moments tonight. But he has to improve on his spatial awareness defensively, because at the moment is a glaring weakness of this side, and opposite teams relentlessly try to exploit it, with varying levels of success. He's already the best offensive fullback in the world by a wide margin, and one of the best ever, it's time for him to take a step up on the defensive end.