Outrageously talented footballer. Thereís not a type of pass in existence that he doesnít possess in his repertoire. Left foot, right foot, curlers, outside the boot, drilled, floated, whipped, lofted and pinged, heís got them all.



Iím a bit like a broken record with him but heís going to be in the shouts for our best ever player by the time he is done, if he isnít in there already.



what hits me again and again is -- he does all of that, and in each game he does it multiple times with no hesitation, looking up, or setting himself. often in virtually no space as he's being closed down. his instincts are unbelievable.regardless of position, I can't think of anyone else who can do that again and again. he's bloody unique.