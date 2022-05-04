« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 893285 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9080 on: May 4, 2022, 08:00:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  4, 2022, 07:50:22 pm
New contract until 2027 is the rumour
He signed a new contract in the Summer of 2021, I'd be very surprised we're renewing it so quickly.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,225
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9081 on: May 4, 2022, 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on May  4, 2022, 08:00:36 pm
He signed a new contract in the Summer of 2021, I'd be very surprised we're renewing it so quickly.
Are you telling me that a Turkish journalist doesnt have inside information?!

Shocked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,227
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9082 on: May 5, 2022, 01:00:07 am »
Third CL final at 23. Mad.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9083 on: Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm »
Such an odd game from him

For once his defensive game was on point, so good defensively tonight

But man that was one of the worst games attacking wise ive seen from him, just devoid of ideas and his final ball was so often a miss for someone who is usually so accurate

We missed his pin point crosses tonight
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,052
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9084 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm »
Appreciate him and Robbo were inverted after the set-piece, but why did he drop off Kane and not put any pressure on for their goal.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,145
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9085 on: Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm »
Was difficult for him because there was never any obvious pick out in the box with their 5 man defence.  We needed to be smarter and more patient in general.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9086 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 pm »
He kept crossing and crossing and crossing to absolutely nobody
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,610
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9087 on: Yesterday at 09:49:42 pm »
Wish he would get a bit more creative when the endless crosses aren't working at times.
Logged

Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9088 on: Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:49:06 pm
He kept crossing and crossing and crossing to absolutely nobody

Dont think the blame lays at Trents feet for that. Wasnt really any other options for him.

Would have liked Keita to come on earlier to pick a few locks. Not our night.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,106
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm »
He had one of those games where he just couldn't find beat the first man, I do prefer him to stay more wide than wandering inside. Some of his defensive play was good though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
Such an odd game from him

For once his defensive game was on point, so good defensively tonight

But man that was one of the worst games attacking wise ive seen from him, just devoid of ideas and his final ball was so often a miss for someone who is usually so accurate

We missed his pin point crosses tonight

He has to do better not the goal. Far too casual.
Logged

Offline Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
His free kicks have been poor for a while, terrible crossing tonight hit and hope stuff needs to be smarter especially against a packed defence.
Logged
PSN: ForgotMyMantra

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,909
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9092 on: Yesterday at 11:02:59 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm

For once his defensive game was on point

You've never seen his defensive game "on point" before? That's staggering.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9093 on: Yesterday at 11:16:42 pm »
Cant quite understand how hes managed to get so bad at free-kicks.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9094 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 pm »
Frustrating seeing him in the middle of the park time and time today. When hendo went off we had nobody wide and he kept playing narrow. His crosses were diabolical as well
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 12:20:36 am »
Defensively he was outstanding in the first half. In fact it was a masterclass.

Second half when he didnt close Kane down for the pass that led to the goal, you could see the dip in his confidence, and his attacking game suffered as a result, I think.

Still only 23 and has played an incredible number of games over the season. He and Robbo need to be rested against Villa to be of any use in the FA Cup final. Onwards and upwards.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 03:02:45 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:20:36 am
Defensively he was outstanding in the first half. In fact it was a masterclass.

Second half when he didnt close Kane down for the pass that led to the goal, you could see the dip in his confidence, and his attacking game suffered as a result, I think.

Still only 23 and has played an incredible number of games over the season. He and Robbo need to be rested against Villa to be of any use in the FA Cup final. Onwards and upwards.

I wondered also why he didn't close down Kane, but on the replay I saw there was a Spur onside out on the right.  I think TAA realized he was the only person on that side and if he let Kane go, he would have a couple players who could help.  In hindsight, he probably should have pressed Kane and dared him to make a tricky pass to the open guy on the right side. 
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 03:16:52 am »
I thought he did well defensively today, it was his delivery that was largely off. For the last few months, letting him take free kicks has basically equated to an opposition goal kick with extra steps.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,789
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 03:22:00 am »
The idea of Trent tucking in is to get him closer to Bobby. Without a false 9 we lack penetration and resort to crosses.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 03:43:21 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:20:36 am
Defensively he was outstanding in the first half. In fact it was a masterclass.

Second half when he didnt close Kane down for the pass that led to the goal, you could see the dip in his confidence, and his attacking game suffered as a result, I think.

Still only 23 and has played an incredible number of games over the season. He and Robbo need to be rested against Villa to be of any use in the FA Cup final. Onwards and upwards.

Trent was rested against Newcastle, so I wouldn't see a need to rest him in the midweek (besides avoiding injury ahead of the weekend, depending on your priorities).
Logged

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 05:41:45 pm »
Need to buy a Rb Tsimikas in the summer.'
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 05:41:45 pm
Need to buy a Rb Tsimikas in the summer.'
Think Gomez has the skills to comfortably play that position. He has way more pace than Trent which means he can cover easier and has shown he can cross. The other big plus is he can cover CB. I think Jurgen will be convincing him to stay.

Plus i really like him and don't want him to leave.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:17 pm by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 07:14:57 pm »
Would like to see Trent vary his game a bit more, such as giving Mo an overlap every now and again and creating the possibility of a low cross across the face of goal, or a cut back.

Clearly the crosses weren't working, the penalty box was too crowded and Spuds have too many CBs good in the air. But it also limited Mo's game, as they could double up and force him inside into the crowd, as there was no one going on the outside drawing the attention of Sessegnon.

Hendo offered a bit, but our link up play down the right was very static last night.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,106
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:14:57 pm
Would like to see Trent vary his game a bit more, such as giving Mo an overlap every now and again and creating the possibility of a low cross across the face of goal, or a cut back.

Clearly the crosses weren't working, the penalty box was too crowded and Spuds have too many CBs good in the air. But it also limited Mo's game, as they could double up and force him inside into the crowd, as there was no one going on the outside drawing the attention of Sessegnon.

Hendo offered a bit, but our link up play down the right was very static last night.

He seems to be going into those positions more and more and as you said yesterday the right side lacked a balance, as a result. Its certainly not helping Salah we need to be less narrow especially in the finals.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 09:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:14:57 pm
Would like to see Trent vary his game a bit more, such as giving Mo an overlap every now and again and creating the possibility of a low cross across the face of goal, or a cut back.

Clearly the crosses weren't working, the penalty box was too crowded and Spuds have too many CBs good in the air. But it also limited Mo's game, as they could double up and force him inside into the crowd, as there was no one going on the outside drawing the attention of Sessegnon.

Hendo offered a bit, but our link up play down the right was very static last night.
Said this at half time yesterday, Trent not getting beyond salah. The complete opposite on the left where Robbo overlaps, the odd time Hendo does it and we get a lot of joy.

Gomez did it well, but has the extra pace to recover.

Honestly think Trent is flagging and needs a rest.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »

He is clearly instructed by Klopp not to overlap so really no one can blame him for this and also we are not helping him defensively enough still can't forget against Brentford when he had to deal with 3 players alone all game
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 