Defensively he was outstanding in the first half. In fact it was a masterclass.



Second half when he didnt close Kane down for the pass that led to the goal, you could see the dip in his confidence, and his attacking game suffered as a result, I think.



Still only 23 and has played an incredible number of games over the season. He and Robbo need to be rested against Villa to be of any use in the FA Cup final. Onwards and upwards.