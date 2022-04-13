Did anyone else wonder at his positioning at times? He was so central at points. The problem with that, particularly when Keita is on the pitch (who doesn't tend to drift as wide as Henderson does), is it left us with no width wide right on occasions. And it deprived us of Trent's delivery from wide right. I'm glad we avoided too many aimless crosses, that's been an issue in games like this in the past, but I'm sure Trent would have had crossing opportunities in decent positions if he'd got himself wide more often. Of course this could just be a case of me noticing it once or twice and extrapolating it out to the game as a whole so perhaps others saw something different. And of course having him move central at points is brilliant, it gives him more options for penetrative passing.