Messi is a total freak isnt he. Amazing to see it on a football pitch and remarkable to see it graphically depicted drastically.
Quote from: killer-heels on April 12, 2022, 09:07:56 am
Lolz at Alisson.

I don't see Alisson in there
Am i a bad person for enjoying that the ball caught a bit of De Dea's cheek?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 20, 2022, 07:06:50 pm
Am i a bad person for enjoying that the ball caught a bit of De Dea's cheek?

No....but what is annoying are the announcers who labeled it "naughty" as if Trent intended for it to graze De Gea's cheek. Players do that follow up smash into goal every single game. This one wasn't great as it got too close to De Gea - but acting like it was purposeful is stupid.
Quote from: Knight on April 13, 2022, 11:43:03 am
Messi is a total freak isnt he. Amazing to see it on a football pitch and remarkable to see it graphically depicted drastically.
Having barely seen any PSG, I was under the impression Messi had been quite the failure there. It is interesting to see that a failed Messi is still even better than Trent! Playing in an easier league, of course.
Was way off it today.
Oddly poor passing with his right foot, yet some good ones on his left.
Clever of him to get his poor game out the way against relegation fodder before the big game in midweek.
He'd be 30 in 7 years ffs, he'll be in a serious decline in a decade.

(I really can't believe he's only 23...)
I think his first 6 passes went awry.

He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.
Quote from: jambutty on April 24, 2022, 09:42:41 pm
I think his first 6 passes went awry.

He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.

He really was not on it at all today, he looked like he was running in treacle at times. He's allowed it though, every player has one of those days.
Maybe being the local lad he put too much pressure on himself. We still got the points so roll on to the next game.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on April 24, 2022, 09:55:32 pm
Maybe being the local lad he put too much pressure on himself. We still got the points so roll on to the next game.

Wondered that myself.
Quote from: jambutty on April 24, 2022, 09:42:41 pm
I think his first 6 passes went awry.

He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.

I wondered about this. His delivery and consistency has left him a little bit. I wonder if he's running on jet fumes. Hopefully he'll get his A game back in time for the bigger games.
Thought he was sluggish yesterday but it is to be expected when he hardly gets a rest.
Did anyone else wonder at his positioning at times? He was so central at points. The problem with that, particularly when Keita is on the pitch (who doesn't tend to drift as wide as Henderson does), is it left us with no width wide right on occasions. And it deprived us of Trent's delivery from wide right. I'm glad we avoided too many aimless crosses, that's been an issue in games like this in the past, but I'm sure Trent would have had crossing opportunities in decent positions if he'd got himself wide more often. Of course this could just be a case of me noticing it once or twice and extrapolating it out to the game as a whole so perhaps others saw something different. And of course having him move central at points is brilliant, it gives him more options for penetrative passing.
Quote from: Knight on April 25, 2022, 10:17:21 am
Did anyone else wonder at his positioning at times? He was so central at points. The problem with that, particularly when Keita is on the pitch (who doesn't tend to drift as wide as Henderson does), is it left us with no width wide right on occasions. And it deprived us of Trent's delivery from wide right. I'm glad we avoided too many aimless crosses, that's been an issue in games like this in the past, but I'm sure Trent would have had crossing opportunities in decent positions if he'd got himself wide more often. Of course this could just be a case of me noticing it once or twice and extrapolating it out to the game as a whole so perhaps others saw something different. And of course having him move central at points is brilliant, it gives him more options for penetrative passing.

I didnt notice it in yesterdays game particularly but I do agree that Henderson is more likely to pull out to the right touch line more than Keïta is and its worth considering moving forward. Prior to that opener yesterday, I thought Everton were very well organised and made it difficult for us to work space for Trent in the usual dangerous areas, so him drifting into more central areas of the pitch was possibly as much as anything to do with just looking to move the opposition around.
Quote from: Knight on April 25, 2022, 10:17:21 am
Did anyone else wonder at his positioning at times? He was so central at points. The problem with that, particularly when Keita is on the pitch (who doesn't tend to drift as wide as Henderson does), is it left us with no width wide right on occasions. And it deprived us of Trent's delivery from wide right. I'm glad we avoided too many aimless crosses, that's been an issue in games like this in the past, but I'm sure Trent would have had crossing opportunities in decent positions if he'd got himself wide more often. Of course this could just be a case of me noticing it once or twice and extrapolating it out to the game as a whole so perhaps others saw something different. And of course having him move central at points is brilliant, it gives him more options for penetrative passing.

He's moving centrally more and more. I think particularly in games against dross that are harder to break down to help overload them. The issue with that - as we saw - is we can get caught out a little [as with Gordon breaking clear]. It's why despite probably offering less creatively Henderson is arugably better than keita in these games if Klopp wants trent in that role.
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 25, 2022, 09:52:03 am
Thought he was sluggish yesterday but it is to be expected when he hardly gets a rest.

Thought he had a very poor game with his passing and positioning but was great in previous games. We've got Joe there who can get maybe the Newcastle game so he's not overplayed.

The way he kept giving the ball away early in the game seemed to knock us out of our stride a bit.
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 25, 2022, 09:52:03 am
Thought he was sluggish yesterday but it is to be expected when he hardly gets a rest.
He wasn't great against the Red Mancs either, but I think its hard to meet the high levels we're used to, when in 8 days we've played City, United and Everton. Hopefully we can rest him at some stage in the next few games, but with so little space for a bad result, we're forced to go full strength every game.
He had a rest against Benfica in fairness so I dont think its as much to do with fixture congestion as it is to just not playing as brilliantly as he usually does. Id personally bring Gomez in for midweek and then start with Trent for the rest of the season.
Yeah wasnt his best performance but he was staying inside a lot. Maybe that was Klopps plan to win the ball and recycle. I only remember him putting one cross before half time.

Then things changed after Diaz came on and Trent went up a level.
The fucking size of Trent's shoulders in that post match interview. Looks like an absolute unit these days.
3rd CL final at the age of 23.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
3rd CL final at the age of 23.
Not bad for a lad that lived down the street from Melwood. :D He's living every Liverpool fans dream. I bet even Steven Gerrard is slightly jealous.
Rio said he's added the left foot now to his Arsenal.

Sublime footballer.
Better delivery with his left foot than most Premier League right backs have with their right.
true test is when he can slide tackle with his left ;D

such is the fascination with full blooded passionate sliding tackles in the EPL

wish he could have done a bit more for the coquelin goal but wont it be the last time we see a full back losing an aerial challenge. Pretty sure the pundits got another stick to beat him with in the post match regarding his "poor" defensive contributions.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
3rd CL final at the age of 23.
Same Amount of CL finals as Alves, Lahm and Roberto Carlos each have had, IRC.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on April 25, 2022, 05:09:06 pm
Yeah wasnt his best performance but he was staying inside a lot. Maybe that was Klopps plan to win the ball and recycle. I only remember him putting one cross before half time.

Then things changed after Diaz came on and Trent went up a level.
Repeat. :)
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:50:48 am
true test is when he can slide tackle with his left ;D

such is the fascination with full blooded passionate sliding tackles in the EPL

wish he could have done a bit more for the coquelin goal but wont it be the last time we see a full back losing an aerial challenge. Pretty sure the pundits got another stick to beat him with in the post match regarding his "poor" defensive contributions.

His poor defensive contributions have led to Liverpool losing 3 matches all season in all comps.

The pundits keep talking about targeting Trent. Yet, they never mention we've only lost 3 matches all season. Works a treat then that high paid analysis from the pundits.
