Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 867160 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8920 on: March 22, 2022, 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: rocco on March 22, 2022, 01:26:50 pm
Yes but Id be happy with Gomez as well who more than likely will get the nod job done for now

 ;)
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8921 on: March 22, 2022, 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 22, 2022, 02:45:20 am
the club didn't "come out" with anything though.  a journo did, that's all.

Where did I say the club? But to sit here and say LFC Journos like Maddock, Pearce and Joyce are not used as mouth pieces for the club you are naive.

I am confident Trent will be back but if you guys want to be pessimists then have at it.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8922 on: March 22, 2022, 06:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 20, 2022, 12:40:57 pm
I have no way of knowing whether this is club v country. Agree with Rhi its not Klopps style.

But also agree with those whove pointed out that Southgates utterance re. Walker reveals an unbelievable level of stupidity regarding club needs at the business end of a uniquely frantic season. The truth is we and City could conceivably be battling it out on all three remaining fronts. For him not just to think what he thought, but actually present it in a press conference beggars belief even from those of us whose opinion of him was low to begin with.

He's a fucking imbecile, Robin. A useless twat. Fits in perfect at the FA, bunch of c*nts. Trent's a red first and foremost. Whatever's going on is to the benefit of Liverpool football club and not Engurland.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8923 on: March 23, 2022, 01:42:58 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 22, 2022, 04:30:37 pm
Where did I say the club? But to sit here and say LFC Journos like Maddock, Pearce and Joyce are not used as mouth pieces for the club you are naive.

you said "we come out with this news", implying it was an official statement of some sort. 

we all know clubs use journos to feed stuff out, but that doesn't mean the club controls everything they write does it?  Those guys get paid by attracting clicks, so of course theyre gonna paint outside the lines all the time.  They cant just wait to get an inside scoop on something.

Pearce is saying Trent should be good for April fixtures.  so what?  Youre putting an awful lot of officialdom in the prognosis of a journo.  Now, if Klopp or PepL had said that, the day after announcing Trent wasnt available for England, Id agree with you.  But its Pearce ffs.

Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 22, 2022, 04:30:37 pm
I am confident Trent will be back but if you guys want to be pessimists then have at it.
So now youre in agreement with what Pearce said, you just dont like that he said it?  and who's being pessimistic?
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8924 on: March 23, 2022, 01:56:21 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 23, 2022, 01:42:58 am
Now, if Klopp or PepL had said that, the day after announcing Trent wasnt available for England, Id agree with you.

Except they would never say that if they are exaggerating something to get someone out of international duty. So I wouldn't ever expect them to come out with that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8925 on: March 23, 2022, 01:59:53 am »
so, are you complaining that a journo said something that in your view the club shouldn't have "allowed" him to say? 

Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8926 on: March 25, 2022, 04:56:52 pm »
Blah blah blah. Looks like the comeback is on though ;D

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KEXfN19OsUQ
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8927 on: March 27, 2022, 10:23:55 am »
Quote from: Morgana on March 25, 2022, 04:56:52 pm
Blah blah blah. Looks like the comeback is on though ;D

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KEXfN19OsUQ

Gently riding a bike and stood by a pitch with no shots of absolutely anything else actually makes me more fearful it is a decent injury now.

Offline Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8928 on: March 27, 2022, 10:50:14 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 27, 2022, 10:23:55 am
Gently riding a bike and stood by a pitch with no shots of absolutely anything else actually makes me more fearful it is a decent injury now.

What's a decent injury? Did Phil Babb suffer an indecent injury back in the day?
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8929 on: March 27, 2022, 02:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 27, 2022, 10:50:14 am
What's a decent injury? Did Phil Babb suffer an indecent injury back in the day?

 ;D Yeah having your balls broken up definitely counts. Gary Linker shitting his pants will always be my favourite indecent injury though  :lmao

Offline duvva

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8930 on: March 29, 2022, 02:38:07 pm »
Something from James Pearce today saying Trents still a doubt for the Man City game
Offline JackWard33

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8931 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 am »
https://youtu.be/xc1KSyB-kA0


Enjoyed this on just how good he is  which is a bit under the radar this season
Needs to be fit for City hes vital for us
Offline Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:57:12 am
https://youtu.be/xc1KSyB-kA0


Enjoyed this on just how good he is  which is a bit under the radar this season
Needs to be fit for City hes vital for us

Love this, even if he was a rubbish defender, who cares, double the expected assists of anyone else, double!  The Beckham comparison is interesting. Hed have probably been a Right winger if hed been born 20 years earlier.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:38:26 am
Love this, even if he was a rubbish defender, who cares, double the expected assists of anyone else, double!  The Beckham comparison is interesting. Hed have probably been a Right winger if hed been born 20 years earlier.

Hah yup
He's a bigger, quicker Beckham basically
They have the same relative weakness too which is not really being elite when pressed which is why both were touted as CMs but neither really was/is
Offline spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8934 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 am »
Quote from: duvva on March 29, 2022, 02:38:07 pm
Something from James Pearce today saying Trents still a doubt for the Man City game


Mind games







I hope.  :-\
Offline Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8935 on: Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm »
In one of the pictures from the link above his back is wet with sweat and he's holding boots by the side of a pitch. This means he's been running with some intensity on the pitch. Which means he'll be fit for City. Simple. We don't need welshred. We've got me.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 02:56:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm
In one of the pictures from the link above his back is wet with sweat and he's holding boots by the side of a pitch. This means he's been running with some intensity on the pitch.
or has been cycling with intensity in the gym .....
Offline lapapa

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 03:14:03 am »
Quote from: Morgana on March 25, 2022, 04:56:52 pm
Blah blah blah. Looks like the comeback is on though ;D

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KEXfN19OsUQ

does anyone know where this gym is? it doesn't look like the one in Kirkby.

I'm just surprised to see two moon boards in the background! Looks like they have a decent climbing facility at the back.
Online JasonF

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 03:31:44 am »
Quote from: lapapa on Today at 03:14:03 am
does anyone know where this gym is? it doesn't look like the one in Kirkby.

I'm just surprised to see two moon boards in the background! Looks like they have a decent climbing facility at the back.

Can't remember where I read it but I saw something about him doing some fitness work in Dubai so probably there.
