Trent Alexander-Arnold

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,385
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8920 on: Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:26:50 pm
Yes but Id be happy with Gomez as well who more than likely will get the nod job done for now

 ;)
CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8921 on: Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:45:20 am
the club didn't "come out" with anything though.  a journo did, that's all.

Where did I say the club? But to sit here and say LFC Journos like Maddock, Pearce and Joyce are not used as mouth pieces for the club you are naive.

I am confident Trent will be back but if you guys want to be pessimists then have at it.
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,105
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8922 on: Yesterday at 06:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 20, 2022, 12:40:57 pm
I have no way of knowing whether this is club v country. Agree with Rhi its not Klopps style.

But also agree with those whove pointed out that Southgates utterance re. Walker reveals an unbelievable level of stupidity regarding club needs at the business end of a uniquely frantic season. The truth is we and City could conceivably be battling it out on all three remaining fronts. For him not just to think what he thought, but actually present it in a press conference beggars belief even from those of us whose opinion of him was low to begin with.

He's a fucking imbecile, Robin. A useless twat. Fits in perfect at the FA, bunch of c*nts. Trent's a red first and foremost. Whatever's going on is to the benefit of Liverpool football club and not Engurland.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 01:42:58 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm
Where did I say the club? But to sit here and say LFC Journos like Maddock, Pearce and Joyce are not used as mouth pieces for the club you are naive.

you said "we come out with this news", implying it was an official statement of some sort. 

we all know clubs use journos to feed stuff out, but that doesn't mean the club controls everything they write does it?  Those guys get paid by attracting clicks, so of course theyre gonna paint outside the lines all the time.  They cant just wait to get an inside scoop on something.

Pearce is saying Trent should be good for April fixtures.  so what?  Youre putting an awful lot of officialdom in the prognosis of a journo.  Now, if Klopp or PepL had said that, the day after announcing Trent wasnt available for England, Id agree with you.  But its Pearce ffs.

Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm
I am confident Trent will be back but if you guys want to be pessimists then have at it.
So now youre in agreement with what Pearce said, you just dont like that he said it?  and who's being pessimistic?
CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 01:56:21 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:42:58 am
Now, if Klopp or PepL had said that, the day after announcing Trent wasnt available for England, Id agree with you.

Except they would never say that if they are exaggerating something to get someone out of international duty. So I wouldn't ever expect them to come out with that.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 01:59:53 am »
so, are you complaining that a journo said something that in your view the club shouldn't have "allowed" him to say? 

