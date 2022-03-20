Where did I say the club? But to sit here and say LFC Journos like Maddock, Pearce and Joyce are not used as mouth pieces for the club you are naive.



I am confident Trent will be back but if you guys want to be pessimists then have at it.



you said "we come out with this news", implying it was an official statement of some sort.we all know clubs use journos to feed stuff out, but that doesn't mean the club controls everything they write does it? Those guys get paid by attracting clicks, so of course theyre gonna paint outside the lines all the time. They cant just wait to get an inside scoop on something.Pearce is saying Trent should be good for April fixtures. so what? Youre putting an awful lot of officialdom in the prognosis of a journo. Now, if Klopp or PepL had said that, the day after announcing Trent wasnt available for England, Id agree with you. But its Pearce ffs.So now youre in agreement with what Pearce said, you just dont like that he said it? and who's being pessimistic?