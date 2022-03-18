Id prefer if Trent out we play Tsimikas at right back than Gomez



Nah I quite liked Joe at RB vs Notts Forest. I remember that Joe Gomez made his debut as LB.Yes Tsimikas did well down the left channel -But I think he would not be as good down the right side - nor Robbo as RB please!The last wrong footed decent back we had was Stevie Nicol at LB. But Stevie was a real two footed player - thinking of him reminded me of some of the dross we signed at LB. Julian Dicks, Burrows, Paul Konchesky, Dossena, Ally Cissokho,Against Watford - Joe will be fine at RB.We will have to see vs Benfica and MCIty - although I am expecting TAA to be back by then