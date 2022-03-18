« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 860562 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8880 on: March 18, 2022, 09:47:13 pm »
it might be our style now with 3 cups to play for.

as per earlier post, unless he pulled something in training he couldnt be badly injured. there is no way you strain your hamstring and just play on in a game especially at that level.
Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8881 on: March 18, 2022, 11:48:57 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 09:47:13 pm
it might be our style now with 3 cups to play for.

as per earlier post, unless he pulled something in training he couldnt be badly injured. there is no way you strain your hamstring and just play on in a game especially at that level.

Alexander-Arnold probably felt a twinge (minor tear) and the hamstring was tight after the game. The best option is then to rest it, deep muscle massage, and physiotherapy exercises. Depending, 3 - 14 days should do it in such a situation. So withdrawing from the England squad is just a precautionary measure.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,629
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8882 on: March 19, 2022, 12:19:42 am »
What happened to welshred? (And de facto)
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,979
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8883 on: March 19, 2022, 12:47:50 am »
hopefully trent got up for a piss in the middle of the night and was 'oh, did i feel something there?' and klopp said yes you did (why he was in the bog with him fuck knows)

fuck friendly internationals, other teams have played silly buggers with their players and friendly games, about time we got on board with that shit
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,136
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8884 on: March 19, 2022, 05:20:18 am »
Sounds like an international break injury to me.
Who knows. But like others have said he didnt look injured at all in the Arsenal game.
Logged
YWNA

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8885 on: March 19, 2022, 06:50:03 am »
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.

More is the pity but I agree. We're too honest for our own good at times when you look what we're up against. Regardless, Trent would have wanted to go and try and claim his place, it's a World Cup year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,979
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8886 on: March 19, 2022, 11:51:36 am »
martinelli is out for the villa game - looks like trent and martinelli may have fucked each other, tho i think they're saying he's ill
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8887 on: March 19, 2022, 06:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 19, 2022, 12:47:50 am
hopefully trent got up for a piss in the middle of the night and was 'oh, did i feel something there?' and klopp said yes you did (why he was in the bog with him fuck knows)

fuck friendly internationals, other teams have played silly buggers with their players and friendly games, about time we got on board with that shit

 ;D
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8888 on: March 19, 2022, 11:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 19, 2022, 11:51:36 am
martinelli is out for the villa game - looks like trent and martinelli may have fucked each other, tho i think they're saying he's ill

Best to rephrase that, mate  8)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,928
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8889 on: March 20, 2022, 01:16:25 am »
I doubt that Trent will be ready to start against Watford. Probably he will come on for 20-30 minutes, so he is ready to start against Benfica ...
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8890 on: March 20, 2022, 09:58:20 am »
anyone remembered resolve gate regarding sturridge when the owl was in charge. Think our coaching and rehab squad even send them an advisory not to push the player too hard and let sturridge have some recovery days. But they still went ahead with whatever training and broke him anyway.

those are the fucking dinosaurs in charge of the national team. I say smart of trent and klopp to protect a players fitness and well being.

Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8891 on: March 20, 2022, 11:27:15 am »

Tuchel is also pulling James out on the basis England shouldnt manage his rehab. Would be hilarious if they had to call up Walker after all (and then get him injured).
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,299
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8892 on: March 20, 2022, 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: newterp on March 19, 2022, 12:19:42 am
What happened to welshred? (And de facto)
Tossers drove him off the site
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • Red since '64
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8893 on: March 20, 2022, 12:40:57 pm »
I have no way of knowing whether this is club v country. Agree with Rhi its not Klopps style.

But also agree with those whove pointed out that Southgates utterance re. Walker reveals an unbelievable level of stupidity regarding club needs at the business end of a uniquely frantic season. The truth is we and City could conceivably be battling it out on all three remaining fronts. For him not just to think what he thought, but actually present it in a press conference beggars belief even from those of us whose opinion of him was low to begin with.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8894 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 am »
Just saw something on TAW citing a Pearce (I know, I know) article which claims his injury is "not serious" and while he may miss one or 2, he should be fit for the majority of April's games.

Crosses fingers.

Edit: should read This is anfield not TAW
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8895 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 20, 2022, 11:28:33 am
Tossers drove him off the site

Yeah, it got a bit acrimonious. Cant recall over what but he was a good, long time poster.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,629
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8896 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:57:34 am
Yeah, it got a bit acrimonious. Cant recall over what but he was a good, long time poster.

Interesting. Must have really been something ridiculous to drive him away - given that he was very active.


And nothing on de Facto? He was usually in the level-headed camp.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,036
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8897 on: Yesterday at 12:14:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:57:34 am
Yeah, it got a bit acrimonious. Cant recall over what but he was a good, long time poster.

Shame that - I assume they didn't like his physio knowledge, it always got a bit heated when people didn't agree with him on it!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8898 on: Yesterday at 12:40:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:14:20 pm
Shame that - I assume they didn't like his physio knowledge, it always got a bit heated when people didn't agree with him on it!
The physio/injury discussions were generally OK and the vast majority appreciated his expert input.  I think he ran out of patience with some of the Covid-19 discussions, especially as he seemed to be very much at the frontline of the vaccine rollout.

Anyway, a few murmurings of good news on Trent's injury.  I thought Gomez had a good game against Forest but there's only one Trent.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8899 on: Yesterday at 12:52:51 pm »
James Pearce coming out saying its not serious and should be good for April fixtures

But everyone told me we dont fake injuries? Yet the day after the Forest game is over we come out with this news?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8900 on: Yesterday at 12:59:20 pm »
Another bit of information to add to fucking up Pep's overthinking head. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8901 on: Yesterday at 12:59:24 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 12:52:51 pm
James Pearce coming out saying its not serious and should be good for April fixtures

But everyone told me we dont fake injuries? Yet the day after the Forest game is over we come out with this news?
These journo's need to shut their mouths, at least until England play. We don't Southgate calling up Trent just to test his willingness to play for England.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8902 on: Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 12:52:51 pm
James Pearce coming out saying its not serious and should be good for April fixtures

But everyone told me we dont fake injuries? Yet the day after the Forest game is over we come out with this news?

As far as I am aware Pearce is not a Liverpool FC employee so "we" have come out with nothing. Pearce might be accurate with this who knows but these days he writes as much guff as any other journalist.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,606
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8903 on: Yesterday at 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:14:20 pm
Shame that - I assume they didn't like his physio knowledge, it always got a bit heated when people didn't agree with him on it!

Should probably ice that.
Logged

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8904 on: Yesterday at 01:49:36 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm
As far as I am aware Pearce is not a Liverpool FC employee so "we" have come out with nothing. Pearce might be accurate with this who knows but these days he writes as much guff as any other journalist.

Good ol James said Hendo would be back in April last season. Guy was barely fit by September
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8905 on: Today at 02:45:20 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 12:52:51 pm
James Pearce coming out saying its not serious and should be good for April fixtures

But everyone told me we dont fake injuries? Yet the day after the Forest game is over we come out with this news?
the club didn't "come out" with anything though.  a journo did, that's all.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,756
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8906 on: Today at 09:27:23 am »
Id prefer if Trent out we play Tsimikas at right back than Gomez
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,574
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8907 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:27:23 am
Id prefer if Trent out we play Tsimikas at right back than Gomez

I think there's nothing in football I hate more than a left-footed full back playing right back (and vice versa). That's one sure way to kill forward momentum in a team.

This is aside from the fact that Gomez was excellent on Sunday.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,756
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8908 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:55:57 am
I think there's nothing in football I hate more than a left-footed full back playing right back (and vice versa). That's one sure way to kill forward momentum in a team.

This is aside from the fact that Gomez was excellent on Sunday.


Gomez was very good but prefer him as CB .
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,375
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8909 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:55:57 am
I think there's nothing in football I hate more than a left-footed full back playing right back (and vice versa). That's one sure way to kill forward momentum in a team.

This is aside from the fact that Gomez was excellent on Sunday.

Arbeloa... ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8910 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:27:23 am
Id prefer if Trent out we play Tsimikas at right back than Gomez
Nah I quite liked Joe at RB vs Notts Forest.  I remember that Joe Gomez made his debut as LB.

Yes Tsimikas did well down the left channel -But I think he would not be as good down the right side - nor Robbo as RB please!

The last wrong footed decent back we had was Stevie Nicol at LB. But Stevie was a real two footed player  - thinking of him reminded me of some of the dross we signed at LB. Julian Dicks, Burrows, Paul Konchesky, Dossena, Ally Cissokho,

Against Watford - Joe will be fine at RB.

We will have to see vs Benfica and MCIty - although I am expecting TAA to be back by then
« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:50 am by dutchkop »
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,756
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8911 on: Today at 11:10:47 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:06:05 am
Nah I quite liked Joe at RB vs Notts Forest.
Yes Tsimikas did well down the left channel -But I think he would not be as good down the right side.

the last wrong footed decent back we had was Stevie Nicol.

against Watford - Joe will be fine.

We will have to see vs Benfica and MCIty - although I am expecting TAA to be back by then

Personally think Tsimikas would be very good down the right side as well not that Gomez wasnt good v Forest
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 