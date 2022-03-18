It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.
I agree it's not our style. But if those quotes about Walker are true then it's a bit of a pisstake.
I'm not a huge fan of international football, but can understand a March break for competitive qualifiers where managers would want to field their strongest sides.
But friendlies that give a national manager potential influence on player workload at a crucial time of the season? Especially when he effectively says "here you go Kyle, go and get yourself some sun" and picks a direct replacement from a direct competitor.
I hope that between them Klopp and Trent have wisened up to the whole thing. Our style is one thing, but if others are potentially gaining an advantage then nah.