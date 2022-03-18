It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.



I agree, it isn't our style we do try and play the game in the correct way both on and off the field but I do think Klopp and the lads are getting a bit fed up of the piss taking from idiots such as Southgate. I get the feeling that rather than it being a blatant faking of an injury he has genuinely 'felt' something, a bit like Thiago did in the cup final warm up and because he didn't push it, he recovered reasonably quickly. Another thought that occurred to me was that I remember Klopp or one of his team talking about players 'red lining' in that they monitor the health of the players and their workload very closely and are aware of when a player is likely to break down through fatigue. I'm wondering whether they are looking at Trent's stats and saying he needs a rest as he's nearing that red-line which significantly increases his chance of injury. I can't imagine a request by the club to rest a player for international friendlies based on a scientific assessment going down too well with the English press, they'd be outraged.