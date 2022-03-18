« previous next »
Did he get injured during the game.? He didn't come off which leads me to think its minor but a minor hamstring strain is at least 2 weeks
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 18, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
Southgate said: With Kyle, I had a chat with him, we felt this was an opportunity to look at the two younger full-backs. We know all there is to know about Kyle, he'll be back in June, hes an important part of the progress we've made as a team, you can see in the big matches for City this season hes still been an important player for them.

 :D

What a load of fucking shit that is. Give him a rest and flog someone from their title rivals instead, fuck off!!

Wasnt thinking Klopp was the type to pull something like exaggerating an injury of sorts but after reading that it wouldnt surprise me.
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 01:34:22 pm
Did he get injured during the game.? He didn't come off which leads me to think its minor but a minor hamstring strain is at least 2 weeks

Hopefully Trent said "Fuck friendly games and England with how theyve treated me Jurgen, we got a quadruple to win so going to tell them I got a hammy. Just rest me for Forest so its not obvious!"
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 01:34:22 pm
Did he get injured during the game.? He didn't come off which leads me to think its minor but a minor hamstring strain is at least 2 weeks

Or he has nothing and cares more about the quadruple than some dog shit friendly games where England have overlooked him

I mean if I was him id care 10x more about my home town team and winning a quadruple than getting some minutes in pointless friendlies for a coach who has overlooked me
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 18, 2022, 01:40:43 pm
Or he has nothing and cares more about the quadruple than some dog shit friendly games where England have overlooked him

I mean if I was him id care 10x more about my home town team and winning a quadruple than getting some minutes in pointless friendlies for a coach who has overlooked me

Agreed. Hopes its just that. Just making the point that if he picked up an anyways bad hamstring strain v arsenal, he wouldn't have finished the game
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 01:51:35 pm
Agreed. Hopes its just that. Just making the point that if he picked up an anyways bad hamstring strain v arsenal, he wouldn't have finished the game

I agree it doesnt add up to be honest, and screams of a wind up to skip the international footy by Klopp and Trent
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 18, 2022, 01:24:50 pm
Gomez is also excellent

He is, can't wait to see him back fully fit, him, VVD, Joel and Konate, what a set. Remember when we struggled to get a decent CB in, now we've 4 other clubs would kill for ;D

This will fuck with Peds head too, as I bet he had a plan to play down their left and try and get into the space behind, now he won't know what to do and will be stewing about it until he sees the team sheet.
Quote from: rob1966 on March 18, 2022, 01:01:49 pm
Taking Fab out of MF weakens us too much, Gomez should be the one who comes in at RB

We shouldn't have to play a MF or a Centre half at Right Back when we've got an excellent young back up in Conor Bradley
Been so occupied with the CL draw I've only just seen this news!

Hopefully it's just a case of Trent saying "Fuck that" about the England friendlies and he'll be back fresh as a daisy after the International break.

We need to bin off international friendlies during the season anyway, particularly at the business end. Completely pointless.
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.
I agree it's not our style. But if those quotes about Walker are true then it's a bit of a pisstake.
I'm not a huge fan of international football, but can understand a March break for competitive qualifiers where managers would want to field their strongest sides.

But friendlies that give a national manager potential influence on player workload at a crucial time of the season? Especially when he effectively says "here you go Kyle, go and get yourself some sun" and picks a direct replacement from a direct competitor.

I hope that between them Klopp and Trent have wisened up to the whole thing. Our style is one thing, but if others are potentially gaining an advantage then nah.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 18, 2022, 01:34:34 pm
What a load of fucking shit that is. Give him a rest and flog someone from their title rivals instead, fuck off!!

Wasnt thinking Klopp was the type to pull something like exaggerating an injury of sorts but after reading that it wouldnt surprise me.

He does that every international break Guardiola. Particularly with European players, you know the likes of South America are a lot more strict. You could bet Cancelo and Silva would sit it out if Portugal weren't in a play off. Pick the Liverpool lad instead, they won't be shithouses and complain.
If it was a porky you would think it would come in after the Forest match. Unless there was zero chance he would play. I guess it could be slight knock and they have exaggerated it. Who know, but it will be infuriating if we have to play City without our strongest 11 for the second time this season.
United players always seemed to pick up mysterious injuries just prior to International matches when Ferguson was manager, only to make a remarkable recovery when the league matches recommenced. Ryan Giggs was probably the worse, but I put it down to the fact he didn't want to be away from his sister-in-law for too long.
Hmmm sounds a bit optimistic for the 10th April to me.

Unless its a grade 1 strain and then its a wee bit hopeful.  Fingers crossed 
The article in the Guardian says that Trent is expected to miss the CL quarters and City. That's awful news if true.
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 18, 2022, 05:57:42 pm
Hmmm sounds a bit optimistic for the 10th April to me.

Unless its a grade 1 strain and then its a wee bit hopeful.  Fingers crossed

couldnt see it being any worse than that since he played the full game unless he injured it in the warm down or at training.

even with a grade 1 strain you arent going to be able to play on and even if you did its just going to get worse. Players would be well drilled not to even attempt  it as there is a great risk of tearing the muscle further. 
Im convinced this is a spoof from the club. He will miss Watford and then magically be way ahead schedule.
I hope there was never any intention to play him against Forest, and we're pulling a Mr Ferguson.
Well what utterly shit news that is.
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 18, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
Southgate said: With Kyle, I had a chat with him, we felt this was an opportunity to look at the two younger full-backs. We know all there is to know about Kyle, he'll be back in June, hes an important part of the progress we've made as a team, you can see in the big matches for City this season hes still been an important player for them.

 :D

The arrogance of that useless prick of a coach is absolutely astounding. You incompetent fucking excuse for a manager. I hope you go to United. You fucking deserve each other...and take your fucking waistcoats with yer. I'm sure it's not the case but I'd fucking love it if Jurgen's pulled the plug and when Engurland asked for the evidence, I hope Jurgen dropped his keks, showed his arse and said, 'it's in there.' Southgate is a fucking prick
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.

I agree, it isn't our style we do try and play the game in the correct way both on and off the field but I do think Klopp and the lads are getting a bit fed up of the piss taking from idiots such as Southgate. I get the feeling that rather than it being a blatant faking of an injury he has genuinely 'felt' something, a bit like Thiago did in the cup final warm up and because he didn't push it, he recovered reasonably quickly. Another thought that occurred to me was that I remember Klopp or one of his team talking about players 'red lining' in that they monitor the health of the players and their workload very closely and are aware of when a player is likely to break down through fatigue. I'm wondering whether they are looking at Trent's stats and saying he needs a rest as he's nearing that red-line which significantly increases his chance of injury. I can't imagine a request by the club to rest a player for international friendlies based on a scientific assessment going down too well with the English press, they'd be outraged.   
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.
I don't give a flying fuck about "our style" in this.

people have short memories.  never mind that vomit-inducing message from Southgate about Walker - how about Hodgson overplaying a semi-fit Sturridge in order to "test his resolve" and getting him out for weeks with an injury?

fuck Southgate to hell.  if Jurgen is playing a game with this - so what?  Redgob did it for years to help his team, and all the media did was smirk.  Trent could do with a break, I hope he's back and raring to go for the City game.
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.

The thing is, hes not a RB in the way England treats the role. Hes often got the highest average pitch position for us.
it might be our style now with 3 cups to play for.

as per earlier post, unless he pulled something in training he couldnt be badly injured. there is no way you strain your hamstring and just play on in a game especially at that level.
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 09:47:13 pm
it might be our style now with 3 cups to play for.

as per earlier post, unless he pulled something in training he couldnt be badly injured. there is no way you strain your hamstring and just play on in a game especially at that level.

Alexander-Arnold probably felt a twinge (minor tear) and the hamstring was tight after the game. The best option is then to rest it, deep muscle massage, and physiotherapy exercises. Depending, 3 - 14 days should do it in such a situation. So withdrawing from the England squad is just a precautionary measure.
What happened to welshred? (And de facto)
hopefully trent got up for a piss in the middle of the night and was 'oh, did i feel something there?' and klopp said yes you did (why he was in the bog with him fuck knows)

fuck friendly internationals, other teams have played silly buggers with their players and friendly games, about time we got on board with that shit
Sounds like an international break injury to me.
Who knows. But like others have said he didnt look injured at all in the Arsenal game.
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
It's absolutely not our style to fake injuries and keep players from their national teams. Trent will have wanted to play for England and he'll be gutted to have missed out, as he will have seen it as a chance to claim the RB spot. Hope he heals quickly and is back for City.

More is the pity but I agree. We're too honest for our own good at times when you look what we're up against. Regardless, Trent would have wanted to go and try and claim his place, it's a World Cup year.
martinelli is out for the villa game - looks like trent and martinelli may have fucked each other, tho i think they're saying he's ill
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 12:47:50 am
hopefully trent got up for a piss in the middle of the night and was 'oh, did i feel something there?' and klopp said yes you did (why he was in the bog with him fuck knows)

fuck friendly internationals, other teams have played silly buggers with their players and friendly games, about time we got on board with that shit

Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:51:36 am
martinelli is out for the villa game - looks like trent and martinelli may have fucked each other, tho i think they're saying he's ill

Best to rephrase that, mate  8)
I doubt that Trent will be ready to start against Watford. Probably he will come on for 20-30 minutes, so he is ready to start against Benfica ...
anyone remembered resolve gate regarding sturridge when the owl was in charge. Think our coaching and rehab squad even send them an advisory not to push the player too hard and let sturridge have some recovery days. But they still went ahead with whatever training and broke him anyway.

those are the fucking dinosaurs in charge of the national team. I say smart of trent and klopp to protect a players fitness and well being.

