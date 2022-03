Gomez is also excellent



He is, can't wait to see him back fully fit, him, VVD, Joel and Konate, what a set. Remember when we struggled to get a decent CB in, now we've 4 other clubs would kill forThis will fuck with Peds head too, as I bet he had a plan to play down their left and try and get into the space behind, now he won't know what to do and will be stewing about it until he sees the team sheet.