Craig Burley (ESPN) was so excited to stick his boot in during the halftime (or extra time break) - ďand thatís why Trent will never be a great defender blah blah blahĒ



Is there a bunch of thicker presenters on TV than ESPN? Their only saving grace is when Julien Laurents and Gab Marcotti are on. Frank LeBouf is somewhat tolerable. But the regulars, Steve Nicol included must be some of the thickest men on TV.