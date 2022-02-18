« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 838273 times)

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8720 on: February 18, 2022, 12:14:03 am »
Every team targets the space behind Trent. It's been a running theme now for 4 years, and most of it is a lot of noise over nothing. He's our key playmaker on the right and doesn't get the help from Salah that Robbo gets on the left. So what if the CBs and the 6 have to help him out and cover the gaps from tine to time? We ask and expect more from this kid than is humanly possible. He's not a robot with super sonic speed and he can't be in 3 places at once. Something has to give.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8721 on: February 18, 2022, 07:26:48 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on February 17, 2022, 09:40:23 pm
I think your view is a bit simplistic, they weren't targeting Trent, just targeting the space that we, to a degree, tactically abandon to play to Trents strengths. Inter were well organised and pulled Elliott out of position with their midfield pressing and from that left Trent overly exposed either facing/marking 2 players or having a player running in behind him. After all if Inter were just targeting Trent why didn't they continue to do it after Hendo and Naby came on  ;) It was a weakness in our team set up that they targeted not the player.
Semantics, whether its the space or the player being targeted it was a weakness. Trent did not help himself with poor decision making and passes. Hendo and Naby came on and actually held on to the ball which helped to close up the spaces. Plus Inter were blown out by the 75th minute which was expected after their ferocious pressing. I agree that Trent gets overloaded at times but it doe not absolve him of the lazy tracking and bad passes.

Trent is an exceptional talent but sometimes he has off days, and Wednesday was one of them. He's not exempt from criticism and a hope for a back up who can push him to be even better.

Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8722 on: February 18, 2022, 05:31:02 pm »
Think people also need to realize teams have started to realize how influential Trent is to us just as they do Salah and they try to mark him out of the game

Trent used to get WAY more space to spray passes but he is not afforded as much space anymore

Regardless hes going to break his assist record. Hes young and still learning his craft despite how good he is and has to adapt to how teams play against him.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8723 on: February 18, 2022, 05:52:07 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on February 18, 2022, 05:31:02 pm
Think people also need to realize teams have started to realize how influential Trent is to us just as they do Salah and they try to mark him out of the game

Trent used to get WAY more space to spray passes but he is not afforded as much space anymore

interesting, I posted the exact opposite a few days ago.  :)

Quote from: SamLad on February 11, 2022, 12:45:33 am
For the life of me I can't understand how oppo defences give him so much space in their half. Seems like they've given up stopping him getting the cross / pass in and have decided to focus on cutting it out or winning the second ball.  Often he's in bloody acres out there.
« Last Edit: February 18, 2022, 05:54:44 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8724 on: February 18, 2022, 06:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on February 18, 2022, 12:14:03 am
Every team targets the space behind Trent. It's been a running theme now for 4 years, and most of it is a lot of noise over nothing. He's our key playmaker on the right and doesn't get the help from Salah that Robbo gets on the left. So what if the CBs and the 6 have to help him out and cover the gaps from tine to time? We ask and expect more from this kid than is humanly possible. He's not a robot with super sonic speed and he can't be in 3 places at once. Something has to give.

Hes the leading assister in the league

We are second to Abu Dhabi in clean sheets

But trent is the problem
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8725 on: February 18, 2022, 06:41:23 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on February 18, 2022, 06:03:27 pm
Hes the leading assister in the league

We are second to Abu Dhabi in clean sheets

But trent is the problem
I know, right?  ;D

Ridiculous.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8726 on: February 18, 2022, 07:17:12 pm »
To criticise Trent because players can in behind him is so simplistic. He is being compared to a typical full back who vacates his position as opposed to someone who has created a completely new position, he doesn't even begin kick offs at full back. He is completely free to pop up on the wing, full back, midfield even as a roving forward. The team expects him to be 'the' full back but to cover him when he's not there, if pople get in then he's not to soley blame. Robbo just loves defending and plays wingback to perfection. Two fantastic full backs who add so much more than all other full backs in the league. Trent is unique, Robbo is the best in Europe at what he does.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8727 on: February 18, 2022, 07:51:30 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on February 18, 2022, 07:17:12 pm
To criticise Trent because players can in behind him is so simplistic. He is being compared to a typical full back who vacates his position as opposed to someone who has created a completely new position, he doesn't even begin kick offs at full back. He is completely free to pop up on the wing, full back, midfield even as a roving forward. The team expects him to be 'the' full back but to cover him when he's not there, if pople get in then he's not to soley blame. Robbo just loves defending and plays wingback to perfection. Two fantastic full backs who add so much more than all other full backs in the league. Trent is unique, Robbo is the best in Europe at what he does.

None of that stops Virj from having a go at him, though. Which is as it should be.

Licensce to "rove" as you put it doesn't mean Trent doesn't have responsibilities on recovery.

And if Virj thinks Trent's not meeting those...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8728 on: February 19, 2022, 06:50:02 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 18, 2022, 07:51:30 pm
None of that stops Virj from having a go at him, though. Which is as it should be.

Licensce to "rove" as you put it doesn't mean Trent doesn't have responsibilities on recovery.

And if Virj thinks Trent's not meeting those...
Exactly. Everyone has their defensive roles to play and it's not nitpicking to say that sometimes Trent is lazy with his. Virgil was apoplectic on Wednesday and he had reasons to be.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8729 on: February 19, 2022, 08:39:10 am »
Also doesn't mean you guys hate Trent either :D but it was noticeable that Virgil was bellowing in his direction on quite a few occasions, I guess Perisic had a good game.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8730 on: February 19, 2022, 09:38:52 am »
Quote from: Persephone on February 18, 2022, 07:26:48 am
Semantics, whether its the space or the player being targeted it was a weakness. Trent did not help himself with poor decision making and passes.
It's not semantics at all. Space and player are not the same things. As others have said, the benefits Trent brings further forward far outweigh the risk of leaving space - especially with an industrious midfield to cover.

Teams 'targeting' Trent is a narrative made up by the media and opposition fans which many (including you) seem to have fallen for. If you look at the greatest attacking fullbacks in history (of which Trent is one), they all left gaps behind them but I don't recall as much criticism if teams managed to utilise that space occasionally. They also made the occasional mistake and had the occasional off day - even at their career peaks. Trent is only 23 and is sometimes playing 3 roles - right back, deep lying playmaker, and winger. Such is his versatility, he also pops up in midfield, takes the majority of corners and free kicks, regularly swaps places with Robbo, and chips in with a ton of assists and can also score.

It's risk vs reward, and the rewards Trent brings to the way we play are absolutely massive. Would you rather Trent plays it safe and becomes a vanilla right back, or that he remains one of the finest examples of an attacking defender in world football? Because you can't have both.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,999
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8731 on: February 19, 2022, 10:01:31 am »
Of course teams will be play most of their attacking balls into Trents channel - thats where we leave space when we attack  you gotta have space somewhere or youre parking the bus its nothing to do with him as a player
Hes good defensively - probably not elite 1 v 1 but hes great on the cover and plays the line really well.

His slight weakness is when pressed hes not a great decision maker as he showed a bit vs Inter on occasion - which is why people who want him to play as a CM havent watched him enough. He obviously could but hes best suited with the role he has with us

Oh and it remains the case that even if he was a below average defender (which he isnt) hed still be one of the best fullbacks in the world because his on ball value is so high - hes one of the top 10 attacking weapons in tbe league regardless of position 
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8732 on: February 19, 2022, 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: keyop on February 19, 2022, 09:38:52 am
It's not semantics at all. Space and player are not the same things. As others have said, the benefits Trent brings further forward far outweigh the risk of leaving space - especially with an industrious midfield to cover.

Teams 'targeting' Trent is a narrative made up by the media and opposition fans which many (including you) seem to have fallen for. If you look at the greatest attacking fullbacks in history (of which Trent is one), they all left gaps behind them but I don't recall as much criticism if teams managed to utilise that space occasionally. They also made the occasional mistake and had the occasional off day - even at their career peaks. Trent is only 23 and is sometimes playing 3 roles - right back, deep lying playmaker, and winger. Such is his versatility, he also pops up in midfield, takes the majority of corners and free kicks, regularly swaps places with Robbo, and chips in with a ton of assists and can also score.

It's risk vs reward, and the rewards Trent brings to the way we play are absolutely massive. Would you rather Trent plays it safe and becomes a vanilla right back, or that he remains one of the finest examples of an attacking defender in world football? Because you can't have both.
I'm not falling into any "media trap". I'm not disregarding his immense value at going forward and his contribution to the way we play and the success of our tactics. And it's no media conspiracy to say that teams target our right flank and by virtue of that Trent himself. They aren't always successful but it is a fact, but like you said it's a consequence of the way we play.

What I would rather have happen is that Trent doesn't get lazy and leave his runners unmarked going into the box or plays a pass to no one in the box that could have cost us a goal. He's not above criticism and the fact that so many get defensive because he's Trent frustrates real dialogue. He can be many things and they can all be true.

For the last time, if even Virgil was having a go at him clearly there was a reason.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8733 on: February 26, 2022, 02:26:49 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Andy2508

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8734 on: Today at 01:28:50 am »
Another medal for the best right back in the world. He must feel a million feet tall, living all of our dreams. Go Ed Trent la
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8735 on: Today at 01:40:25 am »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,396
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8736 on: Today at 02:12:20 am »
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 01:28:50 am
Another medal for the best right back in the world. He must feel a million feet tall, living all of our dreams. Go Ed Trent la

It's a discussion for another day, and I wouldn't swap him for any other right back in the world, but I didn't half lose it at times today with the space they were getting on Trent's side.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,256
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8737 on: Today at 02:17:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:12:20 am
It's a discussion for another day, and I wouldn't swap him for any other right back in the world, but I didn't half lose it at times today with the space they were getting on Trent's side.

Craig Burley (ESPN) was so excited to stick his boot in during the halftime (or extra time break) - and thats why Trent will never be a great defender blah blah blah
Logged

Offline DaveCharlie

  • RAWK Hidden Gem #1
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • Former Formbyite, in Australia, was back, now NZ
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8738 on: Today at 02:24:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:12:20 am
It's a discussion for another day, and I wouldn't swap him for any other right back in the world, but I didn't half lose it at times today with the space they were getting on Trent's side.

Remind me how many goals they scored down that side of the pitch?
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8739 on: Today at 03:36:59 am »
Quote from: DaveCharlie on Today at 02:24:04 am
Remind me how many goals they scored down that side of the pitch?

Remind me of why the fuck I should care what Craig Burley says?

I care more about what Barney says, even as he keeps adding to the beers total...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,262
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8740 on: Today at 03:49:17 am »
Whos Craig Burley again? Didnt he play football for someone. I cant quite remember him.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:57 am by Chakan »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Up
« previous next »
 