Semantics, whether its the space or the player being targeted it was a weakness. Trent did not help himself with poor decision making and passes.



It's not semantics at all. Space and player are not the same things. As others have said, the benefits Trent brings further forward far outweigh the risk of leaving space - especially with an industrious midfield to cover.Teams 'targeting' Trent is a narrative made up by the media and opposition fans which many (including you) seem to have fallen for. If you look at the greatest attacking fullbacks in history (of which Trent is one), they all left gaps behind them but I don't recall as much criticism if teams managed to utilise that space occasionally. They also made the occasional mistake and had the occasional off day - even at their career peaks. Trent is only 23 and is sometimes playing 3 roles - right back, deep lying playmaker, and winger. Such is his versatility, he also pops up in midfield, takes the majority of corners and free kicks, regularly swaps places with Robbo, and chips in with a ton of assists and can also score.It's risk vs reward, and the rewards Trent brings to the way we play are absolutely massive. Would you rather Trent plays it safe and becomes a vanilla right back, or that he remains one of the finest examples of an attacking defender in world football? Because you can't have both.