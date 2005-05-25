« previous next »
He is an unreal footballer. The class and natural talent is oozing out of him and what a nice lad he is and all. If he keeps going he'll be as good as Aaron Wan Bisaka one day
Quote from: slaphead on January 21, 2022, 10:27:27 am
He is an unreal footballer. The class and natural talent is oozing out of him and what a nice lad he is and all. If he keeps going he'll be as good as Aaron Wan Bisaka one day

Quote from: -Willo- on January 21, 2022, 10:02:51 am
Don't understand why he is never considered for the Ballon d'Or personally. He has 20 G/A in 26 games this season from RB and its not really a shock?

Is it purely because of the position he plays in?

Even when people discuss the 'generational talents' post Messi/Ronaldo, its always Mbappe/Haaland, he is better than both for me.

:D calm down.

I mean, this is his best and most consistent season by far. He's taken a huge step up in the last 6 months. His previous seasons have seen him as obviously very talented but with a bit of work and consistency to put together. He'll start getting his Ballon d'Or shouts soon enough.
Quote from: -Willo- on January 21, 2022, 10:02:51 am
Don't understand why he is never considered for the Ballon d'Or personally. He has 20 G/A in 26 games this season from RB and its not really a shock?

Is it purely because of the position he plays in?

Even when people discuss the 'generational talents' post Messi/Ronaldo, its always Mbappe/Haaland, he is better than both for me.


Dani Alves never got mentioned for that award also, it always favours attackers.
I've not seen a player since Beckham of 96-99 with the consistency of delivery that he has.
In the annals of football history he'll have a role - a position - named after him - just as Makelele did: the Trent Role - not just a fullback, not just a midfielder, not just a wide player, not just a defender, not just a creator.

Problem is that the chances are no other bugger will have the combination of skills and quality to be able to play the Trent Role
Quote from: El Lobo on January 21, 2022, 10:31:22 am


 :lmao   isn't that the guy who got all emotional talking about how good Wan Bisaka was and the knob in the stupid hat was hugging him

Quote from: Coolie High on January 21, 2022, 10:35:09 am

Dani Alves never got mentioned for that award also, it always favours attackers.

Yeah thats true, but he was in the era of peak Messi/Ronaldo so nobody really got mentioned for it.

He should be in discussion for it this year for me anyway.
he was electric last night, was pegged back early on, but character of him and the team took the onslaught and fought back, he was mighty...
his interview was great too, such a decent, well mannered bloke, sound..not one ounce of arrogance as a human...fair play.
someone who deserves all the plaudits and success..
Remember his name: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Because a lot of the pundits struggle to include all the syllables.
I think he has the ability to play in midfield, at a pinch. With his calmness in possession, vision, and passing technique, it's something of a waste to play him in his current position. Although I suppose if he plays in midfield, we'll miss his sweeper keeper capability.
Quote from: Sangria on January 21, 2022, 11:20:10 am
I think he has the ability to play in midfield, at a pinch. With his calmness in possession, vision, and passing technique, it's something of a waste to play him in his current position. Although I suppose if he plays in midfield, we'll miss his sweeper keeper capability.

Yeah he could actually be pretty influential in midfield rather than wasting him at RB
Quote from: El Lobo on January 21, 2022, 11:22:50 am
Yeah he could actually be pretty influential in midfield rather than wasting him at RB

Sorry for posting that here. Thought it was the Kelleher thread.
Trents passing ability borders on insane, theres only De Bruyne and Beckham in the entire Premier League era who you could mention in the same breath as him for passing a football.
Coming back to the boil nicely. Fancy him on the scoresheet today. World class, without equal in his position....whatever that position is. Against the arse the position he picks that ball up off Bobby's exquisite flick before the perfectly weighted pass into Diogo's path so he doesn't have to break stride, is insane. We were playing out from the back! and he's ahead of Bobby. The best is yet to come from him, which is a frightening prospect for any opposition
His vision is frighteningly good. It's one thing spotting a pass when you have a bird's view of the field as we do from the upper stands or the telly, and it's another level doing it on the field. And even then, he still spot chances before me sometimes. He's incredible.
The pass in 2nd half that put Fabinho through on goal ( who couldn't believe he was in that position and played it to the left of the penalty area)  ;D, it was exquisitely weighted, Salah would have buried that.
What a pass for the pen!

Midfielders would be proud to hit one like that once a season but our fucking rightback does it every game.
Hello I'm an idiot and I'm wondering if anyone else has the impression that TAA is the chief culprit when we go into the mini swoons where we look very vulnerable and on the backfoot?  In addition to being flat-footed at CB and Fabinho/Henderson/Milner, the mini-swoons that I've seen this season have seemed to be precipitated by TAA taking his foot off the pedal and forfeiting possession a couple times.  I wonder if that's anyone else's impression or if it's misguided.  He's unfucking real on the ball, that's for certain.
Quote from: mallin9 on January 23, 2022, 04:43:01 pm
Hello I'm an idiot and I'm wondering if anyone else has the impression that TAA is the chief culprit when we go into the mini swoons where we look very vulnerable and on the backfoot?  In addition to being flat-footed at CB and Fabinho/Henderson/Milner, the mini-swoons that I've seen this season have seemed to be precipitated by TAA taking his foot off the pedal and forfeiting possession a couple times.  I wonder if that's anyone else's impression or if it's misguided.  He's unfucking real on the ball, that's for certain.
Isnt this the usual/universal narrative when we concede chances or goals? We defend as a team so it cant be just Trents fault when the defense fucks up.
An absolute **** of a ball for Jota to win the penalty. One of the best passes I've seen him play in 200+ games.
Quote from: Morgana on January 23, 2022, 05:28:07 pm
Isnt this the usual/universal narrative when we concede chances or goals? We defend as a team so it cant be just Trents fault when the defense fucks up.

Think you're right, and maybe the impression is more from how often TAA is on the ball, how much of the team's creativity comes from him, so when we go flat he's perhaps a bit more in the limelight.
That pass gets more ridiculous every time I watch it.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January 23, 2022, 06:15:24 pm
That pass gets more ridiculous every time I watch it.

He gets more ridiculous each time I watch him.

Think I may have said it in here a while back but every single time I see him play, he makes me go wow. Hes just an unbelievable footballer and without doubt is going to be in the conversation for our greatest ever player by the time hes done. Thats how good I think he is. Hes a right back too ffs.
From Twitter;

50 Premier League players have 4 progressive passes from open play per 90 minutes.

21 players have 5.

5 players have 6.

2 players have 7.

0 players have 8, 9, or 10.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has 11.
One of the best passers in the world now, certainly Top 3 and from Right Back as well. Incredible player. However it would help, if he actually played RB, but that's a different conversation.
Quote from: Morgana on January 23, 2022, 05:28:07 pm
Isnt this the usual/universal narrative when we concede chances or goals? We defend as a team so it cant be just Trents fault when the defense fucks up.

I'm actually one of those who used to facepalm whenever I read/heard from fans of other clubs or pundits that Trent can't defend. It's one of the most ridiculous cliches that gets thrown around without any basis and they use this as justification to say Reece James is better or Hakimi is better. But it's so horribly wrong.

Has any of them even seen the performance he put in 2017-18 Champions League quarters in the 3-0 win against Man City? How good was he against Sane? That was a masterclass against Sane, of all players, who was and still is one of the most feared wingers in world football. Sane could not win a single dribble against him and he was what? 18-19 years old? He has been really good over the years and of course he can be defensively really good.

However, the last couple of years, he hasn't been secure defensively in many games, it has to be said. It's not that he can't defend or win duels, the most frustrating thing is that he can, if he stays in the right position. He can be excused for last season surely, we had 20 odd CB pairings and must've been difficult to play with. But it has become a recurring theme this season where he is caught high up or in the middle of the pitch (the new tactic as some say) and then is seen jogging back, when others are running behind to cover that space and stop the counter-attacks.

It's simply not true that goals conceded are attributed to him meaninglessly by everyone, there is some sense to it. When you say, the 'defense fucks up', he is part of the defense isn't he? And there was a lengthy period of games where our right side was targeted specifically by multiple teams and some teams even cause us trouble. It did help that Matip was in top form though. When teams targeted our right with some success even though our RCB (Matip) has mostly been on form (except last two games), means only one thing, our RB position was vacated time and again.

Maybe the pundits and other fans don't have a clue on Trent's defensive capability, so they're spreading cliches, but believe me no Liverpool fan would want to willingly repeat those cliches. His defensive capability is fantastic as he has shown before and against tough oppositions. That's why it's so disappointing that he's not defending to his ability of late, and constantly asking too much of the RCM (mostly Hendo), RCB (Matip/Konate), DM (Fabinho) and sometimes even Salah tracked back behind Trent to help out, which should not be the case, as Salah is technically our striker.

But I wouldn't have any other RB in the world over him and I'm not even sure I'd have any other Liverpool RB of the past as well over him. He's that good and the scary thing is that he can be the most complete RB in history if he improves his defensive intelligence and positioning.
We've got Gerrard at rightback.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 25, 2022, 12:31:44 pm
.. and constantly asking too much of the RCM (mostly Hendo), RCB (Matip/Konate), DM (Fabinho) and sometimes even Salah tracked back behind Trent to help out, which should not be the case, as Salah is technically our striker.


I think it's Klopp doing the asking.. seems clear to me that defending that right side is less Trent's job than a traditional rightback.  When he's defending he's incredible.. doesn't do much wrong.  If someone like Mourinho got hold of him I'm sure he'd be rock solid defensively, but of course a fraction of the player.
Quote from: Coolie High on January 21, 2022, 10:35:09 am

Dani Alves never got mentioned for that award also, it always favours attackers.

Yea, there should really be a defensive and offensive award, it's too  difficult to compare. VVD had close to a flawless year as a defender and still finished 2nd to Messi.
Quote from: Redknight60 on January 26, 2022, 11:08:27 am
Yea, there should really be a defensive and offensive award, it's too  difficult to compare.
not arguing, but if you did that you'd need a midfielder award too, no? or even two - attacking/defending midfielder?
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 25, 2022, 12:31:44 pm
I'm actually one of those who used to facepalm whenever I read/heard from fans of other clubs or pundits that Trent can't defend. It's one of the most ridiculous cliches that gets thrown around without any basis and they use this as justification to say Reece James is better or Hakimi is better. But it's so horribly wrong.

Has any of them even seen the performance he put in 2017-18 Champions League quarters in the 3-0 win against Man City? How good was he against Sane? That was a masterclass against Sane, of all players, who was and still is one of the most feared wingers in world football. Sane could not win a single dribble against him and he was what? 18-19 years old? He has been really good over the years and of course he can be defensively really good.

However, the last couple of years, he hasn't been secure defensively in many games, it has to be said. It's not that he can't defend or win duels, the most frustrating thing is that he can, if he stays in the right position. He can be excused for last season surely, we had 20 odd CB pairings and must've been difficult to play with. But it has become a recurring theme this season where he is caught high up or in the middle of the pitch (the new tactic as some say) and then is seen jogging back, when others are running behind to cover that space and stop the counter-attacks.

It's simply not true that goals conceded are attributed to him meaninglessly by everyone, there is some sense to it. When you say, the 'defense fucks up', he is part of the defense isn't he? And there was a lengthy period of games where our right side was targeted specifically by multiple teams and some teams even cause us trouble. It did help that Matip was in top form though. When teams targeted our right with some success even though our RCB (Matip) has mostly been on form (except last two games), means only one thing, our RB position was vacated time and again.

Maybe the pundits and other fans don't have a clue on Trent's defensive capability, so they're spreading cliches, but believe me no Liverpool fan would want to willingly repeat those cliches. His defensive capability is fantastic as he has shown before and against tough oppositions. That's why it's so disappointing that he's not defending to his ability of late, and constantly asking too much of the RCM (mostly Hendo), RCB (Matip/Konate), DM (Fabinho) and sometimes even Salah tracked back behind Trent to help out, which should not be the case, as Salah is technically our striker.

But I wouldn't have any other RB in the world over him and I'm not even sure I'd have any other Liverpool RB of the past as well over him. He's that good and the scary thing is that he can be the most complete RB in history if he improves his defensive intelligence and positioning.

I wonder if it's mostly Henderson's fault. Trent is definitely given license to 'cheat', it's the responsibility of the 8 on that side to cover and most of the goals we've conceded from that half of the pitch over the past few months well have been down to Henderson's lack of tactical discipline or lack of legs. Certainly there's some very obvious examples of Henderson being caught ahead of the ball and/or not having the legs to get back in.
Quote from: Knight on January 26, 2022, 08:43:54 pm
I wonder if it's mostly Henderson's fault. Trent is definitely given license to 'cheat', it's the responsibility of the 8 on that side to cover and most of the goals we've conceded from that half of the pitch over the past few months well have been down to Henderson's lack of tactical discipline or lack of legs. Certainly there's some very obvious examples of Henderson being caught ahead of the ball and/or not having the legs to get back in.

Wouldn't agree with that at all. Very few of the goals down that side that people like to talk about come from Trent being caught high up the pitch. They have tended to be long diagonal cross or balls in behind where he hasn't tracked the run. But they are no more than any other fullback, its just other fans like to attack him for every goal because he is so damn good and they hate it.

Our defensive record since he came into the team is probably 2nd only to city, that just wouldn't be possible of he was the liability they make him out to be regardless of how good the other defenders or system is.
Quote from: Redknight60 on January 27, 2022, 05:58:19 am
Wouldn't agree with that at all. Very few of the goals down that side that people like to talk about come from Trent being caught high up the pitch. They have tended to be long diagonal cross or balls in behind where he hasn't tracked the run. But they are no more than any other fullback, its just other fans like to attack him for every goal because he is so damn good and they hate it.

Our defensive record since he came into the team is probably 2nd only to city, that just wouldn't be possible of he was the liability they make him out to be regardless of how good the other defenders or system is.
He's so good that they feel obliged to pick holes in his game to feel better about themselves.
Any Idiot who says Hakimi is better than Trent, link this to them. :D

https://twitter.com/pranav_m28/status/1486431408323444736?s=21




Quote from: RedSince86 on January 27, 2022, 05:57:26 pm
Any Idiot who says Hakimi is better than Trent, link this to them. :D


I wouldn't mind a particular one of these idiots in our team next season.  ;)
"He's shite him, told yer he's shite" according to an old fella behind me in 103 ::)
