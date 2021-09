I think he probably was slightly slow back for the first Milan goal but being high up the pitch is not a problem at all, we want him to be and we need him to be. Some really good posts in here about how people want him to be able to do 2 mutually exclusive things at once, play deeper so he's no exposed on occasion AND be as brilliant offensively as he is for us. He can't do both, you have to pick.



My small complaints about him has nothing to do with muppets claiming he can't defend. He can absolutely defend well when he is on it. But sometimes, he does get over-excited when attacking. I'm not saying he should do two things at once, but he can pick his moments on when to do what, considering FB is such an important position for us. Robbo does this really well. In the last two games, I saw Salah having to drop deep/chase his man and do his bit of defending and that's not right. It is one thing for Mane to help out Robbo with the two of them being 2 on 2 outwide and defending them and a completely another thing for the FB to be AWOL and asking the forward to do his defending.In short, he needs to put aside the Southgate thing and keep doing what he used to do a season ago or so.