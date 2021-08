I would imagine the length of extension has as much to do with the age he’ll be at the end of it as anything else.



He’ll be 26 at the end of this deal which is pretty much the perfect time for negotiating a new deal, if he continues on his current trajectory he’ll be able to say that we’re getting the peak years of one of the best players in the world and of course the salary will reflect that.



I would have thought that they’ll be a look at Gini’s situation and a desire to avoid that from both camps which may have something to do with the longevity of the deal.



Irrespective of the above it’s great to have him committed here for longer (not that it was ever really in doubt in Trent’s case) and hopefully the first of a few this summer so that we can start the season fresh and settled being able to park the contract stuff for a couple of years in terms of our main lads.