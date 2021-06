I haven't watched it yet (I'm downloading it), but Gerrard had the best vision I've ever seen. Alonso was more technically perfect in how he struck the ball, but Gerrard's reading of the moving field and how to manipulate his foot to get the ball there was astounding.



Gerrard's was incredible, I find it fascinating that Trent is doing this. He comes over in this film as desperate to make the most of his talent, you wonder how many other young players would even consider doing stuff like this. It's a really interesting film, both into the insight of why Trent is doing it and also generally how smart these experiments are in improving people basic instinctive talent.