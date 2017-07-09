« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 715804 times)

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:05:16 pm
Ah, good. Smutchin, you look like you might know the answer to my questions.

I was initially of the view that it was "just one of those things" - bad luck, rather than mismanagement. But then I was swayed by the argument that he shouldn't have been playing the full 90 minutes, given how much he has played over the course of the season.

I claim no expertise, though. And I'm open to being swayed back the other way - especially if someone like Welshred puts the opposite view, given his credentials.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:14 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,434
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 01:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:00:38 pm
I'd say a hysterical over-reaction!

Three questions for anyone who thinks Trent was abused by his manager this week.

1. Was there a question mark over Trent and his fatigue before the game began? And can someone point me to a post on RAWK where this was mentioned as a concern?   

2. In terms of minutes a footballer plays is there generally a 'tipping point' which can be measured, after which it is dangerous for a footballer to be on the field? I'm not thinking so much about an answer like 'after the 83rd minute', but in terms of the season as a whole. I noticed that someone posted the total number of minutes that Trent had played this season. It was 3835 minutes. Is there a well-known tipping point soon after this? In other words was Trent entering a predictable danger-area and did the manager simply ignore this?

3. Should Robertson bow out of the Scotland squad before it's too late?   
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:56:46 pm
I don't think you understand Yorky let me explain.

People don't want the footballer to be playing for England yet when the rumours were going around about the footballer not being picked for the Euros they all called the manager an idiot and said that he should be playing football for England. Then he got picked in the squad and they weren't happy because the footballer they didn't want to be picked got picked despite them moaning about him not being picked. Then they didn't want the footballer to play and wanted another footballer to play instead so when this particular football player got picked to play football and picked up an injury playing football when they think another football player should have been playing and possibility picking up an injury despite them complaining that he wasn't going to be picked or play...

So in essence:

People didn't want him picked
The manager was an idiot for potentially not picking him
The manager picked him and played him
The player got injured
The manager is a moron for playing a player people didn't want to be picked in the first place but complained when it looked like he wasn't going to be picked

Does that make sense?

Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:27 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,376
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:13:33 pm
Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.

 :wellin
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,224
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:12:43 pm
I was initially of the view that it was "just one of those things" - bad luck, rather than mismanagement. But then I was swayed by the argument that he shouldn't have been playing the full 90 minutes, given how much he has played over the course of the season.

So there is an established tipping point after 3835 minutes, and the "mismanagement" you speak of was Southgate ignoring this tipping point?

If this is true then Robertson must be a candidate for a thigh strain too, right? (Hopefully it happens in a friendly, asap, rather than towards the end of the tournament).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,224
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 01:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:13:33 pm
Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.

I think that Walker and James didn't play because they'd had the benefit of playing the Saturday before whereas Trent and Trippier hadn't played for a while. Is there anything more to it than that?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 01:26:19 pm »
The players always want to play, that's what they are trained and programmed to do.

It is their manager's responsibility to have rotation options and to give them sufficient rest.
Must be said, this is not Jurgen Klopp's strong suit but also, Trent is so brilliant our back up options in the squad are some levels below him.

This is something we need to fix. Gareth, as much as I'm not a huge fan of his coaching, his job is focussed on preparing an England team to win matches, the entire state of game around him is not always his problem.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,369
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:12:43 pm
I was initially of the view that it was "just one of those things" - bad luck, rather than mismanagement. But then I was swayed by the argument that he shouldn't have been playing the full 90 minutes, given how much he has played over the course of the season.

I claim no expertise, though. And I'm open to being swayed back the other way - especially if someone like Welshred puts the opposite view, given his credentials.
if he cant complete a 90 minute friendly then he wasn't ready for the euros anyway. england got a let off, and i think we did too. his injury is minor and he'll be back in plenty of time for training for next season
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 01:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:18:17 pm
So there is an established tipping point after 3835 minutes, and the "mismanagement" you speak of was Southgate ignoring this tipping point?

It wasn't me who put that case initially. I asked Medellin to elaborate on this comment:
"Trents was a perfect example how poor management creates some injuries that shouldn't really happen."

...but he couldn't be arsed. Others expanded on it instead, and I thought it sounded plausible, without really thinking about it. And by that argument, he should have been brought off sooner the other night.

You're doing a good job of highlighting the flaws in the theory though, which might have been more obvious if I had thought it through more thoroughly. So now I'm back to sitting on the fence.

I'm honestly more interested in getting to some facts here than taking sides or winning an argument.

Quote
If this is true then Robertson must be a candidate for a thigh strain too, right? (Hopefully it happens in a friendly, asap, rather than towards the end of the tournament).

If it is true, then yes, I suppose so. No doubt if Robertson does suffer a muscle injury at some stage during the tournament, there will be people queuing up to say they told you so.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 