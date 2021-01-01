« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Offline Lone Star Red

  Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 08:31:04 pm »
Well, this certainly makes it easier for me to wish failure upon the English national team this summer.

Hope Trent can get some much needed time away from Kirkby this summer in between rehabbing.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,440
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 08:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm
Ffs, hope he'll be fit for pre-season. Gutted for him, probably helps Southgate the twat, now he doesn't have to answer questions about him.

The cynic in me says Southgate did it deliberately.
Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,569
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 08:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:52:44 am
He won't be resting for 4 weeks even with an injury, he'll be at Kirkby rehabbing and probably working harder than he would have been at the Euro's or sat on a beach whilst his body is recovering from an injury. People thinking players have a nice rest when rehabbing is nonsense.

Being an ignorant in these matters, what will he specifically be doing which will mean he'll be working harder than he would training and playing matches? And if he's rehabbing for six weeks, will he then go straight into preseason?
Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 08:35:07 pm »
After all that ffs..
Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 08:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:52:44 am
He won't be resting for 4 weeks even with an injury, he'll be at Kirkby rehabbing and probably working harder than he would have been at the Euro's or sat on a beach whilst his body is recovering from an injury. People thinking players have a nice rest when rehabbing is nonsense.

Presumably he will be able to get away (if possible with Covid restrictions) at some point though? From a recovery perspective would it be better to do that earlier or later in his rehab
Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  black sheep scouse
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm »
why are we blaming england?  Consider me ignorant to bias.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,916
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm
why are we blaming england?  Consider me ignorant to bias.

I knew someone named Tobias.
Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  black sheep scouse
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm
I knew someone named Tobias.


Did you really, or was it just convenient in a comic sense?

i always think tobias wolf, i.e. this boys life.
Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
Feel for Trent but all i care about is Liverpool not England so this is a positive for us. A few weeks rest and rehabilitation and fresh for the new season.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm »
It's a shame for Trent that he's going to miss out on Super Southgate's Excellent England winning Euro 2021.  It's equally a shame that his injury is likely to disrupt his pre-season just as much as the tournament would have done - probably more-so as Southgate would likely only have given him a couple of substitute cameo appearances and he would have returned relatively fresh.

The only consolation is that he would have played in that daft friendly whether he was in the 26 or not so it wasn't Southgate caving to popular demand that ultimately caused it.  Trent really needs to learn to kick the ball like Carra, he never pulled his muscles scything the ball into the sky.

It's a moot point now but it annoyed me at the time when Lee Dixon couldn't wait to get a dig in on Trent for not tracking the run of the Austrian left-back late on in the game.  It was a great ball and a really well-timed run that very, very few defenders could have done anything about but that didn't stop Dixon.  When Trippier got caught out by a ball played inside him two minutes later and Pickford nearly handled outside the area there wasn't so much as a peep from Dixon about the defending.
Offline Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
Madness that he played the full 90!

He was testing his resolve.
Offline stjohns

  ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 09:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
Feel for Trent but all i care about is Liverpool not England so this is a positive for us. A few weeks rest and rehabilitation and fresh for the new season.

With you on the england shit but we now have one of our young players absolutely gutted, no doubt, with a ton of rehab in front of him instead of maybe coming home to us with a bunch of stellar performances under his belt. For LFCs sake, I know which Id prefer.
Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:31:04 pm
Well, this certainly makes it easier for me to wish failure upon the English national team this summer.

Hope Trent can get some much needed time away from Kirkby this summer in between rehabbing.


He did his thigh in kicking a ball... not by being rugby tackled by the entire England squad or by being made to do extra after hours training on the orders of Gareth Southgate.

He kicked a ball playing the game he loves. It's NOT England's fault ffs.
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
Feel for Trent but all i care about is Liverpool not England so this is a positive for us. A few weeks rest and rehabilitation and fresh for the new season.

I wish people would stop saying this is a positive for us because it really isn't ffs.  He's out for 6 weeks with a thigh injury and rehab ahead which will require a lot of work.  It would have been far more beneficial for him and us for him to have stayed fit and played his bit part role, if any, with England during the Euros, he would have actually ended getting far more rest that way than having to recover from an injury. 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm
Poor Trent, feel for him he'll be gutted.  :(

So do I but he really does need the rest that he will get.I'm just overjoyed that it isn't his hammy.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm

He did his thigh in kicking a ball... not by being rugby tackled by the entire England squad or by being made to do extra after hours training on the orders of Gareth Southgate.

He kicked a ball playing the game he loves. It's NOT England's fault ffs.


Should not have been on the pitch at the time,only a fucking moron of a manager would do that.
Offline Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  All hail the King...
    Join the fight - SOS
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm

Should not have been on the pitch at the time,only a fucking moron of a manager would do that.

Agreed, not sure why only 4 subs were used, I thought you could make lots of changes in friendlies? No outfield member of the 26 man squad should've played 90mins and it's just utter stupidity all round.
Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm »
Brutal for Trent. Hope he is ready for the first game of PL.
Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 12:41:30 am »
Hope he is fine for pre-season.
Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,887
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 12:42:22 am »
Was always going to happen after the drama of his selection. Get well soon TAA :scarf
Offline Lone Star Red

  Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
  Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7900 on: Today at 02:55:39 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm

He did his thigh in kicking a ball... not by being rugby tackled by the entire England squad or by being made to do extra after hours training on the orders of Gareth Southgate.

He kicked a ball playing the game he loves. It's NOT England's fault ffs.

Think you misinterpreted my post, Im not blaming England or Southgate for this injury (how could you?). Im not English so I have no real reason to be a fan but Im more conflicted when theres Liverpool players involved in the setup. Now its just Hendo who hasnt played in months, so hopefully he mainly steers clear of major involvement this summer.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7901 on: Today at 03:55:56 am »
The lad has been virtually injury free till.........
