It's a shame for Trent that he's going to miss out on Super Southgate's Excellent England winning Euro 2021. It's equally a shame that his injury is likely to disrupt his pre-season just as much as the tournament would have done - probably more-so as Southgate would likely only have given him a couple of substitute cameo appearances and he would have returned relatively fresh.



The only consolation is that he would have played in that daft friendly whether he was in the 26 or not so it wasn't Southgate caving to popular demand that ultimately caused it. Trent really needs to learn to kick the ball like Carra, he never pulled his muscles scything the ball into the sky.



It's a moot point now but it annoyed me at the time when Lee Dixon couldn't wait to get a dig in on Trent for not tracking the run of the Austrian left-back late on in the game. It was a great ball and a really well-timed run that very, very few defenders could have done anything about but that didn't stop Dixon. When Trippier got caught out by a ball played inside him two minutes later and Pickford nearly handled outside the area there wasn't so much as a peep from Dixon about the defending.