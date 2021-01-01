« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:48:41 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:52:44 am
He won't be resting for 4 weeks even with an injury, he'll be at Kirkby rehabbing and probably working harder than he would have been at the Euro's or sat on a beach whilst his body is recovering from an injury. People thinking players have a nice rest when rehabbing is nonsense.

This.  I would rather have him at the Euros having fun with the experience of being in the squad.  He wasn't going to play that many games and could be a once in the lifetime experience.  That would seem better mentally than going to rehab everyday now watching his mates play.  What is England get lucky and win?  I feel really bad for the lad.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:00:28 pm
Joyce reporting 6 weeks

Not ideal for him missing the Euros or us really, he'll miss the start of pre-season
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:01:33 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 and will depart Englands camp on Thursday night.

A medical assessment earlier in the day revealed that the Liverpool defender, 22, had suffered a grade two quad tear during Englands 1-0 friendly win over Austria.

The scan confirmed the devastated defenders worst fears and he will now withdraw from Englands squad for the tournament. He faces a recovery period of between four to six weeks.

https://theathletic.com/news/trent-alexander-arnold-injury-england-euro-2020/0pNzOjBULKXb
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:01:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:17:11 pm
My tepid waters say a grade 2 strain 4-6 weeks

Confirmed by Dom King.

I am now an ITK ;D
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:00:28 pm
Joyce reporting 6 weeks

Not ideal for him missing the Euros or us really, he'll miss the start of pre-season
Preseason starts on the 12th July, so it should be just about ok.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:04:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:00:28 pm
Joyce reporting 6 weeks

Not ideal for him missing the Euros or us really, he'll miss the start of pre-season

I'm just trying to convince myself it could have been worse.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:04:53 pm
Nightmare scenario for us and Trent. No two ways about it  Misses the Euros and doesn't get his little break after it, preparation for next season impacted.

We should be OK but so unlucky
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:05:38 pm
Poor lad
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:06:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:35 pm
Preseason starts on the 12th July, so it should be just about ok.

Hopefully he has no setbacks.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:06:16 pm
What a blow for TAA
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:06:18 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:04:10 pm
I'm just trying to convince myself it could have been worse.

It could have been worse. Could have been 3 months.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:35 pm
Preseason starts on the 12th July, so it should be just about ok.

Yeah it's probably ideal timing to be honest
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:08:32 pm
Feel for Trent.

Hopefully he has a speedy recovery.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:09:30 pm
Tough season all round for the lad..get well soon Trent & back stronger too!
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:09:31 pm
Feel awful for him, so unlucky in literally the last few minutes of the game.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:09:49 pm
Pre season start's July 12th.

We'll have Trent, Virg, Joe, Joel, Ibrahima all available to start then.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:10:28 pm
Poor lad, he'll be gutted.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:15:30 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:52:44 am
He won't be resting for 4 weeks even with an injury, he'll be at Kirkby rehabbing and probably working harder than he would have been at the Euro's or sat on a beach whilst his body is recovering from an injury. People thinking players have a nice rest when rehabbing is nonsense.

Such a pain that he was called up  after the tease that Southgate was, stupidly, leaving him out.. He should be sat with his feet up somewhere.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:27:08 pm
Absolutely gutted for the lad, he will be devastated on missing the tournament. Hopefully he will be more determined and grab his place at the World Cup.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:32:08 pm
Real fucker that but the plus is its now and not in three or four weeks.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:37:05 pm
Ffs, hope he'll be fit for pre-season. Gutted for him, probably helps Southgate the twat, now he doesn't have to answer questions about him.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:37:18 pm
Poor Trent, feel for him he'll be gutted.  :(
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:38:51 pm
The whole situation feels like a cruel joke. What a shame for the lad.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:39:25 pm
Ok, sounds like 6 weeks so not too bad, will be fit for August as least.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:40:34 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:43:16 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:09:49 pm
Pre season start's July 12th.

We'll have Trent, Virg, Joe, Joel, Ibrahima all available to start then.

And Robbo not far behind. Doubt Scotland will get out the group.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:07:53 pm
Gutted for the fella, he worked his arse off to get selected. The only good to come of this is that at least it didn't happen mid-tournament so he can come back to Kirby and get fit for the new season. Still, I think England should be firmly blamed for leaving him on for so long - that whole team should have been rotated out in the second half to minimise the risk. It's hardly like he needed fucking game time or anything like that is it?

Get well soon Trent!
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:11:01 pm
He should be fine for the start of the pre-season ...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:14:42 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:14:50 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:15:28 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:21:10 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:21:59 pm

Instead that thick c*nt Southgate treated him like fodder for the friendly games, despite it being clear even on just look at minutes played that he more than anyone else in the starting line up could have done with being subbed off.

Says everything about the esteem he's held in by the waistcoated twat. Shouldn't bother turning up for similar future events, and stick to the team that appreciates his talent and staff that care for his health
