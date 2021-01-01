He won't be resting for 4 weeks even with an injury, he'll be at Kirkby rehabbing and probably working harder than he would have been at the Euro's or sat on a beach whilst his body is recovering from an injury. People thinking players have a nice rest when rehabbing is nonsense.



This. I would rather have him at the Euros having fun with the experience of being in the squad. He wasn't going to play that many games and could be a once in the lifetime experience. That would seem better mentally than going to rehab everyday now watching his mates play. What is England get lucky and win? I feel really bad for the lad.