Players want to play for their countries, friendly games are included in that and if they didn't want to play they'd just throw a Giggs and not turn up citing injury. It's extremely rare for bans to be enforced so they can do it, they don't because they don't want to and because they actually want to have an international career and most nations wouldn't pick players who pick and choose when they are involved. Players are unhappy with the amount of matches they are being forced to play full stop, the amount of matches in the international calendar that they play hasn't increased for decades and even though they've played triple headers in the last season players have only played in two of those matches.
Matip wanted out because he wasn't happy with how the coaching set up treated him, he actually did miss a Liverpool game whilst all that was going on as well. Keita didn't escape the Guinea squad, it's standard practice to send players back to their clubs for medical assessments. Those are woeful examples.
You're still missing the point that the people you're asking them to lobby are the ones who enforce the regulations regarding players turning up and bans on the extremely rare occasions they're enforced. You're literally pissing into the wind.
Don't really know what's got your goat today?
I've provided examples, you've made generalisations without a single example.
I don't think you'll find many other examples like Keita leaving a tournament in Africa to go and get an assessment in Liverpool after he already received one from his national FA.
He was pressured (literally, his manager Put said he put a lot of pressure on Liverpool (and therefore the player) to attend before he had finished rehabbing his injury, before he then picked up another injury in the tournament and wasn't initially released to return home) "I put a lot of pressure on Liverpool to [send him] as soon as possible. In the end, I said that if Naby does not come now, it will be difficult to put [him on] the list for AFCON."
Your point that there's no point in pressuring/lobbying the lawmakers (in this case FIFA) is properly weird mate - seems like you're arguing for the sake of it, without an actual point to make. It's just like saying to a campaign group wanting to change a law 'don't engage with MPs or the government to try and change their laws, because they're the ones who make and enforce laws'. I don't see why big name players would need to be so defeatist.