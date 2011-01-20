Player gets injured, RAWK starts squabbling....



At the end of the day players want to play for their country. The issue with the amount of games is mainly down to the domestic leagues and cup competitions associated with them. If we then have international games thrown into the mix as well at the end of a season, then I would like to think that the medical teams from each club is able to have input into the players availability and fitness. If there was any concern in TAA playing the full 90 then the England camp should have been made aware of this. If this doesnt happen then its something that needs to change. Southgate didnt have much of a subs bench, he already said some of the subs werent fully fit, or had been ill, plus you had all the city and Chelsea players missing because of it being close to the CL final. I think on a normal occasion without these extra factors TAA would only have played 45 min.



As much as some of us hate internationals, players have a different view. When a player retires and looks back on their career what would they rather look back and see. 50 international caps for their country, or a load of league cup appearances.



Would Harry Kane rather play in an England friendly and bag a hat trick against Latvia, or score a hat trick against Carlisle in a domestic cup competition? Stats count for players at the end of their careers and international caps and goals will be way up there.