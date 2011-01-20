« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7800 on: Today at 10:38:32 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:06:38 am
And hasn't Godfrey played at right back on occasion?

He has yeah. White I think has too.

The whole thing just reeks. I'm sure WelshRed will be along soon to shoot it down, but there seems to be enough evidence that Trent was likely to be more at risk than most of picking up a muscle injury considering how much he's played, and his position. And here we are.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7801 on: Today at 10:44:42 am
He won't be the last of our first team squad to get injured playing for their national teams this summer.

Just got to hope none of them are particularly serious.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7802 on: Today at 10:48:24 am
If Trent has played too much football recently and given that last night was a pre-tournament friendly, wouldnt the club have been able to request to the England manager and his staff that its not a 90-minute outing? All well and good having these conversations after the fact but surely all of this data would have been available to all parties prior to the match.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7803 on: Today at 10:48:35 am
Sorry but this injury looks a good outcome for Liverpool. Even if it was a 4-week lay-off, I would prefer if he did fuck all for 4 weeks anyway after that season, and I could not give one fuck about England.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7804 on: Today at 10:51:25 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:48:35 am
Sorry but this injury looks a good outcome for Liverpool. Even if it was a 4-week lay-off, I would prefer if he did fuck all for 4 weeks anyway after that season, and I could not give one fuck about England.

What if he is injured for 3 months?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7805 on: Today at 10:51:45 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:07:53 am
I doubt he'll let Kane enter the danger zone, considering he's his top gun.

Are you suggesting that Kane won't be playing with the boys?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7806 on: Today at 10:52:44 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:48:35 am
Sorry but this injury looks a good outcome for Liverpool. Even if it was a 4-week lay-off, I would prefer if he did fuck all for 4 weeks anyway after that season, and I could not give one fuck about England.

He won't be resting for 4 weeks even with an injury, he'll be at Kirkby rehabbing and probably working harder than he would have been at the Euro's or sat on a beach whilst his body is recovering from an injury. People thinking players have a nice rest when rehabbing is nonsense.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7807 on: Today at 10:56:57 am
Of all the scenarios, him going to the euros or him not being selected included, this injury was without doubt the worst outcome for Trent and for us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7808 on: Today at 11:04:29 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:48:24 am
If Trent has played too much football recently and given that last night was a pre-tournament friendly, wouldnt the club have been able to request to the England manager and his staff that its not a 90-minute outing? All well and good having these conversations after the fact but surely all of this data would have been available to all parties prior to the match.

National FAs have too much power, it's a joke and I've no idea why players allow it. The senior high profile ones superstars do ok (Messi/Ronalso types) but do nothing to look out for their peers.

Needs only the tiniest amount of collective effort to get FIFA to overturn the rules that allow national FAs to get players suspended because they don't want to accept call ups to make national FAs rich through exhibition matches (see Matip).

This next year before the World Cup is the perfect time for leverage. World class athletes like Trent need to be protected from having to train under neanderthal hacks like the English set up (not to mention idiots like Southgate, Pearce and Hodgson)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7809 on: Today at 11:05:12 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:57:40 am
Firstly, lets leave teh VVD walking memes at the door. I have seen 3 month muscle injuries, and people who suffer those are in considerably more discomfort than TAA was last night.

Like Jordan Henderson was when he ruptured his adductor a few months ago right? Pain and discomfort is not a signal of severity of injury.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7810 on: Today at 11:16:53 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:04:29 am
National FAs have too much power, it's a joke and I've no idea why players allow it. The senior high profile ones superstars do ok (Messi/Ronalso types) but do nothing to look out for their peers.

Needs only the tiniest amount of collective effort to get FIFA to overturn the rules that allow national FAs to get players suspended because they don't want to accept call ups to make national FAs rich through exhibition matches (see Matip).

This next year before the World Cup is the perfect time for leverage. World class athletes like Trent need to be protected from having to train under neanderthal hacks like the English set up (not to mention idiots like Southgate, Pearce and Hodgson)

You are right. And one of the big problems at the moment is that the proposals to make the World Cup a biennial event are probably going to mean a greater onus on more competitive national team matches and even less opportunities for players to be managed sensibly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7811 on: Today at 11:17:57 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:04:29 am
National FAs have too much power, it's a joke and I've no idea why players allow it. The senior high profile ones superstars do ok (Messi/Ronalso types) but do nothing to look out for their peers.

Needs only the tiniest amount of collective effort to get FIFA to overturn the rules that allow national FAs to get players suspended because they don't want to accept call ups to make national FAs rich through exhibition matches (see Matip).

This next year before the World Cup is the perfect time for leverage. World class athletes like Trent need to be protected from having to train under neanderthal hacks like the English set up (not to mention idiots like Southgate, Pearce and Hodgson)
It's more that they need a rest from any football, but instead we're getting more Champions League games, a bigger club World Cup, potentially World Cups every 2 years. There is too much football.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7812 on: Today at 11:19:26 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:16:53 am
You are right. And one of the big problems at the moment is that the proposals to make the World Cup a biennial event are probably going to mean a greater onus on more competitive national team matches and even less opportunities for players to be managed sensibly.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:17:57 am
It's more that they need a rest from any football, but instead we're getting more Champions League games, a bigger club World Cup, potentially World Cups every 2 years. There is too much football.

Yep sorry, in my head that was the link I was making but didn't express it. They are playing too many games. Players need to empower themselves to decide their workload over national FAs looking for a payday and the useless no-mark failed managers in international football
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7813 on: Today at 11:21:11 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:19:26 am
Yep sorry, in my head that was the link I was making but didn't express it. They are playing too many games. Players need to empower themselves to decide their workload over national FAs looking for a payday and the useless no-mark failed managers in international football

You want them to lobby the organisation providing the international calendar and making the rules up about having to go on international duty if called up though. The same organisation trying to hold an expanded Club World Cup every 4 years and increasing the amount of games available.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7814 on: Today at 11:25:50 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:21:11 am
You want them to lobby the organisation providing the international calendar and making the rules up about having to go on international duty if called up though. The same organisation trying to hold an expanded Club World Cup every 4 years and increasing the amount of games available.

No, I want them to say we're not playing this and that friendly game. Throw in some Nations League bollocks. Generally try to normalise players determining their own wellbeing -' no sorry I am not injured but I'm run down and don't think a friendly in Dubai to make your FA money is a good way to recover'.

Then the organisation will threaten the usual thing - 'you will be banned from playing at the World Cup' - at which point high profile players say 'fine, go on then'.

If you have Messi and a handful of others doing it, FIFA wouldnt know how to handle it. That's when the advocacy and lobbying comes in, once FIFA renege on their bluster.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7815 on: Today at 11:27:13 am
Yeah the real issue is that there is not sufficient rest time factored into the players' calendar . Top players who want to be involved in everything are forced to take chances with injury and health. They may luck out and get through unscathed, but it's clearly sub-optimal.

A genuinely health-aware and professional set up that isn't driven by money above all, would have an integrated approach to players' entire annual calendar, everything from league seasons to cup competitions to tournaments organised contingently and structured and scheduled so that sufficient rest is built in throughout the year as a priority feature of the calendar, rather than something players have to hope they can snatch here and there. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7816 on: Today at 11:27:48 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:21:11 am
You want them to lobby the organisation providing the international calendar and making the rules up about having to go on international duty if called up though. The same organisation trying to hold an expanded Club World Cup every 4 years and increasing the amount of games available.

There really does need to be some sort of organised effort. Gündoğan made some telling comments around the time of the European Super League about the welfare of players, and I would love to think that there is a way in which they can take action. Obviously its difficult though, not just for the reasons that Welshred is saying here, but also in the sense that most ordinary people will not have much sympathy with footballers, especially the older supporters who used to watch their team with much smaller squads etc. Its only going to get worse though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7817 on: Today at 11:32:30 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:25:50 am
No, I want them to say we're not playing this and that friendly game. Throw in some Nations League bollocks. Generally try to normalise players determining their own wellbeing -' no sorry I am not injured but I'm run down and don't think a friendly in Dubai to make your FA money is a good way to recover'.

Then the organisation will threaten the usual thing - 'you will be banned from playing at the World Cup' - at which point high profile players say 'fine, go on then'.

If you have Messi and a handful of others doing it, FIFA wouldnt know how to handle it. That's when the advocacy and lobbying comes in, once FIFA renege on their bluster.

This will never happen because the players actually want to play these games and these tournaments. They aren't turning their backs on their national teams just because fans of their clubs want them to. Look at how desperate Trent was to go to the Euros as an example.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7818 on: Today at 11:32:46 am
Works both ways though. National FA's got so weak that they wouldn't call up players for fear of retribution from clubs (Giggs for Wales). Money wont work so you get players suspended.

There is something that does get lost (especially in this forum). Players actually want to get picked for their country. Sure there will be club bonuses for number of caps, sponsorship money for doing kit launches etc, travelling across the world, training with players from different clubs, backgrounds and styles. But the majority comes from pride of being selected and playing for their country.

I'm gutted for Trent. But I'm sure if you asked Trent that he wouldn't have had any regrets.

He would have played last night even if he wasn't in the 23
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7819 on: Today at 11:36:23 am
When I said I didn't want him playing for England because I thought he'd get injured....

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7820 on: Today at 11:39:57 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:32:46 am
Works both ways though. National FA's got so weak that they wouldn't call up players for fear of retribution from clubs (Giggs for Wales). Money wont work so you get players suspended.

There is something that does get lost (especially in this forum). Players actually want to get picked for their country. Sure there will be club bonuses for number of caps, sponsorship money for doing kit launches etc, travelling across the world, training with players from different clubs, backgrounds and styles. But the majority comes from pride of being selected and playing for their country.

I'm gutted for Trent. But I'm sure if you asked Trent that he wouldn't have had any regrets.

He would have played last night even if he wasn't in the 23

This is true. I cant even begin to imagine how devastated he will be if this injury rules him out of the tournament, hence why I would quite like it if the injury is not as bad as first feared and he can remain with the squad. Part of a successful playing career is representing your countrys national team and competing for top honours. The club always comes first, sure, but he has been in the England set-up since he was a child, so of course he will want the satisfaction of playing for the senior side in major competitions.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7821 on: Today at 11:40:12 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:32:30 am
This will never happen because the players actually want to play these games and these tournaments. They aren't turning their backs on their national teams just because fans of their clubs want them to. Look at how desperate Trent was to go to the Euros as an example.

Sorry but you've missed the point. I never said don't play in the tournaments, nor that they don't want to. It's a bargaining position, if FIFA don't respond favourably (and threaten world cup bans like they did to ESL teams) to players wanting to determine their wellbeing and availability.

A hell of a lot of good can happen from reducing the number of international breaks, not least improving the quality of football in the big international tournaments instead of us having to watch dull war of attrition football from a bunch of exhausted players who need a break.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7822 on: Today at 11:49:04 am
Ffs, really hope this isn't too serious. Balancing the desire to represent your country when the footballing establishment apparently doesn't give a shit about your well being is tough.  :(

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7823 on: Today at 11:55:45 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:40:12 am
Sorry but you've missed the point. I never said don't play in the tournaments, nor that they don't want to. It's a bargaining position, if FIFA don't respond favourably (and threaten world cup bans like they did to ESL teams) to players wanting to determine their wellbeing and availability.

A hell of a lot of good can happen from reducing the number of international breaks, not least improving the quality of football in the big international tournaments instead of us having to watch dull war of attrition football from a bunch of exhausted players who need a break.

I've not missed the point at all. There is no bargaining point because the players want to play in all of those games and not just the tournaments. If the players were able to determine which games they played in they'd still play all the games because unlike what we think they do want to play the games.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7824 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:19:26 am
Yep sorry, in my head that was the link I was making but didn't express it. They are playing too many games. Players need to empower themselves to decide their workload over national FAs looking for a payday and the useless no-mark failed managers in international football

What we need is for all the big clubs to get together and form their own league! ... Wait.. Oh yeah...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7825 on: Today at 12:01:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:51:45 am
Are you suggesting that Kane won't be playing with the boys?
That's another bonus point. Sometimes you take my breath away.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7826 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm
I guess hell still have his wing men?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7827 on: Today at 12:24:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:01:15 pm
That's another bonus point. Sometimes you take my breath away.

Punnery in this thread has hit on the redline overload...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7828 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:55:45 am
I've not missed the point at all. There is no bargaining point because the players want to play in all of those games and not just the tournaments. If the players were able to determine which games they played in they'd still play all the games because unlike what we think they do want to play the games.

Please back up your post with evidence that players want to play all the exhibition games? I haven't seen a single player speak up in defence of the friendlies, have you got any to cite?

Off the top of my head I can think of Kroos, De Bruyne, Wijnaldum mentioning it's a problem, and their managers (Klopp and Guardiola) being about the loudest advocates against them too.

Throw in Matip wanting out of the Cameroon set up and Keita escaping the Guinea set up after compromise to get a proper medical assessment from his club to convince them he wasn't fit to play.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7829 on: Today at 01:45:22 pm
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 12:00:12 pm
What we need is for all the big clubs to get together and form their own league! ... Wait.. Oh yeah...

Well, that collectivism at club level was to ensure better outcomes for club owners (at the expense of players and their agents). I'm sure this didn't go unnoticed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7830 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:44:20 pm
Please back up your post with evidence that players want to play all the exhibition games? I haven't seen a single player speak up in defence of the friendlies, have you got any to cite?

Off the top of my head I can think of Kroos, De Bruyne, Wijnaldum mentioning it's a problem, and their managers (Klopp and Guardiola) being about the loudest advocates against them too.

Throw in Matip wanting out of the Cameroon set up and Keita escaping the Guinea set up after compromise to get a proper medical assessment from his club to convince them he wasn't fit to play.

Players want to play for their countries, friendly games are included in that and if they didn't want to play they'd just throw a Giggs and not turn up citing injury. It's extremely rare for bans to be enforced so they can do it, they don't because they don't want to and because they actually want to have an international career and most nations wouldn't pick players who pick and choose when they are involved. Players are unhappy with the amount of matches they are being forced to play full stop, the amount of matches in the international calendar that they play hasn't increased for decades and even though they've played triple headers in the last season players have only played in two of those matches.

Matip wanted out because he wasn't happy with how the coaching set up treated him, he actually did miss a Liverpool game whilst all that was going on as well. Keita didn't escape the Guinea squad, it's standard practice to send players back to their clubs for medical assessments. Those are woeful examples.

You're still missing the point that the people you're asking them to lobby are the ones who enforce the regulations regarding players turning up and bans on the extremely rare occasions they're enforced. You're literally pissing into the wind.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7831 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:00:09 pm
Players want to play for their countries, friendly games are included in that and if they didn't want to play they'd just throw a Giggs and not turn up citing injury. It's extremely rare for bans to be enforced so they can do it, they don't because they don't want to and because they actually want to have an international career and most nations wouldn't pick players who pick and choose when they are involved. Players are unhappy with the amount of matches they are being forced to play full stop, the amount of matches in the international calendar that they play hasn't increased for decades and even though they've played triple headers in the last season players have only played in two of those matches.

Matip wanted out because he wasn't happy with how the coaching set up treated him, he actually did miss a Liverpool game whilst all that was going on as well. Keita didn't escape the Guinea squad, it's standard practice to send players back to their clubs for medical assessments. Those are woeful examples.

You're still missing the point that the people you're asking them to lobby are the ones who enforce the regulations regarding players turning up and bans on the extremely rare occasions they're enforced. You're literally pissing into the wind.

Don't really know what's got your goat today? ;D I've provided examples, you've made generalisations without a single example.

I don't think you'll find many other examples like Keita leaving a tournament in Africa to go and get an assessment in Liverpool after he already received one from his national FA.

He was pressured (literally, his manager Put said he put a lot of pressure on Liverpool (and therefore the player) to attend before he had finished rehabbing his injury, before he then picked up another injury in the tournament and wasn't initially released to return home) "I put a lot of pressure on Liverpool to [send him] as soon as possible. In the end, I said that if Naby does not come now, it will be difficult to put [him on] the list for AFCON."

Your point that there's no point in pressuring/lobbying the lawmakers (in this case FIFA) is properly weird mate - seems like you're arguing for the sake of it, without an actual point to make. It's just like saying to a campaign group wanting to change a law 'don't engage with MPs or the government to try and change their laws, because they're the ones who make and enforce laws'. I don't see why big name players would need to be so defeatist.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7832 on: Today at 02:18:02 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:14:38 pm
I don't see why big name players would need to be so defeatist.

Because they want to play for their countries, but you don't seem to want to accept that for some weird reason. You're just providing weak examples of players saying they're playing too many games. I'll leave it there though. I think you're pissing into the wind with your suggestions, you don't.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7833 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:44:42 am
He won't be the last of our first team squad to get injured playing for their national teams this summer.

Just got to hope none of them are particularly serious.

Our players get injured far more playing for Liverpool than they do playing for their national teams.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7834 on: Today at 02:30:14 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:18:02 pm
Because they want to play for their countries, but you don't seem to want to accept that for some weird reason.
Nope, never did that. Please don't try and shift the goalposts to something ridiculous (that I've not even hinted at) to try and point score

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:18:02 pm
You're just providing weak examples of players saying they're playing too many games.
Yet, still more compelling than your argument that relies on a generalisation, which you've not been able to back up with a single example.

I'll laeve you with another example, this time from the biggest players union Fifpro.
http://www.insideworldfootball.com/2021/04/29/players-union-boss-says-champions-league-reform-creates-many-extra-games/
Quote
In a separate interview, Baer-Hoffman told Britain’s Press Association news agency that it is vital players are consulted properly in the future.

“It’s in everybody’s interest – especially in the interest of bodies meant to represent the width of the professional football pyramid – to give those voices more account. It’s clear that the players have an expectation to sit at the table.”

Seems like their representatives want what I was suggesting they might want. We'll see whether they're pissing in the wind. as I said at the start, they're entering a period where they'll be in a position of power to be able to negotiate more control over their bodies.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7835 on: Today at 02:35:15 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:30:14 pm

I'll laeve you with another example, this time from the biggest players union Fifpro.
http://www.insideworldfootball.com/2021/04/29/players-union-boss-says-champions-league-reform-creates-many-extra-games/
Seems like their representatives want what I was suggesting they might want. We'll see whether they're pissing in the wind. as I said at the start, they're entering a period where they'll be in a position of power to be able to negotiate more control over their bodies.

Look at the link for the article man. It literally says Champions League reform into it. The players are complaining about the AMOUNT of games they are playing not the TYPE of games yet you seem to be arguing against internationals only despite the number of games on the international calendar not changing for decades.

I said I wanted to drop it after the last post and we really should now because it's dominating a thread that it's not meant for. I don't think you're capable of doing that though. Prove me wrong.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7836 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm
Player gets injured, RAWK starts squabbling....

At the end of the day players want to play for their country. The issue with the amount of games is mainly down to the domestic leagues and cup competitions associated with them. If we then have international games thrown into the mix as well at the end of a season, then I would like to think that the medical teams from each club is able to have input into the players availability and fitness. If there was any concern in TAA playing the full 90 then the England camp should have been made aware of this.   If this doesnt happen then its something that needs to change. Southgate didnt have much of a subs bench, he already said some of the subs werent fully fit, or had been ill, plus you had all the city and Chelsea players missing because of it being close to the CL final. I think on a normal occasion without these extra factors TAA would only have played 45 min.

As much as some of us hate internationals, players have a different view.  When a player retires and looks back on their career what would they rather look back and see. 50 international caps for their country, or a load of league cup appearances.

Would Harry Kane rather play in an England friendly and bag a hat trick against Latvia, or score a hat trick against Carlisle in a domestic cup competition? Stats count for players at the end of their careers and international caps and goals will be way up there.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7837 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:35:15 pm
Look at the link for the article man. It literally says Champions League reform into it. The players are complaining about the AMOUNT of games they are playing not the TYPE of games yet you seem to be arguing against internationals only despite the number of games on the international calendar not changing for decades.

I said I wanted to drop it after the last post and we really should now because it's dominating a thread that it's not meant for. I don't think you're capable of doing that though. Prove me wrong.
If you read back you'll realise you missed my point for a third time - I used the FIFpro quote about players wanting to be able to better determine how many games they played.

Then if you read the link, you'll also see (though this wasn't my point) that FIFPro said there arguably are already too many games, bringing up league football and international football (so not limited to the new Champions League) - you'd have  seen this if you read it instead of prejudging it on the URL.

You've also said the number of international games hasn't changed for decades. Another generalisation, and in this case objectively wrong - it literally changed this season.

I'm happy to drop it if you're done moving goalposts, making claims I've said things that I haven't said. What's with the double dare thing though mate ;D Have you read a book about how to win arguments with weird point scoring techniques or distractions or something
