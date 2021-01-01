I agree with the above. I don't rate Southgate as a manager, but I don't doubt that he is an honest bloke and would believe him over the vast majority of the media any day.



However, I also think that Southgate needs to understand and acknowledge that he was the one that made this a story in the first place by very publicly dropping Trent and calling him out for his perceived lack of form. This was completely opposite to what he had done with other players in poor form (Pickford being the obvious example) and so the journalists looked to make a story out of it. The fact that they then took that story too far is both depressing and unsurprising.



Sky Sports News are amongst the very worst for this with their ridiculous hand picked basic stats to try to convince the viewers of whatever story they are trying to push, and then of course the interviews with ex-players that never even had 50% of Trent's ability weighing in with their completely unsubstantiated opinions based on the fact that they don't understand that the role that Trent is asked to play is as far from the traditional right back role as you could ever find.



I also think that ultimately Southgate has made a decision by indecision. Taking 4 right backs when you only have 5 midfielders and 2 centre forwards is a ridiculous use of a squad. If England legitimately didn't have good options to fill that extra squad place then fair enough, but surely a 3rd centre forward would be more useful than a 4th right back even if those right backs do have positional flexibility? And if you really want to utilize an 'extra' squad place to it's fullest then surely use a set piece specialist like Ward-Prowse or a dedicated penalty taker in case a game goes to penalties? It just feels to me that he made the call to take all 4 just to avoid having to make a potentially controversial decision.



Good post.It was a bit mad Southgate dropping Alexander-Arnold saying it was down to form, when, like you say, he's continued to pick Pickford. Rashford's in the squad despite having a poor season and our Henderson hasn't played since February.And yeah, it definitely seems like Alexander-Arnold's been picked because Southgate bowed to pressure (at least a little).I think it's going to be frustrating for Alexander-Arnold, it seems to me like he's not really going to be playing much, certainly if England progress and start playing better sides and all in all, it will be a bit of a waste for him to go when he could have had a break. Although I'm sure he won't see it that way of course.