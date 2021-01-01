« previous next »
I think Southgate did tell him 3 weeks ago.

Trents performance against Real 2nd leg went under the radar because we got knocked out. Southgate must have  realised he has to be in the squad.

He was superb in that game
Starts tonight.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:34:38 pm
I agree with the above.  I don't rate Southgate as a manager, but I don't doubt that he is an honest bloke and would believe him over the vast majority of the media any day.

However, I also think that Southgate needs to understand and acknowledge that he was the one that made this a story in the first place by very publicly dropping Trent and calling him out for his perceived lack of form.  This was completely opposite to what he had done with other players in poor form (Pickford being the obvious example) and so the journalists looked to make a story out of it.  The fact that they then took that story too far is both depressing and unsurprising. 

Sky Sports News are amongst the very worst for this with their ridiculous hand picked basic stats to try to convince the viewers of whatever story they are trying to push, and then of course the interviews with ex-players that never even had 50% of Trent's ability weighing in with their completely unsubstantiated opinions based on the fact that they don't understand that the role that Trent is asked to play is as far from the traditional right back role as you could ever find.

I also think that ultimately Southgate has made a decision by indecision.  Taking 4 right backs when you only have 5 midfielders and 2 centre forwards is a ridiculous use of a squad.  If England legitimately didn't have good options to fill that extra squad place then fair enough, but surely a 3rd centre forward would be more useful than a 4th right back even if those right backs do have positional flexibility?  And if you really want to utilize an 'extra' squad place to it's fullest then surely use a set piece specialist like Ward-Prowse or a dedicated penalty taker in case a game goes to penalties?  It just feels to me that he made the call to take all 4 just to avoid having to make a potentially controversial decision.

Good post.

It was a bit mad Southgate dropping Alexander-Arnold saying it was down to form, when, like you say, he's continued to pick Pickford. Rashford's in the squad despite having a poor season and our Henderson hasn't played since February.

And yeah, it definitely seems like Alexander-Arnold's been picked because Southgate bowed to pressure (at least a little).

I think it's going to be frustrating for Alexander-Arnold, it seems to me like he's not really going to be playing much, certainly if England progress and start playing better sides and all in all, it will be a bit of a waste for him to go when he could have had a break. Although I'm sure he won't see it that way of course.
TAA gone off injured for England..... ffs
Hopefully nothing serious, just enough to keep him out of the tournament.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:46:13 pm
Hopefully nothing serious, just enough to keep him out of the tournament.

My thoughts exactly!
Fingers crossed for him its nothing serious, but he walked off so should be ok
Hopefully, but it doesnt look great as had to be helped off... no one round him when he went down, holding his left thigh and signalled straight away that he had to come off.
Absolutely gutted for Trent, looks like a bad injury (awaits 50 posts in this thread by tomorrow morning about how pleased everyone is that our player got injured and might miss a tournament he'll be desperate to play at).

Edit- we've already had two so far!
Looks like he's done his hammy. Nice summer off for Trent. Come back strong for the new season lad.
Absolute fucking amateurs :duh

Why the fuck would you play your right back who played the most during the season for the whole game? Well....we know why. Awful, sinister management. Fuck England and fuck international football
Hopefully it's just a muscle injury. Gutted for Trent but a good rest and back for pre-season hopefully 🤞🏻
Hopefully back for our pre-season. Doesnt look good for him.
Brilliant management from the pizza loving c*nt,why the fuck is he leaving players on for the full 90 ?
Southgate dinosaur mentality.

He likes crocking our players doesn't he like Hodgson did.
Not good that he had to be helped after walking off. Fingers crossed its nothing bad.
Oh lawd!  RAWK medical experts converging on his thread now.
International football needs to be fucked off. How many fucking injuries do we get with these nonsense bastard games
Anyone saying they are now pleased he'll have a rest and now be back for pre-season yada yada yada is an absolute and total arse. The boy worked his butt off to get back into the squad, earnt his place back and was looking forward to the euros. So anyone pleased about this is an absolute and total bellend.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:49:53 pm
Brilliant management from the pizza loving c*nt,why the fuck is he leaving players on for the full 90 ?
He was probably trying to protect him from criticism again. We know every time he gets subbed off for England the press and Twitter target him with a lot of shit. But I seriously question what England is doing with warm ups and that sort of stuff. Just not normal that 2 of our players now have had none impact injuries while on international duty.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:52:53 pm
Anyone saying they are now pleased he'll have a rest and now be back for pre-season yada yada yada is an absolute and total arse. The boy worked his butt off to get back into the squad, earnt his place back and was looking forward to the euros. So anyone pleased about this is an absolute and total bellend.

As is any fucker who comes into the thread just to post about what people may or may not post.

So anybody doing that is a total bellend.
Just curious, when one of our players gets picked for England do we automatically hire extra medical staff?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:52:34 pm
Oh lawd!  RAWK medical experts converging on his thread now.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:48:41 pm
Looks like he's done his hammy. Nice summer off for Trent. Come back strong for the new season lad.

Im not glad he is injured it could mean he misses start of next season.

Thats 2 pointless games for England Gomez/TAA injured all it takes now is goofy to play Hendo and complete the set.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:48:41 pm
Looks like he's done his hammy. Nice summer off for Trent. Come back strong for the new season lad.

Nobody, NOBODY, comes back strong after a hamstring (if indeed it is that).  I give you John Barnes and Michael Owen for starters. 
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:56:20 pm


 ;D

I'll give you that.But you won't find me endless speculating now.

Also given up on our draft match?  :P
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:48:51 pm
Absolute fucking amateurs :duh

Why the fuck would you play your right back who played the most during the season for the whole game? Well....we know why. Awful, sinister management. Fuck England and fuck international football

Because there is no one else? The Chelsea and City players arent with England yet.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:56:20 pm



 ;D ;D

Samie needs to have a word with Samie
Quote from: M(oaning) B(ecomes) E(mbarrassing) on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Nobody, NOBODY, comes back strong after a hamstring (if indeed it is that).  I give you John Barnes and Michael Owen for starters.

I give you 21st century medical improvements.  :butt
Why the fuck was he playing!! Ninety minutes too!! That's bound to result in injury!!

And Southgate was not even going to take him to the Euros, which is a disgrace!!

Glad he's got a little injury. Now he can have a rest!!

I didn't want him to be picked for the Euros in the first place!!
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:56:29 pm
Im not glad he is injured it could mean he misses start of next season.

Thats 2 pointless games for England Gomez/TAA injured all it takes now is goofy to play Hendo and complete the set.

He suffered this season from missing pre-season.

FFS why didn't Southgate leave him out as he was stupidly going to? He'd be away on his break now.
Fucks sake. Hope thats not a complete tear
Looks devo'd coming off there.  Hope he is ok.
Fuck England the absolute bottling belljockies.  :no
Seemed like an odd action for it to be a hamstring tear, those usually happen when players are sprinting.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:57:38 pm
Because there is no one else? The Chelsea and City players arent with England yet.

Trippier?
Hopefully it's not too serious that it effects the start of next season for us.
