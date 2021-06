I really don't understand this view. You want to lose the benefit of having the best right back in the world by pushing him further up field? Why? We're not going to find any right-back as good as Trent, so all we've done is weaken ourselves in that position.



Think about the Villa goal, think about how De Bruyne affects lots of games with his range of passing and powerful shooting from the 8 position, think about the prospect of Trent on the left of a midfield three dropping his shoulder and swinging in filthy back post crosses from deep (Firmino opener vs Leicester 4-0 last Christmas) or blasting it top corner from 25 yards... there's a lot to be said for it.I used to be much more against it than I am now. And I don't think it will happen either because Klopp knows that what he has now also works brilliantly. In our system, he'd also have to do all the hassling and scurrying that Gini and Hendo do, which de Bruyne doesn't have to do for City... but there still is something to it. It's not crazy. And I wouldn't mind him seeing him play 20 minutes there at the end of some games that we have in the bag next season, but only if there's a good RB coming through and I don't think Neco has the physicality for the top level... just not powerful enough in terms of speed or strength.