Southgate is a straight up guy in my view, so if he says he told Trent he was in 3 weeks ago I believe him. The rats in journalism with their click bait headlines on the other hand reeled a lot of people in.



Delighted Trent is in there, just go and have the tournament of your life lad.



This.Am no big fan of the guy who relegated Middlesbrough but I believe he's a man of his word. Thought it was really unprofessional him breaking it to big name journalists that Trent hadn't made the squad before informing the player himself...And then inviting a player of Trent's reputation and calibre to the 33-man squad only to send him home with Jesse Lingard? The more you think about it the more ridiculous it sounds. It was too awful to be true. What's really shocked me was the relentlessness with which Sky pushed this narrative yesterday, like they were trying real hard to convince their viewers Trent wasn't all that, that he was a shit defender ("defensively suspect" was used time and time and again), and Southgate was in his rights to drop him. One of their reporters even said this morning that Trippier was a better attacker than Trent, despite all stats and evidence to the contrary, or the fact Trippier plays in another league. They really went over the top. It got seriously out of hand and I'm not surprised Southgate felt he had to address it.