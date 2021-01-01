This is classic England and the English media.



This is a talented squad with a lot of depth. Southgate may want players that have performed for him in past in England shirts or doesn't want to take too many risks. Whatever, it doesn't really matter.



What matters are the possibilities. We play a specific style that gets the most out Trent as a RB that allows him to showcase his creativity. We need him for his passing, crossing, and chance creation. But knowing this, we have to let him take risks, which impacts the defending down that side. Trent's actually a good defender, but we put a lot on his plate, so it's natural we like to have quick CBs (Gomez when fit) or experienced midfielders to help cover (like Hendo).



If Southgate doesn't want to do that, that's fine. But just know that he's easily one of the best passers and probably the best crosser of the ball in the country. He may not shown his versatility for us yet, but maybe he could for England. There have been friendlies and other competitions (and even with the expanded Euro, there could be opportunities to experiment). Southgate can try him as a RB in a flat-back 4, a wing-back in a 3-5-2 (which Southgate actually deploys), or as a midfielder. It doesn't mean that Trent has to be one of these positions forever, but he provides opportunities. How many full-backs can change a game like he can? In tight and cagey affairs, which most tournament games are, he can be a difference-maker, and he can do it from full-back. But could he also do it from midfield? Well, we don't know unless you try. Liverpool don't need to because that's not what we need. But why not England? Southgate can experiment with different ways to get the best of a difference-maker. He doesn't even have to start him if he doesn't want, but Trent provides possibilities.



It's amazing that this was ever a debate.



Trent should be a part of the England squad, and even if Southgate doesn't see him as a starting RB, he could've just experimented with different line-ups and possibilities to get the best out of him.



Instead, we have this media storm, and now he's being taken as a midfielder? You could've just brought him on as a midfielder in one of the many friendlies if you wanted to and created possibilities.



Classic England, England Manager, and English media to have created this mess when it didn't need to be one.