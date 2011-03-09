From an outsider perspective, this is just baffling .. Outsider might not be too accurate, as one of my strongest football memories was the england-cameroon game in 1990; used to be Serie A and Bundesliga that was cool back then and the english league was considered donkeys and hoofing..



But when the English manager is close to humiliating a player that has won CL, PL etc - as a fullback raking up goals and assists and is considered one of the key players in arguably one of the best club squads in the world - full with international superstars and is being coached by - again arguably - the best club coach in the world..



It is almost like a practical joke; TAA is a nice lad and he obviously wants to represent his country, but he could consider to tell that moron to FO..