Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 696995 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:14:11 pm
If he gets picks we'll either be Stoked on Trent
or it'll be a Burden upon Trent.

He/we can't win.

Cry me a river  :'(
Those puns are a (Trent) bridge too far!
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm »
Is it announced today ?
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 02:29:29 pm
Leaks suggest he's not in.

I just think he doesn't fit Southgate's England. The lad will be gutted be gutted but it will be for best (for him and Liverpool) in the long term.

This could be the year where there isnt a single Liverpool player in the England Euro squad.

Scotland or Portugal it is then.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm »
Online dutchkop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 02:29:29 pm
Leaks suggest he's not in.

I just think he doesn't fit Southgate's England. The lad will be gutted be gutted but it will be for best (for him and Liverpool) in the long term.

which players are out?
Greenwood, Lingard, Ward-Prowse - those are the only 3 that I have seen.

he needs to drop a keeper - so there are 3 spots left.. does he take 2 uncapped defenders rather than Trent?

Uncapped trio of the Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale,  Everton defender Ben Godfrey  Brighton defender Ben White should also miss out?
plus one more
Watkins, Saka ???
Philips is hardly fit to play next week and Henderson although getting close to fitness, is not match fit let alone in Form -so bench role for him, only when England try to force things .

wrt draw England will not have it all their own way - if they win group they play runners up from group D Germany, Portugal, France & Hungary?
If  they come 3rd they play group C winners in Budapest?
2nd  they play 2nd in Ggroup E  in Copenhagen - this could be their preferred option


Walker & James  are both CB's and   
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm »
If Walker or James is his first choice, why would you also take Trippier, as he doesn't really offer anything different? He might see Trent as a 'risk' defensively so doesn't want to start him, but why wouldn't he want him as an option in the squad, as he can offer creativity if they're in a situation where they need a goal late on? It seems like Southgate just wants a squad full of the same type of players.
Online Alan_X

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:44:32 pm
which players are out?
Greenwood, Lingard, Ward-Prowse - those are the only 3 that I have seen.

he needs to drop a keeper - so there are 3 spots left.. does he take 2 uncapped defenders rather than Trent?

Uncapped trio of the Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale,  Everton defender Ben Godfrey  Brighton defender Ben White should also miss out?
plus one more
Watkins, Saka ???
Philips is hardly fit to play next week and Henderson although getting close to fitness, is not match fit let alone in Form -so bench role for him, only when England try to force things .

The best info we have is that Southgate is only taking three right-backs and Trent is fourth on the list. What players are left out elsewhere wouldn't change that.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:54:30 pm
The best info we have is that Southgate is only taking three right-backs and Trent is fourth on the list. What players are left out elsewhere wouldn't change that.


And yet hes the best right back in the world.

What does that say about his coaching ability?
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm »
I can understand it if Southgate took Ben White as a defender. I will start him ahead of Tyrone Mings.

But Ben Godfrey? Wtf?
Online dutchkop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 03:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:53:39 pm
If Walker or James is his first choice, why would you also take Trippier, as he doesn't really offer anything different? He might see Trent as a 'risk' defensively so doesn't want to start him, but why wouldn't he want him as an option in the squad, as he can offer creativity if they're in a situation where they need a goal late on? It seems like Southgate just wants a squad full of the same type of players.

he has always like Trippier - even from his days at Spurs.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 03:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:32:42 pm
Those puns are a (Trent) bridge too far!
Nah it just goes to show weir right behind him whatever happens
Online dutchkop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:54:30 pm
The best info we have is that Southgate is only taking three right-backs and Trent is fourth on the list. What players are left out elsewhere wouldn't change that.

Trent is the best RB in form at the moment - over the last 10 games.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 03:04:50 pm »
It is baffling but just to put another view; we have often said in the past that other nations have such strong squads they are able to leave out "X".

It happens. I guess the difference is England are not that strong in every position, in fact midfield looks weakk in terms of creativity and there is barely a player who can cross a ball.
Add to this Trent has shown outstanding quality in winning his domestic league title and the Champions League in the last 2 years.
Online oojason

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 03:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:35:22 pm
Is it announced today ?

Yes mate, around 5pm:-


Sky Sports News' Live Stream for England's Euro 2020 squad announcement (program starts at 4.45pm; the squad announcement starts at 5pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DJ28BGbirV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DJ28BGbirV4</a>
Online lionel_messias

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:46:58 am
Exactly, what a world.

'Pickford, Henderson, Reece James, Coady, Mings, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Calvert-Lewin.....you're all in'.

'Trent.....not sure'

Must be like going to a serious film audition.

'Sandler, In. Costner, In. Stallone, In. Kevin James, In. Ian Beale, In. Zac Dingle, In....

De Niro? Just wait a moment'

Don't you fuck with the Kevin Costner. You hear!
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 03:06:59 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:03:26 pm
he has always like Trippier - even from his days at Spurs.

Fair enough, and I have no idea if he's got better or worse, but unless he's going to be your first or second choice why take him? Surely you want a bit of variety in the squad.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 03:09:00 pm »
Tripper has had a very good year in Spain, I would have him ahead of Reece James.
We know that Southgate won't drop Walker, and loves Reece James.

So between the 2 best right backs to be left out amazingly so.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 03:09:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:04:50 pm
It is baffling but just to put another view; we have often said in the past that other nations have such strong squads they are able to leave out "X".

It happens. I guess the difference is England are not that strong in every position, in fact midfield looks weakk in terms of creativity and there is barely a player who can cross a ball.

And England's big goalscoring threat is a traditional centre forward who thrives on crosses...so let's leave out the best crosser of a ball in the country.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:04:50 pm
It is baffling but just to put another view; we have often said in the past that other nations have such strong squads they are able to leave out "X".

It happens. I guess the difference is England are not that strong in every position, in fact midfield looks weakk in terms of creativity and there is barely a player who can cross a ball.
Add to this Trent has shown outstanding quality in winning his domestic league title and the Champions League in the last 2 years.

Aye, but this is akin to Argentina leaving out Messi because they've got Franco Di Santo, Esteban Fuertes and Carlos Marinelli
Online Alan_X

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Trent is the best RB in form at the moment - over the last 10 games.

And Southgate is an average manager
Online Oskar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 03:18:50 pm »
Sky Sports reporting that he's in the squad.

Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm »
He's not gonna even play him. Hopefully doesn't pick up an injury sitting on the reserve bench.
Offline Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 03:22:00 pm »
The waistcoat wearing pizza bag head will only play him when they're about to go out and then dickheads will blame Trent.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 03:24:24 pm »
Happy for Trent if it's true.
Online Red Bird

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 03:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:16:26 pm
And Southgate is an average manager
Which is why were where we are.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
From an outsider perspective, this is just baffling .. Outsider might not be too accurate, as one of my strongest football memories was the england-cameroon game in 1990; used to be Serie A and Bundesliga that was cool back then and the english league was considered donkeys and hoofing..

But when the English manager is close to humiliating a player that has won CL, PL etc - as a fullback raking up goals and assists and is considered one of the key players in arguably one of the best club squads in the world - full with international superstars and is being coached by - again arguably - the best club coach in the world..

It is almost like a practical joke; TAA is a nice lad and he obviously wants to represent his country, but he could consider to tell that moron to FO..
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm »
Thought it would be a bit weird to take both orthodox RBs James and Trippier, and not take Trent who offers something different. I think James will miss out due to Trippier's ability to cover at left-back. Very hard on James though.

 I mean just bringing Trent for his dead ball ability in the last 15-20 minutes when chasing games would make it worthwhile.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:24:24 pm
Happy for Trent if it's true.

Yeah I think that's probably the main thing, he's still a young lad and as much as we want him here he'll have been gutted to miss out.

Its a lovely microcosm of why England have underachieved in international football though. The shit coach, the shit media, the total lack of appreciation of actual quality footballers, creating this ridiculous narrative. It shouldn't even be news. 'International coach includes best player in squad'. Duh. Instead, he's snuck in.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:24:24 pm
Happy for Trent if it's true.

But then there would be 4 RBs in the squad.

What a weird decision.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7549 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:33:56 pm
But then there would be 4 RBs in the squad.

What a weird decision.

The guy breaking the story wasn't sure if one of Trippier/James or Walker was cut:

https://twitter.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1399734878648913926


Huge breaking news: can exclusively reveal that #lfc Trent Alexander-Arnold is due to be included in Gareth Southgates squad of 26 for the Euros. Dont yet know if that means another RB (James, Trippier or Walker) will miss out.
Online jonkrux

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7550 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Southgate last mentioned playing Trent in Midfield.
