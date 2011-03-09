Leaks suggest he's not in.
I just think he doesn't fit Southgate's England. The lad will be gutted be gutted but it will be for best (for him and Liverpool) in the long term.
which players are out?
Greenwood, Lingard, Ward-Prowse - those are the only 3 that I have seen.
he needs to drop a keeper - so there are 3 spots left.. does he take 2 uncapped defenders rather than Trent?
Uncapped trio of the Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Everton defender Ben Godfrey Brighton defender Ben White should also miss out?
plus one more
Watkins, Saka
Philips is hardly fit to play next week and Henderson although getting close to fitness, is not match fit let alone in Form -so bench role for him, only when England try to force things .
wrt draw England will not have it all their own way - if they win group they play runners up from group D Germany, Portugal, France & Hungary?
If they come 3rd they play group C winners in Budapest?
2nd they play 2nd in Ggroup E in Copenhagen - this could be their preferred option
Walker & James are both CB's and