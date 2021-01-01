« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Quote from: DonkeyWan
Amusingly it appears Greenwood is also being left out: so, England's best ball player and their best finisher left at home...

Apparently has an injury

I'm guessing we know already as a club, there's been a lot of articles about Trent over the last week or so. Almost in a 'well at least we know how amazing he is' sort of way.
Quite possibly one of the most ridiculous decisions i have ever seen. If they play 5 at the back its even more ridiculous to be honest
Quote from: Hazell
Reece James and Kyle Walker have combined assists totalling 2.

31 year old Kyle Walker has 30 career assists in the Premier League. 22 year old Trent Alexander-Arnold has 33.

But still, he can't defend, because he's an attacking fullback, there's no possible way he can be a good defender as well.

Trent wins hands down on stats & Infogol rating - in a season our team struggled due to us not have senior decent CB's and nearly 7/8 senior players out each week & our team not functionally well for 2 months.  The last 10 matches we were nearly the best team in Europe and PRem by a mile and Trent's form, contribution during this run of games was instrumental.

Trippier 5 assists  0 goals - https://www.infogol.net/en/player/kieran-trippier/6018  last season 4.  87 tackles 64 successful 70%  and 30 fouls. Infogol rating 6.4
Trent  6 Assists 2 Goals https://www.infogol.net/en/player/trent-alexander-arnold/5594  76 tACKLES 56 successful 74%  - 21 fouls Infogol rating 7
Walker 2 Assists 1 goal  https://www.infogol.net/en/player/kyle-walker/4939  37 tackles 29 successful 70%  and 25 fouls    Infogol rating 6.25

James 2 Assists 1 goal https://www.infogol.net/en/player/reece-james/27042  78 tackles 55 successful 71%  and 31 fouls    Infogol rating 6.71  
I just find it baffling that this is somehow a decision as to whether Trent is good enough to be in the SQUAD.  I mean, I can understand if there was a discussion around whether he is the right choice to start for a Southgate England team due to the dour negative football that he seems to favour, but to think that somehow he isn't even good enough to make the squad is just crazy. 

Pick Walker because he gives you versatility between CB (in a back 3) and RB, pick Trent as he is by far the best attacking RB in the world (let alone country) and then pick whoever you think is the best defensive RB between James and Trippier.  That gives you options.  Why would you possibly want to leave out the best attacking RB in the world, even if he is just an option off the bench or to play against the weaker sides that you expect to drop deep?  Trent is easily the best long passer in the squad, the best crosser of a ball, and alongside Ward-Prowse probably the best from a dead ball situation.   Southgate is a clown.

But ultimately if he gets a summer away from football and comes back with a point to prove then it is probably a good thing for Liverpool overall, so I'm good with it either way

Oh, and just for some reference points and to show what a sh*tty job Sky Sports News do when it comes to stats, here are Trent's ranks in the Premier League (amongst all players, not just defenders or full backs) in some key attacking areas along with the players in the England squad ahead of him in the rankings:

         Category         
        Rank       
   England Squad Ahead   
Assists
13th
Kane, Grealish, Rashford, Harrison
Expected Assists (xA)
5th
Grealish
Key Passes
6th
Mount, Grealish
Progressive Passing Distance
1st
Passes into Final Third
5th
Passes into Penalty Area
1st
Crosses into Penalty Area
1st
Progressive Passes
1st
Through Balls
6th
Kane
Crosses
1st
Shot-Creating Actions
6th
Mount, Grealish
No justification to this - it is certainly personal
Looks like Greenwood, Ward-Prowse and Lingard have missed out. So unless he's taking an un-capped player, Trent is in?
Quote from: Higgins79
Looks like Greenwood, Ward-Prowse and Lingard have missed out. So unless he's taking an un-capped player, Trent is in?

Don't 7 miss out? The squad is 33.

Ben White might go as a CB who plays in a 3.
Four more to be cut, one of which will be a GK. White, Godfrey, Trent and Saka were all rumoured to be out yesterday so one of those four will be included.
Quote from: Nick110581
Don't 7 miss out? The squad is 33.

Ben White might go as a CB who plays in a 3.

7 including Greenwood as he picked a 33 man provisional squad that needs cutting to 26.
Quote from: Oskar
Four more to be cut, one of which will be a GK. White, Godfrey, Trent and Saka were all rumoured to be out yesterday so one of those four will be included.

It will surely be between Trent, White and Godfrey.

If he is taking 3 RBs with Walker able to play CB then he may go with White as he is obviously a CB but played in midfield for Brighton too.
Wouldn't be surprised that Trent sneaks in as the 26 man, which is quite silly since a talent like that should be on of the first names in there.

Greenwood, Lingard, JWP, White, Godfrey, Ramsdale and Saka. So I'd say it's between Saka or Trent really.
First of all you pick your best defender. The one who can deal best with one-on-ones, the one who can tackle and come away with the ball rather than slide on his arse and conceded a throw or corner, the one who can tidy up at the back post when crosses from the other side elude both centre backs.

That's obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold on all three counts.

Then you look at their forward play. Who scores the most, who assists the most, who opens the pitch the most.

That's Trent too. Even more obviously.

Then, just in case a real diamond slips through the net, you ask yourself "Who is the most brilliant footballer in the squad?"

Trent again.

In other ways Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player to get his plane ticket. And the manager can now pick the rest of his squad with a big cheesy smile on his face.
Quote from: Yorkykopite
First of all you pick your best defender. The one who can deal best with one-on-ones, the one who can tackle and come away with the ball rather than slide on his arse and conceded a throw or corner, the one who can tidy up at the back post when crosses from the other side elude both centre backs.

That's obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold on all three counts.

Then you look at their forward play. Who scores the most, who assists the most, who opens the pitch the most.

That's Trent too. Even more obviously.

Then, just in case a real diamond slips through the net, you ask yourself "Who is the most brilliant footballer in the squad?"

Trent again.

In other ways Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player to get his plane ticket. And the manager can now pick the rest of his squad with a big cheesy smile on his face.

Remarkable isnt it? You pick Trent FIRST then worry about the rest. Here we are arguing between who he can replace.

Madness.
Quote from: Nick110581
It will surely be between Trent, White and Godfrey.

If he is taking 3 RBs with Walker able to play CB then he may go with White as he is obviously a CB but played in midfield for Brighton too.

If there are doubts about Maguire's fitness, it probably makes sense to take another CB.

For Trent's sake I'd like him to be in there. And he should be, he's one of the best players in Europe, never mind among the best 26 that England has to offer. But I think Southgate is going to leave him out.
Quote from: abhred
Remarkable isnt it? You pick Trent FIRST then worry about the rest. Here we are arguing between who he can replace.

Madness.

Not just who he can replace....but which one of three decidedly average right backs he can replace!
Trent this and Trent that, but under the radar, you gotta say well done to Conor Coady who is probably nailed on to be in the 26.
Quote from: Garlicbread
Trent this and Trent that

I imagine thats because its the Trent thread.

Fucking stupid decision if he isnt in the 26. Its mad he isnt one of the first names in the starting 11, let alone the squad.
Quote from: Craig 🤔
I imagine thats because its the Trent thread.

Fucking stupid decision if he isnt in the 26. Its mad he isnt one of the first names in the starting 11, let alone the squad.

Oh I know it's the Trent thread haha, but just in general  ;D
Quote from: Garlicbread
Trent this and Trent that, but under the radar, you gotta say well done to Conor Coady who is probably nailed on to be in the 26.

Exactly, what a world.

'Pickford, Henderson, Reece James, Coady, Mings, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Calvert-Lewin.....you're all in'.

'Trent.....not sure'

Must be like going to a serious film audition.

'Sandler, In. Costner, In. Stallone, In. Kevin James, In. Ian Beale, In. Zac Dingle, In....

De Niro? Just wait a moment'
Quote from: fucking appalled
Exactly, what a world.

'Pickford, Henderson, Reece James, Coady, Mings, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Calvert-Lewin.....you're all in'.

'Trent.....not sure'

Must be like going to a serious film audition.

'Sandler, In. Costner, In. Stallone, In. Kevin James, In. Ian Beale, In. Zac Dingle, In....

De Niro? Just wait a moment'


No need to dig our captain out like that...
The argument amongst the more deluded Ingurlund fans is that Trent deserves to be excluded because his team finished 3rd and didn't win a trophy, whereas Trippier/Walker won league titles and James the European Cup.

On that basis...

Tammy Abraham and Liam Delap over Kane
Scott Carson over Pickford, Pope and Henderson

Quote from: Gerry Attrick
No need to dig our captain out like that...
Other Henderson
Absolutely delighted he gets to put his feet up over the full close season and join Jurgen for a full preseason to be honest
Quote from: Jwils21
The argument amongst the more deluded Ingurlund fans is that Trent deserves to be excluded because his team finished 3rd and didn't win a trophy, whereas Trippier/Walker won league titles and James the European Cup.

On that basis...

Tammy Abraham and Liam Delap over Kane
Scott Carson over Pickford, Pope and Henderson

Hudson Odoi over Rashford or Grealish.

Leicester won the FA Cup so lets have Mark Albrighton over Jadon Sancho and Luke Thomas over Luke Shaw.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid
I just find it baffling that this is somehow a decision as to whether Trent is good enough to be in the SQUAD.  I mean, I can understand if there was a discussion around whether he is the right choice to start for a Southgate England team due to the dour negative football that he seems to favour, but to think that somehow he isn't even good enough to make the squad is just crazy. 

Pick Walker because he gives you versatility between CB (in a back 3) and RB, pick Trent as he is by far the best attacking RB in the world (let alone country) and then pick whoever you think is the best defensive RB between James and Trippier.  That gives you options.  Why would you possibly want to leave out the best attacking RB in the world, even if he is just an option off the bench or to play against the weaker sides that you expect to drop deep?  Trent is easily the best long passer in the squad, the best crosser of a ball, and alongside Ward-Prowse probably the best from a dead ball situation.   Southgate is a clown.

But ultimately if he gets a summer away from football and comes back with a point to prove then it is probably a good thing for Liverpool overall, so I'm good with it either way

Oh, and just for some reference points and to show what a sh*tty job Sky Sports News do when it comes to stats, here are Trent's ranks in the Premier League (amongst all players, not just defenders or full backs) in some key attacking areas along with the players in the England squad ahead of him in the rankings:

         Category         
        Rank       
   England Squad Ahead   
Assists
13th
Kane, Grealish, Rashford, Harrison
Expected Assists (xA)
5th
Grealish
Key Passes
6th
Mount, Grealish
Progressive Passing Distance
1st
Passes into Final Third
5th
Passes into Penalty Area
1st
Crosses into Penalty Area
1st
Progressive Passes
1st
Through Balls
6th
Kane
Crosses
1st
Shot-Creating Actions
6th
Mount, Grealish
  amazing stats and presentation  8)
Quote from: Yorkykopite
First of all you pick your best defender. The one who can deal best with one-on-ones, the one who can tackle and come away with the ball rather than slide on his arse and conceded a throw or corner, the one who can tidy up at the back post when crosses from the other side elude both centre backs.

That's obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold on all three counts.

Then you look at their forward play. Who scores the most, who assists the most, who opens the pitch the most.

That's Trent too. Even more obviously.

Then, just in case a real diamond slips through the net, you ask yourself "Who is the most brilliant footballer in the squad?"

Trent again.

In other ways Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player to get his plane ticket. And the manager can now pick the rest of his squad with a big cheesy smile on his face.

Pretty much covers it in one.

Only a terribly weak character and deficient manager would view Trent's exceptional skillset, with talent outside the bounds he's used to seeing, as a difficulty rathe than a blessing.

Every manager at the top of the game (ie not international managers, who are vastly inferior) would be thrilled at the prospect of calling on Trent and would be scheming for ways to utilise him.
BuT TrEnT CaNt DeFeNd
I cannot believe that I may soon live in a world where Trent Alexander-Arnold is not going to make England's squad of 26.

And, if he does go, there could well be a lot of pressure on him now too. Sucks.
Other countries would kill for Trent, but he's not good enough for Gareth fucking Southgate? You aren't good enough for Trent, ya c*nt!
Quote from: Garlicbread
Trent this and Trent that, but under the radar, you gotta say well done to Conor Coady who is probably nailed on to be in the 26.

Thatll be Southgate picking on form again!

Well done to him, if he does go its presumably to play three at the back which makes it madder not to take Trent when you need more going forward from your wing back. Not seen much of Wolves this season but got the sense the whole team has struggled more.
When is it being announced, does anyone know?
Quote from: jillc
When is it being announced, does anyone know?

5pm.
Quote from: Garlicbread
Trent this and Trent that, but under the radar, you gotta say well done to Conor Coady who is probably nailed on to be in the 26.
That someone as agricultural and limited as Coady is making it into the squad says everything about why Trent is being left out.
Quote from: gazzalfc


BuT TrEnT CaNt DeFeNd
Heh, amazing.
Getting all the ignorant opinions in a work whats app group how Trent has been found out this season and is the weakest defender. Just load waste to them, hope nobody in the group is too senior. :D
It's pretty obvious that he'll be in now we've had the leaks of players left out. Worst of both worlds, probably won't play and yet won't get a break.
Quote from: Knight
It's pretty obvious that he'll be in now we've had the leaks of players left out. Worst of both worlds, probably won't play and yet won't get a break.
All the leaks Ive read are suggesting Trent wont be picked.
