Category Rank England Squad Ahead Assists 13th Kane, Grealish, Rashford, Harrison Expected Assists (xA) 5th Grealish Key Passes 6th Mount, Grealish Progressive Passing Distance 1st Passes into Final Third 5th Passes into Penalty Area 1st Crosses into Penalty Area 1st Progressive Passes 1st Through Balls 6th Kane Crosses 1st Shot-Creating Actions 6th Mount, Grealish

I just find it baffling that this is somehow a decision as to whether Trent is good enough to be in the. I mean, I can understand if there was a discussion around whether he is the right choice to start for a Southgate England team due to the dour negative football that he seems to favour, but to think that somehow he isn't even good enough to make the squad is just crazy.Pick Walker because he gives you versatility between CB (in a back 3) and RB, pick Trent as he is by far the best attacking RB in the world (let alone country) and then pick whoever you think is the best defensive RB between James and Trippier. That gives you options. Why would you possibly want to leave out the best attacking RB in the world, even if he is just an option off the bench or to play against the weaker sides that you expect to drop deep? Trent is easily the best long passer in the squad, the best crosser of a ball, and alongside Ward-Prowse probably the best from a dead ball situation. Southgate is a clown.But ultimately if he gets a summer away from football and comes back with a point to prove then it is probably a good thing for Liverpool overall, so I'm good with it either wayOh, and just for some reference points and to show what a sh*tty job Sky Sports News do when it comes to stats, here are Trent's ranks in the Premier League (amongst all players, not just defenders or full backs) in some key attacking areas along with the players in the England squad ahead of him in the rankings: