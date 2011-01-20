« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 693722 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,361
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm
Little Englander mentality isn't it?

See Brexit, Nigel Frottage, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson - small dick energy.

More like "chubby get can't find his own dick" energy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7441 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Wait.. what..?

People are unhappy that Engerlund don't get to injure one of our players?
I feel sorry for Trent whos been absolutely superb over the last few years (and cant do much more than what he has done) and is being deliberately overlooked by a manager who clearly cant see what he can bring to this team.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7442 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm
There's is still 2 friendly games this week before the final squad is announced. Trent will probably start one of those games and get injured

Why would you expect the seven who've been left out of the Euro squad to get a game in the friendlies? I would hope they would leave tomorrow, are they just trying to completely humiliate the players concerned?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,584
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7443 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm »
 ;D

https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1399469124812685319


Even my wife doesnt look at me like that

Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7444 on: Yesterday at 10:09:37 pm »
Jordan looks pleased to see him anyway going by that
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,543
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7445 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm »
One of the best right foots in world football and Southgate has no idea how to utilize it, fucking clown.

Trent will get his chance.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,584
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7446 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm »
Southgate is also making Hendo a European Cup and League winning captain stand there while Sir Harold Kane talks about inspiring England and what not.  ;D
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7447 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm »
I'm truly puzzled. The lady reporter with the braids on SSN just said she doesn't know if Trent's done enough to get in because last season he had 13 assists and this season he has had only 7... How many assists do Rhys James and Kyle Walker have? And I thought this was about his defending, now it's because he has fewer assists in a season where all our attackers were misfiring?  :o

Also interesting is how they can have 2 opinionators analysing Trent's potential exclusion, and instead of one of them being pro and the other one against, they are both saying the same things... Basically that Trent "hasn't done enough" and the other RBs have won trophies this season so Southgate is justified in dumping him. How many trophies has Harry Kane won, I wonder.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,420
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7448 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm »
Great for LFC. Bummer for Trent.

But really, Gareth can't coach or manage players like Jurgen. Jurgen knows how to get the best out of Trent. Gareth...lol.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,529
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7449 on: Yesterday at 10:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm
I'm truly puzzled. The lady reporter with the braids on SSN just said she doesn't know if Trent's done enough to get in because last season he had 13 assists and this season he has had only 7... How many assists do Rhys James and Kyle Walker have? And I thought this was about his defending, now it's because he has fewer assists in a season where all our attackers were misfiring?  :o

Reece James and Kyle Walker have combined assists totalling 2.

31 year old Kyle Walker has 30 career assists in the Premier League. 22 year old Trent Alexander-Arnold has 33.

But still, he can't defend, because he's an attacking fullback, there's no possible way he can be a good defender as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7450 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7451 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm »
Gareth's selection is simple. Kyle Walker is a champion, Trippier is a champion, Trent is not. They must be better than him, because they won a big title. Same with the captaincy - Kane won the Golden Boot and has a chance of doing so every year; what has Hendo won? I really think it's that stupid and it's that simple for him.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7452 on: Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
I turn the TV on 3 different times today and each time there was a different Black female reporter either saying outright or heavily insinuating that there is no room in England's squad for Trent, or that he "hasn't done enough". It just seems really bizarre to me how they are all Black women and they are all be saying the same thing (not Eni, though). I know am usually the paranoid one on here, and this sounds paranoid even to me, but it just doesn't feel right.

It seems coordinated, shrill and shilly, like they are being told what to say... And as long as they can get a Black face to denigrate and criticise the player, then nobody can accuse them of aggressively targeting him, or of covert racism. But even the one talking about the assists just now didn't look too convinced about the words coming out of her own mouth.

This is absolutely batshit and I suggest you don't post along these lines again.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7453 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
I turn the TV on 3 different times today and each time there was a different Black female reporter either saying outright or heavily insinuating that there is no room in England's squad for Trent, or that he "hasn't done enough". It just seems really bizarre to me how they are all Black women and they are all be saying the same thing (not Eni, though). I know am usually the paranoid one on here, and this sounds paranoid even to me, but it just doesn't feel right.

It seems coordinated, shrill and shilly, like they are being told what to say... And as long as they can get a Black face to denigrate and criticise the player, then nobody can accuse them of aggressively targeting him, or of covert racism. But even the one talking about the assists just now didn't look too convinced about the words coming out of her own mouth.

This is by far and away one of the worst posts Ive seen on this forum in a long time and my sincere suggestion to you is that you swerve off posting this nonsense.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,543
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7454 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
I turn the TV on 3 different times today and each time there was a different Black female reporter either saying outright or heavily insinuating that there is no room in England's squad for Trent, or that he "hasn't done enough". It just seems really bizarre to me how they are all Black women and they are all saying the same thing (not Eni, though). I know am usually the paranoid one on here, and this sounds paranoid even to me, but it just doesn't feel right.

It seems coordinated, shrill and shilly, like they are being told what to say... And as long as they can get a Black face to denigrate and criticise the player, then nobody can accuse them of aggressively targeting him, or of covert racism. But even the one talking about the assists just now didn't look too convinced about the words coming out of her own mouth.

What a load of fucking shite
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7455 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm »
Let's not perpetuate that garbage, folks, don't quote that shit.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7456 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm
What a load of fucking shite
Fair enough. I did say it sounded paranoid even to me.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7457 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
Gareth's selection is simple. Kyle Walker is a champion, Trippier is a champion, Trent is not. They must be better than him, because they won a big title. Same with the captaincy - Kane won the Golden Boot and has a chance of doing so every year; what has Hendo won? I really think it's that stupid and it's that simple for him.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7458 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm »
I'm an American so I don't really have a dog in this fight aside from wanting Trent to get a rest but to me it just speaks to Gareth being a clown which seems to be an English FA specialty.  Especially with the rumored taking of Bellingham instead of JWP.  Covid, dead legs, defend, counter and set piece piece football so lets just not take any dead ball specialists?  Uhh what? 
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,471
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7459 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »
From the perspective of a non-England fan, I tend to think of Southgate like I think of Ole. New contract til 2028 please!

Sad for Trent, if true, but great news for Liverpool.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7460 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm »
Take that hurt TAA and inspire us to the league and CL next year.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7461 on: Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm »
I really couldn't give a damn about the England team, but do care for our player, and wish him the best of luck.
A genuine question however.....Is there a club team in world football that TAA doesn't walk straight in to, and improves them immediately?
I honestly cannot think of one....
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7462 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm »
Ive never thought it was as straightforward as Trent is the best right-back in the world, therefore he has to play for his national side, but Southgate did go out of his way at the time of initially dropping Trent to say that it was down to his form, even going as far as saying that its conceivable that good form from Trent means he is back in the squad for the tournament. Working on that basis, I dont really know what else Trent could have done to change his mind, and I hope for his sake that Southgate (who, whether we like it or not, is someone who Trent will want to impress above most given that he is the England manager) is honest with him about his reasons. Even if its I just prefer the other three, I think theyre better defensively, because making it a question of form has created this charade in which Trent playing out of his skin has created a clamour in the media to get him on the plane and its all been for nothing.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 12:04:21 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm
I'm truly puzzled. The lady reporter with the braids on SSN just said she doesn't know if Trent's done enough to get in because last season he had 13 assists and this season he has had only 7... How many assists do Rhys James and Kyle Walker have? And I thought this was about his defending, now it's because he has fewer assists in a season where all our attackers were misfiring?  :o

Also interesting is how they can have 2 opinionators analysing Trent's potential exclusion, and instead of one of them being pro and the other one against, they are both saying the same things... Basically that Trent "hasn't done enough" and the other RBs have won trophies this season so Southgate is justified in dumping him. How many trophies has Harry Kane won, I wonder.

Assists (RBs)

Trent Alexander Arnold: 7
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 4
Reece James: 2
Kyle Walker: 1
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 12:12:10 am »
He is the best RB in the world. Southgate's reasoning is insane as he is taking inferior players instead.

Its like leaving Benzema out because France already have Mbappe and Grizemann. Top coaches take their best players and make it work or use as an option from the bench (which is crucial in international tournaments). Even Deschamp saw sense and recalled Benzema despite the off field issues.

Players like James and Walker are not even in top 5 in their position. Hakimi, Carvajal, Pavard, Cuadrado are better players.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7465 on: Today at 12:14:38 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm
...because making it a question of form has created this charade in which Trent playing out of his skin has created a clamour in the media to get him on the plane and its all been for nothing.
It wasn't for nothing. We finished third, which is the most important thing. The media were clamouring about Trent long before Southgate dropped him... There has always been a lot of talk about his defending and how England have other RBs who are better at being RBs. Gary Neville speaks with forked tongue about Trent: One minute he's saying how much he "loves" the player, then says in the same breath that he doesn't see him making Southgate's squad. This is why Southgate coming out with those comments about his "form" was unforgivable (at a time when Trent was playing his way back to fitness after a serious calf injury; he's also had coronavirus this season). Southgate knows what the British media are like; he knows the intense scrutiny that has always surrounded Trent. He should've protected the player, even if only for the fact that he is so young. Southgate is the one who created this mess.

There is nothing in this world Trent can do to change anyone's mind about his defensive abilities, despite the fact that the stats show he is superior to the others in many defensive areas. The narrative has stuck largely because other people's mistakes are overlooked while a microscope gets shone on every incident where an attacking player gets in behind Trent. We'll see how James, Chilwell and Walker fare at the Euros without Kanté, Thiago Silva, De Bruyne and Fernandinho backing them up. England won't get past the group stages if they leave Trent at home.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:57 am by Morgana »
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7466 on: Today at 03:01:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
Southgate is also making Hendo a European Cup and League winning captain stand there while Sir Harold Kane talks about inspiring England and what not.  ;D
Not obviously bothered with England but it really is beyond me why they felt the need to make Harry Kane captain its just baffling decision then again so is not taking Trent to the Euros.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7467 on: Today at 03:33:22 am »
Hilarious if true. Southgate can barely get the team to score a goal from open play and he leaves out the best dead ball player in the country.

The only positive is that Trent will come back even hungrier next season and he'll be spared the mental anguish of another international tournament failure.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 am
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7468 on: Today at 03:41:27 am »
england have a good number of players at RB, that southgate chooses not to take the best one, doesn't surprise me at all

what is southgate's resume for being the national coach? sweet fuck all, he's not even a premier league level manager let alone a coach to take the national job, it's just jobs for the boys

meh, get some well earned rest trent, if england ever get a decent coach your time will come
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7469 on: Today at 04:12:08 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:01:53 am
Not obviously bothered with England but it really is beyond me why they felt the need to make Harry Kane captain its just baffling decision then again so is not taking Trent to the Euros.
Same here, not only I'm not English, but I also couldn't care less about national football competitions. I think there in the olden times in England there was a trend the top scorer, usually the center forward, to be the captain. Other countries don't care as much about the captaincy as in England. But recent trends are more linked to leadership than goal scoring ability and England is lagging a bit. Not Liverpool though.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,284
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7470 on: Today at 06:12:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
Great for LFC. Bummer for Trent.

But really, Gareth can't coach
Fixed it for you
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 