...because making it a question of form has created this charade in which Trent playing out of his skin has created a clamour in the media to get him on the plane and its all been for nothing.



It wasn't for nothing. We finished third, which is the most important thing. The media were clamouring about Trent long before Southgate dropped him... There has always been a lot of talk about his defending and how England have other RBs who are better at being RBs. Gary Neville speaks with forked tongue about Trent: One minute he's saying how much he "loves" the player, then says in the same breath that he doesn't see him making Southgate's squad. This is why Southgate coming out with those comments about his "form" was unforgivable (at a time when Trent was playing his way back to fitness after a serious calf injury; he's also had coronavirus this season). Southgate knows what the British media are like; he knows the intense scrutiny that has always surrounded Trent. He should've protected the player, even if only for the fact that he is so young. Southgate is the one who created this mess.There is nothing in this world Trent can do to change anyone's mind about his defensive abilities, despite the fact that the stats show he is superior to the others in many defensive areas. The narrative has stuck largely because other people's mistakes are overlooked while a microscope gets shone on every incident where an attacking player gets in behind Trent. We'll see how James, Chilwell and Walker fare at the Euros without Kanté, Thiago Silva, De Bruyne and Fernandinho backing them up. England won't get past the group stages if they leave Trent at home.