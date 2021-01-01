If Southgate has announced the squad to the players today, then it could be a player or a member of their family that has leaked the news I suppose. Either way, its not been handled well overall.



I wouldn't have thought this was a case of an individual (a player or coach, for instance) maliciously leaking information for the sake of it or to friends. It's come from the very top, and it's about managing expectations. Feed the news to top journalists, start a debate, portray Southgate as a man being forced to make "a difficult decision."I can't count the amount of apologetic tweets I've read from journos over the last few weeks which go something like "Of course, TAA is an excellent player BUT..." followed by the standard excuses (perceived poor season, whether he fits the system, the other RB options winning major honours etc).The whole thing reeks.