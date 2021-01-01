mad that people think Dani Alves couldnt defend and are using that as an argument for Trent to be a midfielder. Now assuming they think because hes like Alves and can't defend, what the hell makes them think he could play in midfield where half of the job at a minimum is actual defending.



and the whole Kimmich moving to midfield is a myth. He was a midfielder first before being moved to right back by Bayern because they didn't trust their actual right back. Now he's back in midfield.



Crux of the issue above is that people want a more solid full back and don't understand football has moved on, just like Southgate.