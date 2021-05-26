"Trent is very much in contention," Southgate responded when asked if the Reds star was the most likely of the right-back options to miss out.
"People tend to think I dont think Trent is a good footballer, that just isnt the case. He has indirectly come in from some criticism at a certain time and I felt the need to communicate more with him than anyone else over the past couple of months but I think his performances have been very good.
"I dont mind the criticism of my decisions, thats part and parcel of it. But he is a young player we have got to look after and care for.
"Im a little bit surprised by some of the things that have been written about that because people just dont know those communications that have gone on. But that is credit to Trent that he has kept that to himself."
Before Southgate continued on the criticism he received back in March: "In the end perhaps people didnt like my rationale but in my own way I was trying to protect the player. In the end maybe that didnt work.
"When you make a decision like Ive made, of course theres going to be ramifications to that. I accept that.
But I didnt want the player to suffer. Thats not the relationship Ive had with him since hes been 17.
"He is a very good footballer, that has never been in any doubt, and hes with us next week and we go from there."
Alexander-Arnold has been named in Southgates 33-man provisional squad for this summer's rearranged tournament.
That number will get cut to 26 by 1 June, with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James also having been included in the group.
But Southgate has suggested that the Reds Academy graduate could operate in midfield for his side this summer.
"I think there is no doubt he could," he said when asked about the possibility of Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield.
"Of course the difficulty is he hasnt had the opportunity to do that since he was a younger player and thats where he came through in Liverpools academy.
"Hes a fantastic passer of the ball and he has great passing vision. So hes a playmaker from right-back, thats kind of what he is. So why wouldnt that lend itself at some point of his career to being in midfield?
"But Jurgen has got fantastic performances out of him in the role he has with the structure of the team the way they have, so Im sure hes not thinking of needing to change that. But hes capable in the same way that Reece played in midfield at Wigan.
"I saw him slot in there for 35 minutes the other day for Chelsea, absolutely no problem. These boys are outstanding footballers.
"Theyre better in some of those other positions than other options we would have had and thats why weve picked them."https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/alexander-arnold-southgate-england-squad-20678710