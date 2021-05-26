« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 685772 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7280 on: May 26, 2021, 08:05:00 am »
He's England's best player. It's funny Southgate want's to leave him at home because he doesn't play right-back the way he thinks he should do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7281 on: May 26, 2021, 09:54:34 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 26, 2021, 08:05:00 am
He's England's best player.
Wouldn't go that far like, he's certainly up there though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7282 on: May 26, 2021, 10:04:38 am »
I'd hate him playing in midfield for England, because he'd probably be player of the tournament and we'd then have to read endless fucking drivel about how Klopp needs to play him in midfield, ignoring the fact that he's the worlds best right back and we've got one of the worlds best midfields.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7283 on: May 26, 2021, 10:11:16 am »
Quote from: jillc on May 26, 2021, 07:56:34 am
Going by what Dominic King said on Press Box on LFCTV there were quite a few of our players who suffered from Covid and it definitely had an impact overall through the season. Maybe more people had it that we realised. It would certainly explain both Trent and Sadio's malaise throughout this season. I've just had the second jab and I am still exhausted at certain times of the day. Just because their athletes it doesn't mean they don't get affected as well.

You'd think as well, that while the average person can be off a bit and get on with it, when an elite athlete is off, they will likely feel a massive drop off in performance.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7284 on: May 26, 2021, 01:45:49 pm »
"Trent is very much in contention," Southgate responded when asked if the Reds star was the most likely of the right-back options to miss out.

"People tend to think I dont think Trent is a good footballer, that just isnt the case. He has indirectly come in from some criticism at a certain time and I felt the need to communicate more with him than anyone else over the past couple of months but I think his performances have been very good.

"I dont mind the criticism of my decisions, thats part and parcel of it. But he is a young player we have got to look after and care for.

"Im a little bit surprised by some of the things that have been written about that because people just dont know those communications that have gone on. But that is credit to Trent that he has kept that to himself."

Before Southgate continued on the criticism he received back in March: "In the end perhaps people didnt like my rationale but in my own way I was trying to protect the player. In the end maybe that didnt work.

"When you make a decision like Ive made, of course theres going to be ramifications to that. I accept that.

But I didnt want the player to suffer. Thats not the relationship Ive had with him since hes been 17.

"He is a very good footballer, that has never been in any doubt, and hes with us next week and we go from there."

Alexander-Arnold has been named in Southgates 33-man provisional squad for this summer's rearranged tournament.

That number will get cut to 26 by 1 June, with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James also having been included in the group.

But Southgate has suggested that the Reds Academy graduate could operate in midfield for his side this summer.

"I think there is no doubt he could," he said when asked about the possibility of Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield.

"Of course the difficulty is he hasnt had the opportunity to do that since he was a younger player and thats where he came through in Liverpools academy.

"Hes a fantastic passer of the ball and he has great passing vision. So hes a playmaker from right-back, thats kind of what he is. So why wouldnt that lend itself at some point of his career to being in midfield?

 "But Jurgen has got fantastic performances out of him in the role he has with the structure of the team the way they have, so Im sure hes not thinking of needing to change that. But hes capable in the same way that Reece played in midfield at Wigan.

"I saw him slot in there for 35 minutes the other day for Chelsea, absolutely no problem. These boys are outstanding footballers.

"Theyre better in some of those other positions than other options we would have had and thats why weve picked them."


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/alexander-arnold-southgate-england-squad-20678710
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7285 on: May 26, 2021, 02:16:57 pm »
Southgate comes across as a right patronising dickhead.

He fucked up, and now hes backtracking too.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7286 on: May 26, 2021, 02:19:07 pm »
"He is a very good footballer"

It's feint praise.

He's the best right back in the world.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7287 on: May 26, 2021, 02:19:21 pm »
Protect the player?

You bombed him out the squad with hardly a word to the media and he was hung out to dry. Fuck off you were protecting him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7288 on: May 26, 2021, 02:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 02:16:57 pm
Southgate comes across as a right patronising dickhead.

He fucked up, and now hes backtracking too.
Sounds like he has no idea what he is talking about.

How did he think everyone would react to a player who has just been selected in the Fifa team of the year being left out the squad before  a major tournament.

Also sounds like he is saying he works well in Klopp's system but he doesn't have a clue how to get the best out of him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7289 on: May 26, 2021, 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 26, 2021, 02:19:21 pm
Protect the player?

You bombed him out the squad with hardly a word to the media and he was hung out to dry. Fuck off you were protecting him.

yeah, thats shameful from Southgate.

Its pretty clear Trent didnt even know. The club gave him a couple days off cos he and they all expected him to be called up so it came a shock to everyone when he wasnt. Pretty shit way to treat a player.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7290 on: May 26, 2021, 02:46:17 pm »
the thing is even if southgate doesn't trust him to play as a fullback since he wants his fullbacks to be defensive minded then you could even play him as a right sided centre mid in a De Bruyne type role where he'd still be able to deliver those crosses from between full back and centre back but Southgate does not have the balls to try anything new and he'll probably go with Rice, Phillips and Henderson in midfield with walker at right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7291 on: May 26, 2021, 02:49:39 pm »
Not that arsed about England. Just a big Trent fan hah, but it would be cool to see him and Robbo duking it out on the same flank in that England v Scotland game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7292 on: May 26, 2021, 03:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 26, 2021, 02:19:21 pm
Protect the player?

You bombed him out the squad with hardly a word to the media and he was hung out to dry. Fuck off you were protecting him.

Sounds like he's surprised:
     A. at the amount of criticism he got for dropping him.
     B. that this young player came under such scrutiny from the media as a result of losing his England spot.
     C. that journalists spout a lot of shit for a talking point and they don't care about a player's age or state of mind.

How fucking stupid is this guy? :duh
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7293 on: May 26, 2021, 03:36:36 pm »
I think Trent going but not really featuring is our best scenario. If he plays now, the scrutiny will be too much. If England lose he'll get the blame. And I can't really be arsed with all the shite if he doesn't go.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7294 on: Yesterday at 02:30:01 pm »
Came across this comp of some of his work this year. Music will drive ya nuts but the kids not half bad.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1397525805580881920
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7295 on: Yesterday at 02:45:21 pm »
We need Salah to teach him how to curl them in with his left. Imagine if he could improve that part of his game even a little bit. There's been a few occasions this season where he's cut in on his left and opened it up for a shot in a good position. Would be unstoppable.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7296 on: Yesterday at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:30:01 pm
Came across this comp of some of his work this year. Music will drive ya nuts but the kids not half bad.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1397525805580881920

That is an amazing compilation.

I kept shaking my head at all those missed chances by our forwards. Pass after pass... This boy really should have had 20+ assists if they only had their shooting boots on... (which also partly explains how we struggled at times this season!!).

What an amazing talent we are blessed to have!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7297 on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Yesterday at 02:58:30 pm
I kept shaking my head at all those missed chances by our forwards.

Me too. That video should be subtitled 'Why Liverpool didn't win the league'.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7298 on: Yesterday at 03:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Yesterday at 02:58:30 pm
That is an amazing compilation.

I kept shaking my head at all those missed chances by our forwards. Pass after pass... This boy really should have had 20+ assists if they only had their shooting boots on... (which also partly explains how we struggled at times this season!!).

What an amazing talent we are blessed to have!
Been saying this for the last 3 years. His assists record would be off the charts if we were more clinical in attack. The game we lost to Atleti at home, for example, there were some criminal misses. The competition Jota brings to the front line gives me hope that in the years to come Trent will could hit the 20 mark.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7299 on: Yesterday at 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:30:01 pm
Came across this comp of some of his work this year. Music will drive ya nuts but the kids not half bad.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1397525805580881920

That pass in the Newcastle game was just amazing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7300 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on May 26, 2021, 01:45:49 pm
"Trent is very much in contention"

First England Game: Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Henderson, Lingard, Sterling, Kane
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7301 on: Yesterday at 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on May 26, 2021, 02:19:07 pm
"He is a very good footballer"

It's feint praise.

He's the best right back in the world.

"he is a very good footballer".. If you're one of the best in the group that won the champions league and the PL, that's hardly a compliment..

Southgate; you were a decent footballer and a pretty mediocre manager..
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7302 on: Yesterday at 04:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 03:04:55 pm
Been saying this for the last 3 years. His assists record would be off the charts if we were more clinical in attack. The game we lost to Atleti at home, for example, there were some criminal misses. The competition Jota brings to the front line gives me hope that in the years to come Trent will could hit the 20 mark.
Jesus christ and the constant whinging about the Atletico game.


No side takes all of their chances in every game. Now granted this past season, the finishing has been below par compared to previous seasons, but going about how we aren't clinical for 3 years is utter nonsense.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7303 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 03:26:16 pm
"he is a very good footballer".. If you're one of the best in the group that won the champions league and the PL, that's hardly a compliment..

Southgate; you were a decent footballer and a pretty mediocre manager..

He was hardly even a decent footballer.

The nicest thing you can say about Southgate is that he was moderately funny in the pizza hut advert 25 years ago
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7304 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 02:16:57 pm
Southgate comes across as a right patronising dickhead.

He fucked up, and now hes backtracking too.



He's a fucking plank. Completely mishandled the situation. A credit to Trent how he has performed and conducted himself over the last few months.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7305 on: Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm »
"Theyre better in some of those other positions than other options we would have had and thats why weve picked them."


So basically, if you are an English midfielder not in the squad, Southgate just said you're shit.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7306 on: Yesterday at 05:34:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:17:58 pm
That pass in the Newcastle game was just amazing.

Also our shocking finishing!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7307 on: Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 03:26:16 pm
"he is a very good footballer".. If you're one of the best in the group that won the champions league and the PL, that's hardly a compliment..

Southgate; you were a decent footballer and a pretty mediocre manager..

Southgate was so poor a player he couldnt hit the target from 12 yards.
Professional player couldnt take a penno.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7308 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm
Southgate was so poor a player he couldnt hit the target from 12 yards.
Professional player couldnt take a penno.

Mediocre pizza salesman as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7309 on: Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm
Southgate was so poor a player he couldnt hit the target from 12 yards.
Professional player couldnt take a penno.

I mean, technically he did hit the target.

Unlike those terrible technicians Baggio and Waddle.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7310 on: Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:15:22 pm
Jesus christ and the constant whinging about the Atletico game.


No side takes all of their chances in every game. Now granted this past season, the finishing has been below par compared to previous seasons, but going about how we aren't clinical for 3 years is utter nonsense.
Was just trying to say I don't think we played that badly for most of this season (though, yes, we did have some crap games) too. What has mostly hampered us is not taking many of those clear-cut chances the fullbacks (and others) have created. But this has been going on for a long, long time with us; it was just more noticeable this season because everybody went through a phase where they had a dip in form. Sometimes it felt like we couldn't buy a goal for love nor money, but plenty of chances were being created. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7311 on: Yesterday at 08:50:37 pm »
I can explain the exact problem with TAA.

The exact problem with TAA is there is a bunch of absolute fuckheads who think 'attacking fullback' is an oxymoron rather than a role.

These fuckheads are very easy to recognise. Take a stroll down to any meeting of the LMA and there they are. Wander into the FA HQs and they have their noses in the trough. Roy Hodgson sits at their head and nods sagely as they mutter about stupid non-players not understanding that a fullback's role is to DEFEND. Open the Daily Mail and there is an ex-player waxing lyrical about the good old days when a FB was just a FB.

You see, back in the 1970s, the lad who wasn't that good but had a big heart was stuck at FB and told to boot the shit out of anyone who came near them. They were told never to pass the halfway line and instead 'mind house'. They were always fondly remembered, not for the technical skills but for the one time they booted that (foreign) flair player right up the hole with their manly size 14s. This has been the archtype for donkies fucking years, and any player that tried to break that mould was seen as uppity and not knowing their role on the pitch, i.e. humble, no nonsense (row Z when needed), pragmatic, hard. The examples that spring to mind are numerous: Dennis Irwin (humble), Phil Neville (no nonsense), Nigel WInterburn (pragmatic), Stuart Pearce (hard), to name but a few.

It's strange that while these same ex-players turned trucculent coaches will revere teams like Brazil (especially the 1970s version) they will sneer at some of the best FBs they produced: Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves etc. Not to be trusted they mutter, better off with a nice solid back 4 they will argue.

Which is funny, because the very success of Brazilian team after Brazilian team has been the width offered by the attacking FB. Brazil more than any other team pioneered the attacking FB that sacrificed a degree of defence to open up opponents resolutely stuck in their own third of the pitch.

TAA and Robertson are tasked with exactly that role, attacking fullbacks that prioritise getting behind opposition backlines. Needless to say the fuckheads react to this with absolute horror, highlighting the 3 or 4 occassions in a season when they get caught out (TAA will be remembered this season solely for the stupid header back, not the 7 assists and 2 goals). Needless to say when the likes of Wan-Bissaka (he gets two thumbs up for routinely smashing opponents with the ball, ignoring the fact he can do nothing with it) get spoken about, it's through this 1970s lens he is judged. His mistakes are systemic, never individual.

Its entirely tiresome that these dinosaurs persist in setting the narrative, one that is never challenged despite most major European leagues now demanding more from their FBs other than just standing in the cvorner for the entire game. Simply put, TAA could play for any European team, Wan-Bissaka could only ever play for a British team.

No doubt Southgate will bow to pressure and take TAA to the Euros (he plays for a top 4 side, no way he will be left behind) but the knives will be out and the focus on even the slightest mistake proof that Southgate's instincts were right. The fuckheads will shake their heads and tut about the unreliable TAA. He will be dropped for a much more prosaic and 'safer' player. England will bow out at the 1/4/semi stage and the entire summer will be filled with 'what might have been stories' popping up in the media.

Personally I thik its great, fuck England, they are a team of c*nts led by c*nts, the best thing for Liverpool is if TAA gets cut and has a nice, long holiday.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7312 on: Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm »
Couldnt give a shit about england. The fewer players of ours play for them the better. I hope they get knocked out on penalties by the germans at the earliest opportunity.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7313 on: Yesterday at 11:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm
Was just trying to say I don't think we played that badly for most of this season (though, yes, we did have some crap games) too. What has mostly hampered us is not taking many of those clear-cut chances the fullbacks (and others) have created. But this has been going on for a long, long time with us; it was just more noticeable this season because everybody went through a phase where they had a dip in form. Sometimes it felt like we couldn't buy a goal for love nor money, but plenty of chances were being created.

it seems like your memory has been impacted severely. Apart from this season, we've been a clinical side, you don't win things we do, and challenge for the title against City without being clinical. We haven't been clinical this season, that is true undoubtedly, but that alone wasn't the biggest problem
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7314 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm
I mean, technically he did hit the target.

Unlike those terrible technicians Baggio and Waddle.
Not to mention Charlie Adam.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7315 on: Today at 03:35:51 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm
Was just trying to say I don't think we played that badly for most of this season (though, yes, we did have some crap games) too. What has mostly hampered us is not taking many of those clear-cut chances the fullbacks (and others) have created. But this has been going on for a long, long time with us; it was just more noticeable this season because everybody went through a phase where they had a dip in form. Sometimes it felt like we couldn't buy a goal for love nor money, but plenty of chances were being created.
The point you are missing, though, is that it is perfectly normal for players to miss many more chances than they score. What's more, the better the players the more chances will be created but the conversion rate never keeps up (otherwise great teams would be winning every game 5-0 or whaever, and that never happens) and so the bigger the disparity between missed and scored will be. That is how it has always been and always will be. It's not some particular issue with Liverpool, it is the same for all. It's the baseline.

Normally, however, while one player may miss 'too many' another will step up and the net result will be the the game will finish with an exected score, on average. But averages are worked out by taking outliers into account, and there will always be outliers in a season (such as the Atletico game).

Now sometimes a player or even a team go through an extended phase where they seem to score more than they miss, and sometimes a player or a team will go through an extended phase where they seem to miss far more than expected. Both these are outliers, though, and will not continue for a sustained period.

We've been through one of the latter phases this season, where every player seems to have been missing far more than you would expect. It's only been marginally worse but it's noticeable and it's enough to turn an expected 1-0 or 2-1 win into a draw or loss. But it won't last.

The last time we were in this kind of positon was when Suarez seemed to be missing every chance around 2012/13 or thereabouts. That was shortly before he exploded and suddenly it seemed like he hardly missed any. We'll be OK.
