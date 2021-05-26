I can explain the exact problem with TAA.



The exact problem with TAA is there is a bunch of absolute fuckheads who think 'attacking fullback' is an oxymoron rather than a role.



These fuckheads are very easy to recognise. Take a stroll down to any meeting of the LMA and there they are. Wander into the FA HQs and they have their noses in the trough. Roy Hodgson sits at their head and nods sagely as they mutter about stupid non-players not understanding that a fullback's role is to DEFEND. Open the Daily Mail and there is an ex-player waxing lyrical about the good old days when a FB was just a FB.



You see, back in the 1970s, the lad who wasn't that good but had a big heart was stuck at FB and told to boot the shit out of anyone who came near them. They were told never to pass the halfway line and instead 'mind house'. They were always fondly remembered, not for the technical skills but for the one time they booted that (foreign) flair player right up the hole with their manly size 14s. This has been the archtype for donkies fucking years, and any player that tried to break that mould was seen as uppity and not knowing their role on the pitch, i.e. humble, no nonsense (row Z when needed), pragmatic, hard. The examples that spring to mind are numerous: Dennis Irwin (humble), Phil Neville (no nonsense), Nigel WInterburn (pragmatic), Stuart Pearce (hard), to name but a few.



It's strange that while these same ex-players turned trucculent coaches will revere teams like Brazil (especially the 1970s version) they will sneer at some of the best FBs they produced: Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves etc. Not to be trusted they mutter, better off with a nice solid back 4 they will argue.



Which is funny, because the very success of Brazilian team after Brazilian team has been the width offered by the attacking FB. Brazil more than any other team pioneered the attacking FB that sacrificed a degree of defence to open up opponents resolutely stuck in their own third of the pitch.



TAA and Robertson are tasked with exactly that role, attacking fullbacks that prioritise getting behind opposition backlines. Needless to say the fuckheads react to this with absolute horror, highlighting the 3 or 4 occassions in a season when they get caught out (TAA will be remembered this season solely for the stupid header back, not the 7 assists and 2 goals). Needless to say when the likes of Wan-Bissaka (he gets two thumbs up for routinely smashing opponents with the ball, ignoring the fact he can do nothing with it) get spoken about, it's through this 1970s lens he is judged. His mistakes are systemic, never individual.



Its entirely tiresome that these dinosaurs persist in setting the narrative, one that is never challenged despite most major European leagues now demanding more from their FBs other than just standing in the cvorner for the entire game. Simply put, TAA could play for any European team, Wan-Bissaka could only ever play for a British team.



No doubt Southgate will bow to pressure and take TAA to the Euros (he plays for a top 4 side, no way he will be left behind) but the knives will be out and the focus on even the slightest mistake proof that Southgate's instincts were right. The fuckheads will shake their heads and tut about the unreliable TAA. He will be dropped for a much more prosaic and 'safer' player. England will bow out at the 1/4/semi stage and the entire summer will be filled with 'what might have been stories' popping up in the media.



Personally I thik its great, fuck England, they are a team of c*nts led by c*nts, the best thing for Liverpool is if TAA gets cut and has a nice, long holiday.