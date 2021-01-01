« previous next »
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 08:05:00 am »
He's England's best player. It's funny Southgate want's to leave him at home because he doesn't play right-back the way he thinks he should do.
Offline G a r y

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 09:54:34 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:05:00 am
He's England's best player.
Wouldn't go that far like, he's certainly up there though.
Online harleydanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 10:04:38 am »
I'd hate him playing in midfield for England, because he'd probably be player of the tournament and we'd then have to read endless fucking drivel about how Klopp needs to play him in midfield, ignoring the fact that he's the worlds best right back and we've got one of the worlds best midfields.
Online rob1966

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 10:11:16 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:56:34 am
Going by what Dominic King said on Press Box on LFCTV there were quite a few of our players who suffered from Covid and it definitely had an impact overall through the season. Maybe more people had it that we realised. It would certainly explain both Trent and Sadio's malaise throughout this season. I've just had the second jab and I am still exhausted at certain times of the day. Just because their athletes it doesn't mean they don't get affected as well.

You'd think as well, that while the average person can be off a bit and get on with it, when an elite athlete is off, they will likely feel a massive drop off in performance.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
"Trent is very much in contention," Southgate responded when asked if the Reds star was the most likely of the right-back options to miss out.

"People tend to think I dont think Trent is a good footballer, that just isnt the case. He has indirectly come in from some criticism at a certain time and I felt the need to communicate more with him than anyone else over the past couple of months but I think his performances have been very good.

"I dont mind the criticism of my decisions, thats part and parcel of it. But he is a young player we have got to look after and care for.

"Im a little bit surprised by some of the things that have been written about that because people just dont know those communications that have gone on. But that is credit to Trent that he has kept that to himself."

Before Southgate continued on the criticism he received back in March: "In the end perhaps people didnt like my rationale but in my own way I was trying to protect the player. In the end maybe that didnt work.

"When you make a decision like Ive made, of course theres going to be ramifications to that. I accept that.

But I didnt want the player to suffer. Thats not the relationship Ive had with him since hes been 17.

"He is a very good footballer, that has never been in any doubt, and hes with us next week and we go from there."

Alexander-Arnold has been named in Southgates 33-man provisional squad for this summer's rearranged tournament.

That number will get cut to 26 by 1 June, with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James also having been included in the group.

But Southgate has suggested that the Reds Academy graduate could operate in midfield for his side this summer.

"I think there is no doubt he could," he said when asked about the possibility of Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield.

"Of course the difficulty is he hasnt had the opportunity to do that since he was a younger player and thats where he came through in Liverpools academy.

"Hes a fantastic passer of the ball and he has great passing vision. So hes a playmaker from right-back, thats kind of what he is. So why wouldnt that lend itself at some point of his career to being in midfield?

 "But Jurgen has got fantastic performances out of him in the role he has with the structure of the team the way they have, so Im sure hes not thinking of needing to change that. But hes capable in the same way that Reece played in midfield at Wigan.

"I saw him slot in there for 35 minutes the other day for Chelsea, absolutely no problem. These boys are outstanding footballers.

"Theyre better in some of those other positions than other options we would have had and thats why weve picked them."


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/alexander-arnold-southgate-england-squad-20678710
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Southgate comes across as a right patronising dickhead.

He fucked up, and now hes backtracking too.

Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 02:19:07 pm »
"He is a very good footballer"

It's feint praise.

He's the best right back in the world.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm »
Protect the player?

You bombed him out the squad with hardly a word to the media and he was hung out to dry. Fuck off you were protecting him.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 02:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:16:57 pm
Southgate comes across as a right patronising dickhead.

He fucked up, and now hes backtracking too.
Sounds like he has no idea what he is talking about.

How did he think everyone would react to a player who has just been selected in the Fifa team of the year being left out the squad before  a major tournament.

Also sounds like he is saying he works well in Klopp's system but he doesn't have a clue how to get the best out of him.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:19:21 pm
Protect the player?

You bombed him out the squad with hardly a word to the media and he was hung out to dry. Fuck off you were protecting him.

yeah, thats shameful from Southgate.

Its pretty clear Trent didnt even know. The club gave him a couple days off cos he and they all expected him to be called up so it came a shock to everyone when he wasnt. Pretty shit way to treat a player.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 02:46:17 pm »
the thing is even if southgate doesn't trust him to play as a fullback since he wants his fullbacks to be defensive minded then you could even play him as a right sided centre mid in a De Bruyne type role where he'd still be able to deliver those crosses from between full back and centre back but Southgate does not have the balls to try anything new and he'll probably go with Rice, Phillips and Henderson in midfield with walker at right back.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 02:49:39 pm »
Not that arsed about England. Just a big Trent fan hah, but it would be cool to see him and Robbo duking it out on the same flank in that England v Scotland game.
Online Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 03:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:19:21 pm
Protect the player?

You bombed him out the squad with hardly a word to the media and he was hung out to dry. Fuck off you were protecting him.

Sounds like he's surprised:
     A. at the amount of criticism he got for dropping him.
     B. that this young player came under such scrutiny from the media as a result of losing his England spot.
     C. that journalists spout a lot of shit for a talking point and they don't care about a player's age or state of mind.

How fucking stupid is this guy? :duh
Online B0151?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
I think Trent going but not really featuring is our best scenario. If he plays now, the scrutiny will be too much. If England lose he'll get the blame. And I can't really be arsed with all the shite if he doesn't go.
