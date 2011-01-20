Thats the point though isnt it? Both all time greats at full back. They 'could' play elsewhere, but if you've got someone already world class in a certain position its got to be incredibly rare to then move them to a completely different positions 'because they could also be good there'. Has it happened before? Genuinely racking my brain. I've no doubt a lot of players have ended up in different positions from where they started. But is there anyone who has practically established themselves as the best in the world in a certain position and then just moved to another position?



Ok Im going to quote you again as you originally said'incredibly rare to then move them to a completely different positions 'because they could also be good there'."I repeat you said GOOD. Now you want to come up with examples of best in two positions as SG was not world class in two roles or Barnes too. What's the point of this debate if your standard has to be best in two different roles as that is an impossible target to meet.Managers have adjusted a players role in a side for the betterment of the team even though the player himself would want something else. Yes SG may not have been the best ever in the Kenny role behind Torres but it was still top class, just not good enough for you I guess. I have a feeling Trent saw himself as a midfielder when he was in the youth team, now he is the creative force down the right wing as an attacking wing back. Def more wing than back but under Jurgen he has adjusted his game and he sure wont rest on his laurels as I know he would love to add more goals to his game plus get back to the assist numbers of 2019 & 2020. Again I just said I saw him pop up more and more in the right midfield area during the latter part of this season and would not be surprised if that happens even more next season. More than likely will be from the wing back position but its not a giant leap seeing him transitioning further up the park more and more & even more central in the next 2 or 3 years.