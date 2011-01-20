« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 682589 times)

Offline spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 01:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:21:14 pm
What will happen is that TAA will make the squad because Southgate wants to avoid backlash from the press. But Trent won't play a minute of the Euros.

Trent's not going. Too many well-connected Journos saying he isn't going. They (correctly) called Trent would be dropped before it happened the first time.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:55:19 pm
Thats the point though isnt it? Both all time greats at full back. They 'could' play elsewhere, but if you've got someone already world class in a certain position its got to be incredibly rare to then move them to a completely different positions 'because they could also be good there'. Has it happened before? Genuinely racking my brain. I've no doubt a lot of players have ended up in different positions from where they started. But is there anyone who has practically established themselves as the best in the world in a certain position and then just moved to another position?

In terms of Liverpool players I can think of SG who adapted his game to partner Torres quite nicely, started off as a box to box and eventually played the holding role, all to a crazy high standard.

Mascherano went from midfield to central defence for Barca who rewrote the books on that position as where else would you find a 5ft 7 central defender?

Barnes changed his game completely due to inuries but was still pulling the strings as a central midfielder.

Even now Hendo has gone from box to box to holding roles and even some here were saying he could play as a central defender as did very well before injuries.

The list is longer than you think as if a player can see the chess board better than most then they can adapt their game to fulfill more than one role.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 02:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:33:58 pm
He's not going. I've just seen the full set of Castrol GTX special edition coins. No big surprises aside from Trent. Although some people will be bemused by Christy Pym. Peterborough goalie apparently.

Have Maurice Malpas and Eamonn Bannon made the Scotland squad again?
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1397177248063569922

Yeah Southgate fell for the pressure, Trent's definitely going:

Southgate on Trent AA: "You see 4 RBs, I just see 4 good footballers. Trippier can play RB or LB, Trent can play RB, WB and I think he can play in CM. I've seen Reece James play right of a back three, WB and in CM.  Those sorts of flexible players are hugely important."
Offline jonnypb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 02:15:01 pm »
I can't see Trent being left behind, he's too good a player and I agree that the pressure has been heaped on Southgate from many people.

I'd be gutted for him if he was left out, but wouldn't be disappointed if he never went as we need all our players fit for the start of next season and don't want to risk injuries!!
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:47:29 pm
In terms of Liverpool players I can think of SG who adapted his game to partner Torres quite nicely, started off as a box to box and eventually played the holding role, all to a crazy high standard.

Mascherano went from midfield to central defence for Barca who rewrote the books on that position as where else would you find a 5ft 7 central defender?

Barnes changed his game completely due to inuries but was still pulling the strings as a central midfielder.

Even now Hendo has gone from box to box to holding roles and even some here were saying he could play as a central defender as did very well before injuries.

The list is longer than you think as if a player can see the chess board better than most then they can adapt their game to fulfill more than one role.

None of them went from literally the best player in the world in his position, to the best player in the world in another very different position.

Stevie was an absolute freak but again, he wasnt one of the best in the world at DM and box-to-box midfielder to attacking roaming midfielder isnt a major change.

Masch was like a centimetre shorter than Fabio Cannavaro.... and again, he wasnt one of the best CBs in the world when he played there. Plus we've seen DM to CB isnt a major upheaval.

Barnes ditto wasnt world class in CM, literally moved to CM because of injuries meaning he was no longer a world class left winger

And Henderson, again, moving from holding to box to box or whatever isn't some major change. Plus as much as I love him, I'm not sure you could ever say he's been world class

Again mate, there seems to be almost no examples of a player excelling to world class level in one position and then just randomly moving to a completely different position and also being world class there, just because 'he might be able to play there'. The only one I can think of is Maldini, but even then I'm not sure what sort of level he reached as a CB and I think even that move was because he had other all time greats in front of him in other positions.

EDIT And if Southgate thinks he 'can play CM' I'm almost inclined to go in completely the opposite direction anyway
Offline Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:09:20 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1397177248063569922

Yeah Southgate fell for the pressure, Trent's definitely going:

Southgate on Trent AA: "You see 4 RBs, I just see 4 good footballers. Trippier can play RB or LB, Trent can play football. I've seen Reece James play right of a back three, WB and in CM.  Those sorts of flexible players are hugely important."

FTFY.
Offline Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 02:17:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:16:08 pm
None of them went from literally the best player in the world in his position, to the best player in the world in another very different position.

Stevie was an absolute freak but again, he wasnt one of the best in the world at DM and box-to-box midfielder to attacking roaming midfielder isnt a major change.

Masch was like a centimetre shorter than Fabio Cannavaro.... and again, he wasnt one of the best CBs in the world when he played there. Plus we've seen DM to CB isnt a major upheaval.

Barnes ditto wasnt world class in CM, literally moved to CM because of injuries meaning he was no longer a world class left winger

And Henderson, again, moving from holding to box to box or whatever isn't some major change. Plus as much as I love him, I'm not sure you could ever say he's been world class

Again mate, there seems to be almost no examples of a player excelling to world class level in one position and then just randomly moving to a completely different position and also being world class there, just because 'he might be able to play there'. The only one I can think of is Maldini, but even then I'm not sure what sort of level he reached as a CB and I think even that move was because he had other all time greats in front of him in other positions.

EDIT And if Southgate thinks he 'can play CM' I'm almost inclined to go in completely the opposite direction anyway

John Charles?
Offline spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:09:20 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1397177248063569922

Yeah Southgate fell for the pressure, Trent's definitely going:

Southgate on Trent AA: "You see 4 RBs, I just see 4 good footballers. Trippier can play RB or LB, Trent can play RB, WB and I think he can play in CM. I've seen Reece James play right of a back three, WB and in CM.  Those sorts of flexible players are hugely important."


Southgate the cowardly lion. Put 'em up! Put 'em up!
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:17:55 pm
John Charles?

True, true. Hopefully having to go back 60 years proves the point I'm trying to make :D
Offline paulrazor

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 02:53:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Have Maurice Malpas and Eamonn Bannon made the Scotland squad again?
Yep, at the expense of Steve Nicol and Alan Hansen
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:55:19 pm
Thats the point though isnt it? Both all time greats at full back. They 'could' play elsewhere, but if you've got someone already world class in a certain position its got to be incredibly rare to then move them to a completely different positions 'because they could also be good there'. Has it happened before? Genuinely racking my brain. I've no doubt a lot of players have ended up in different positions from where they started. But is there anyone who has practically established themselves as the best in the world in a certain position and then just moved to another position?

Ok Im going to quote you again as you originally said

'incredibly rare to then move them to a completely different positions 'because they could also be good there'."

I repeat you said GOOD. Now you want to come up with examples of best in two positions as SG was not world class in two roles or Barnes too. What's the point of this debate if your standard has to be best in two different roles as that is an impossible target to meet.

Managers have adjusted a players role in a side for the betterment of the team even though the player himself would want something else. Yes SG may not have been the best ever in the Kenny role behind Torres but it was still top class, just not good enough for you I guess. I have a feeling Trent saw himself as a midfielder when he was in the youth team, now he is the creative force down the right wing as an attacking wing back. Def more wing than back but under Jurgen he has adjusted his game and he sure wont rest on his laurels as I know he would love to add more goals to his game plus get back to the assist numbers of 2019 & 2020. Again I just said I saw him pop up more and more in the right midfield area during the latter part of this season and would not be surprised if that happens even more next season. More than likely will be from the wing back position but its not a giant leap seeing him transitioning further up the park more and more & even more central in the next 2 or 3 years.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 03:07:50 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:55:36 pm
Ok Im going to quote you again as you originally said

'incredibly rare to then move them to a completely different positions 'because they could also be good there'."

I repeat you said GOOD. Now you want to come up with examples of best in two positions as SG was not world class in two roles or Barnes too. What's the point of this debate if your standard has to be best in two different roles as that is an impossible target to meet.

Managers have adjusted a players role in a side for the betterment of the team even though the player himself would want something else. Yes SG may not have been the best ever in the Kenny role behind Torres but it was still top class, just not good enough for you I guess. I have a feeling Trent saw himself as a midfielder when he was in the youth team, now he is the creative force down the right wing as an attacking wing back. Def more wing than back but under Jurgen he has adjusted his game and he sure wont rest on his laurels as I know he would love to add more goals to his game plus get back to the assist numbers of 2019 & 2020. Again I just said I saw him pop up more and more in the right midfield area during the latter part of this season and would not be surprised if that happens even more next season. More than likely will be from the wing back position but its not a giant leap seeing him transitioning further up the park more and more & even more central in the next 2 or 3 years.

Well what on earth would be the point of moving a world class right back into midfield if thats not the expectation...?  ???
Online afc turkish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Have Maurice Malpas and Eamonn Bannon made the Scotland squad again?

I knew both of those players sans googling.

I'm getting old...
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:07:50 pm
Well what on earth would be the point of moving a world class right back into midfield if thats not the expectation...?  ???

Because the TEAM could benefit from it. Its an open and shut case for you so no point chatting about it. Just thinking outside the box to solve our obvious midfield creative issues which will need $$$ thrown at it this summer. That has to be done no matter what and I also would not be allergic to signing a versatile full back as cover. That will add options to the table and if one of those options is Trent being a back up to a midfield role then its ok with me. Its ok with Jurgen having Fab as a back up to CD, Gomez as a back up to FB so why not pencil in Trent as a back up as well as he def is versatile enough to fulfill a role for the team outside his wing back responsibilities.
Offline Andypandimonium

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 04:23:27 pm »
Eamonn Bannon was a fabulous player, scored the second best goal of my childhood v Borussia; and Mo Malpas was captain of Dundee United's youth team that I played for thrice. Really showing my age!
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:21:46 pm
Because the TEAM could benefit from it. Its an open and shut case for you so no point chatting about it. Just thinking outside the box to solve our obvious midfield creative issues which will need $$$ thrown at it this summer. That has to be done no matter what and I also would not be allergic to signing a versatile full back as cover. That will add options to the table and if one of those options is Trent being a back up to a midfield role then its ok with me. Its ok with Jurgen having Fab as a back up to CD, Gomez as a back up to FB so why not pencil in Trent as a back up as well as he def is versatile enough to fulfill a role for the team outside his wing back responsibilities.

Nah its not an open and shut case, I just don't think its something we should even remotely consider unless there was another really top RB coming through.

If we'd kept Hoever for example and he'd developed to the point he needed to be in the team, then moving Trent might be a conversation to have. But even the good things Trent does that make us think he'd be good in CM he probably wouldnt get the opportunity to in CM! The marauding runs he's started making, the crossfield balls, the deep crosses. He won't get as much opportunity to do that in a more congested area.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:21:46 pm
Because the TEAM could benefit from it. Its an open and shut case for you so no point chatting about it. Just thinking outside the box to solve our obvious midfield creative issues which will need $$$ thrown at it this summer. That has to be done no matter what and I also would not be allergic to signing a versatile full back as cover. That will add options to the table and if one of those options is Trent being a back up to a midfield role then its ok with me. Its ok with Jurgen having Fab as a back up to CD, Gomez as a back up to FB so why not pencil in Trent as a back up as well as he def is versatile enough to fulfill a role for the team outside his wing back responsibilities.

It's not going to happen, certainly not while Klopp is here. Quite why people have this obsession about moving the world's best right back into midfield which immediately will make us weaker back there, I don't quite get. Who are we going to get in at right back, to make up for losing Trent there? Please don't say Neco, as there is no way he will be able to satisfy our fans there instead.
Online rob1966

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:09:51 pm
Trent may well end up in midfield but it won't be till after Jurgen leaves in 2024 (or hopefully later). We all know he has the passing range to play there but whether he has the other attributes required in Klopp midfield remains to be seen but you would lose his crossing ability to an extent.. Don't forget that we already have someone who can gloriously spray passes from CM.

As of now, he is still only an RB in name only, similar to how Mo and Sadio are labelled as LW/RW in FIFA. Let him drift inside when it suits, and general cause carnage where we think he is most effective.

He has the best offensive passing range in England, has the stats and the medals to back it up. If Southgate can't find a place for him in the team then that is on him.

He was actually a winger anyway, until he converted to right back, which will be why he is so attack minded and his crossing etc is so good. I'm sure in the early days Klopp, when he came in for Clyne and rotated with Gomez, said something about Trent being more of a midfielder.

No way would I move him out of his current role though, not unless we unearth a Trent Mk2.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:27:48 pm
Nah its not an open and shut case, I just don't think its something we should even remotely consider unless there was another really top RB coming through.

If we'd kept Hoever for example and he'd developed to the point he needed to be in the team, then moving Trent might be a conversation to have. But even the good things Trent does that make us think he'd be good in CM he probably wouldnt get the opportunity to in CM! The marauding runs he's started making, the crossfield balls, the deep crosses. He won't get as much opportunity to do that in a more congested area.

Well at the moment against a lot of teams Trent has all day to collect the ball and start his run as he has a wall of defenders in front of him inside their own half, so he basically is doing his best work in congested areas. Teams have pin pointed him as our main outlet so his form has suffered a little but he is a class act and will deal with the opposition doubling up on him. You are right about requiring another full back before anything else happens so we will see.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:21:46 pm
Because the TEAM could benefit from it. Its an open and shut case for you so no point chatting about it. Just thinking outside the box to solve our obvious midfield creative issues which will need $$$ thrown at it this summer. That has to be done no matter what and I also would not be allergic to signing a versatile full back as cover. That will add options to the table and if one of those options is Trent being a back up to a midfield role then its ok with me. Its ok with Jurgen having Fab as a back up to CD, Gomez as a back up to FB so why not pencil in Trent as a back up as well as he def is versatile enough to fulfill a role for the team outside his wing back responsibilities.

His best quality is his crossing. Not accusing you of this, but this whole "he'll play midfield one day" idea is an antiquated notion based on the idea that playing in midfield is somehow more worthy than playing at full-back, and it's particularly antiquated given the importance the full-backs have always played in our team and in our success.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:19:53 pm
True, true. Hopefully having to go back 60 years proves the point I'm trying to make :D
Ray Kennedy...?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 06:52:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:16:08 pm
None of them went from literally the best player in the world in his position, to the best player in the world in another very different position.

Stevie was an absolute freak but again, he wasnt one of the best in the world at DM and box-to-box midfielder to attacking roaming midfielder isnt a major change.

Masch was like a centimetre shorter than Fabio Cannavaro.... and again, he wasnt one of the best CBs in the world when he played there. Plus we've seen DM to CB isnt a major upheaval.

Barnes ditto wasnt world class in CM, literally moved to CM because of injuries meaning he was no longer a world class left winger

And Henderson, again, moving from holding to box to box or whatever isn't some major change. Plus as much as I love him, I'm not sure you could ever say he's been world class

Again mate, there seems to be almost no examples of a player excelling to world class level in one position and then just randomly moving to a completely different position and also being world class there, just because 'he might be able to play there'. The only one I can think of is Maldini, but even then I'm not sure what sort of level he reached as a CB and I think even that move was because he had other all time greats in front of him in other positions.

EDIT And if Southgate thinks he 'can play CM' I'm almost inclined to go in completely the opposite direction anyway
Weirdly specific condition but there are actually lots of examples. Breitner and Lahm both moved from full back to midfield later in their careers while Alaba has moved to centre back and Kimmich back and forth from there and midfield. Dani Alves just captained a team to the Brazilian league from midfield. Matthaus, Beckenbauer and Effenberg all began as midfielders - the latter two with good goalscoring records - before moving back to sweeper. Ruud Krol also moved from full back to sweeper and almost won the World Cup. Apart from Alves (though that's chiefly due to his age) pretty much all of them were world class in both positions.

I'm not saying I think Trent should move there but as I've said before, I wouldn't be shocked if it happened in the next two of three years. He has all the tools to be a dominant midfield player and it's a lot cheaper to buy a world class full back than a world class midfielder.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 06:56:53 pm »
As for the national team, I can understand why Southgate wouldn't necessarily be keen on Trent this time round. His best attribute is his attacking flair but with pretty much every decent defensive England midfield player currently recovering from injury there's no one to cover his runs. They could play with a back three again of course, but from what I can gather Trent hasn't done brilliantly for them in that position so far and James and Trippier are both more used to playing in that system. I'd take him, but a large part of that is him being the form player in that position right now.
Offline MiddleMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7264 on: Today at 07:00:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:19:53 pm
True, true. Hopefully having to go back 60 years proves the point I'm trying to make :D

Joshua Kimmich is someone who started out as a world class right back, but had all the skills to be moved into CM and a club that invested in an RB replacement that allowed it.
Now he is a world class CM.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7265 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
trent moving into midfield?

he'll have to learn to tackle then  :wave
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7266 on: Today at 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:16:08 pm
None of them went from literally the best player in the world in his position, to the best player in the world in another very different position.

Stevie was an absolute freak but again, he wasnt one of the best in the world at DM and box-to-box midfielder to attacking roaming midfielder isnt a major change.

Masch was like a centimetre shorter than Fabio Cannavaro.... and again, he wasnt one of the best CBs in the world when he played there. Plus we've seen DM to CB isnt a major upheaval.

Barnes ditto wasnt world class in CM, literally moved to CM because of injuries meaning he was no longer a world class left winger

And Henderson, again, moving from holding to box to box or whatever isn't some major change. Plus as much as I love him, I'm not sure you could ever say he's been world class

Again mate, there seems to be almost no examples of a player excelling to world class level in one position and then just randomly moving to a completely different position and also being world class there, just because 'he might be able to play there'. The only one I can think of is Maldini, but even then I'm not sure what sort of level he reached as a CB and I think even that move was because he had other all time greats in front of him in other positions.

EDIT And if Southgate thinks he 'can play CM' I'm almost inclined to go in completely the opposite direction anyway

Chris Sutton?   :)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7267 on: Today at 07:24:55 pm »
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7268 on: Today at 08:55:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:16:08 pm
None of them went from literally the best player in the world in his position, to the best player in the world in another very different position.

Stevie was an absolute freak but again, he wasnt one of the best in the world at DM and box-to-box midfielder to attacking roaming midfielder isnt a major change.

Masch was like a centimetre shorter than Fabio Cannavaro.... and again, he wasnt one of the best CBs in the world when he played there. Plus we've seen DM to CB isnt a major upheaval.

Barnes ditto wasnt world class in CM, literally moved to CM because of injuries meaning he was no longer a world class left winger

And Henderson, again, moving from holding to box to box or whatever isn't some major change. Plus as much as I love him, I'm not sure you could ever say he's been world class

Again mate, there seems to be almost no examples of a player excelling to world class level in one position and then just randomly moving to a completely different position and also being world class there, just because 'he might be able to play there'. The only one I can think of is Maldini, but even then I'm not sure what sort of level he reached as a CB and I think even that move was because he had other all time greats in front of him in other positions.

EDIT And if Southgate thinks he 'can play CM' I'm almost inclined to go in completely the opposite direction anyway
Mascherano was definitely one of the best centre backs in the world when he played there. May not be a positive opinion in England but they loved him at Barca.
Online Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7269 on: Today at 09:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:17:55 pm
John Charles?

Marcel Desailly and Lothauer Matthaues.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7270 on: Today at 09:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Marcel Desailly and Lothauer Matthaues.

And Paul Warhurst.
