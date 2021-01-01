Absolutely struggled early season in pretty much every respect and turned it around to the point where he morphed into 1998 Lilian Thuram v Croatia in the recent United game.



Looked like a leader in the second half of the season where he was excellent attacking and defending. Imperious player.



he did for sure, something Klopp touched on too - How Trent has had to develop as a vocal leader of the defence due to the injury crisis. So I think early on his struggles partly where due to all the chopping and changing, as well as maybe just been rather burnt out from the 3 intense seasons.But he really has matured amazingly over the past few months into a leader, and with it came back the fantastic form we expect.As for England, disgraceful really, nice for us of course, but not fair on Trent. Southgate is just a younger version of all the other neanderthal England coaches.