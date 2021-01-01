« previous next »
Who cares? The fewer of our players involved the better. There's a world cup in 18 months anyway.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:01:52 pm
This is quite literally the dumbest thing I have seen. I could understand now starting him, but not getting him on the plane? Absolutely mental.

Isn't it? Get into knock out football and you really want to be getting the ball out to Reese James or Kyle Walker.
Leaving out the most creative fullback in years - how stupid you must be!?

Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:01:52 pm
This is quite literally the dumbest thing I have seen. I could understand now starting him, but not getting him on the plane? Absolutely mental.

I can understand him not getting on the plane. The games are in England.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:10:20 pm
I can understand him not getting on the plane. The games are in England.

Is the whole tournament going to be played here?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:11:16 pm
Is the whole tournament going to be played here?

Good point, no idea. Assumed all Englands games will be but I guess it could depend on what happens if they get through. But werent a lot of games moved back to England?

Dunno.

Glad to help!
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:02:19 am
Absolutely struggled early season in pretty much every respect and turned it around to the point where he morphed into 1998 Lilian Thuram v Croatia in the recent United game.

Looked like a leader in the second half of the season where he was excellent attacking and defending. Imperious player.

he did for sure, something Klopp touched on too - How Trent has had to develop as a vocal leader of the defence due to the injury crisis.  So I think early on his struggles partly where due to all the chopping and changing, as well as maybe just been rather burnt out from the 3 intense seasons.

But he really has matured amazingly over the past few months into a leader, and with it came back the fantastic form we expect.

As for England, disgraceful really, nice for us of course, but not fair on Trent. Southgate is just a younger version of all the other neanderthal England coaches.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:40:51 pm
Apparently it's people at Liverpool that don't think Trent will be included as there's been no communication with England about him

At least, this is what has been said today

The original tweet I put up there was from Dominic King who put it on his twitter account yesterday, a number of journalists have been saying the same thing for a while. The Athletic's James Pearce has since said in a report that no one at LFC expects him to go.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:04:18 pm
Who cares? The fewer of our players involved the better. There's a world cup in 18 months anyway.

Im sure Trent cares
