I don't know this Ornstein character, but if he's making stuff up isn't it more likely to be for a purely commercial motive?



As for Southgate, if he has already told Ornstein (or anyone else) that Trent isn't in his plans then he is making a rod for his own back by constantly turning up to watch him play for Liverpool. Unless of course he was checking out some West Brom player.



He already made a rod for his own back when he failed to select Trent for the March internationals, then instead of giving a dignified, neutral response on the reasons he proceeded to slate the kid's "form" even though Trent had just had a string of good performances and was (and still is) Liverpool's most creative player.... On top of that he slated Trent's "form" so publicly while picking Eric Dier and Jordan Pickford, making himself look a total fool.A lot will be made of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier "deserving" to be the starting RB because they've won league titles this year. That's not how you pick an international team. Look at the world class players Walker plays with at City and Trippier at Atletico. These players are by no means in the top 5 best players in their teams, whereas Trent is in Liverpool's Top 5 best players and our most creative playmaker to boot.The thing with Southgate is he has far too much reverence for Top 4 placements (and Tottenham). He should have been picking Patrick Bamford over Raheem Sterling for months now. Instead, Bamford is still waiting for a call up, despite having a monster of a year with Leeds; he will most likely not make the Euros, while Sterling will be tagging along despite being dropped by Pep for most of the 20/21 season.In summary, Southgate is an ignorant, arrogant prick who has no idea who are England's best/most talented players, or how to use them effectively.