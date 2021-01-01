« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 673078 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 01:28:04 pm »
I don't know this Ornstein character, but if he's making stuff up isn't it more likely to be for a purely commercial motive?

As for Southgate, if he has already told Ornstein (or anyone else) that Trent isn't in his plans then he is making a rod for his own back by constantly turning up to watch him play for Liverpool. Unless of course he was checking out some West Brom player. 

Ornstein is just a bluff merchant. He specialises in transfer rumours. Claims to know the inside track on transfer deals especially regarding Arsenal but never breaks any stories regarding actual deals.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 01:45:54 pm »
I don't know this Ornstein character, but if he's making stuff up isn't it more likely to be for a purely commercial motive?

As for Southgate, if he has already told Ornstein (or anyone else) that Trent isn't in his plans then he is making a rod for his own back by constantly turning up to watch him play for Liverpool. Unless of course he was checking out some West Brom player.

He already made a rod for his own back when he failed to select Trent for the March internationals, then instead of giving a dignified, neutral response on the reasons he proceeded to slate the kid's "form" even though Trent had just had a string of good performances and was (and still is) Liverpool's most creative player.... On top of that he slated Trent's "form" so publicly while picking Eric Dier and Jordan Pickford, making himself look a total fool.

A lot will be made of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier "deserving" to be the starting RB because they've won league titles this year.  That's not how you pick an international team. Look at the world class players Walker plays with at City and Trippier at Atletico. These players are by no means in the top 5 best players in their teams, whereas Trent is in Liverpool's Top 5 best players and our most creative playmaker to boot.

The thing with Southgate is he has far too much reverence for Top 4 placements (and Tottenham). He should have been picking Patrick Bamford over Raheem Sterling for months now. Instead, Bamford is still waiting for a call up, despite having a monster of a year with Leeds; he will most likely not make the Euros, while Sterling will be tagging along despite being dropped by Pep for most of the 20/21 season.

In summary, Southgate is an ignorant, arrogant prick who has no idea who are England's best/most talented players, or how to use them effectively.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 01:47:46 pm »
He already made a rod for his own back when he failed to select Trent for the March internationals, then instead of giving a dignified, neutral response on the reasons he proceeded to slate the kid's "form" even though Trent had just had a string of good performances and was (and still is) Liverpool's most creative player.... On top of that he slated Trent's "form" so publicly while picking Eric Dier and Jordan Pickford, making himself look a total fool.

A lot will be made of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier "deserving" to be the starting RB because they've won league titles this year.  That's not how you pick an international team. Look at the world class players Walker plays with at City and Trippier at Atletico. These players are by no means in the top 5 best players in their teams, whereas Trent is in Liverpool's Top 5 best players and our most creative playmaker to boot.

The thing with Southgate is he has far too much reverence for Top 4 placements (and Tottenham). He should have been picking Patrick Bamford over Raheem Sterling for months now. Instead, Bamford is still waiting for a call up, despite having a monster of a year with Leeds; he will most likely not make the Euros, while Sterling will be tagging along despite being dropped by Pep for most of the 20/21 season.

In summary, Southgate is an ignorant, arrogant prick who has no idea who are England's best/most talented players, or how to use them effectively.

By the time Southgate had dropped Trent for his poor from, his form was already on the way up and perfectly fine. Since then hes only got better.

I think he dropped him trying to make a show of someone and thinking it was quite a safe one to do. But itll definitely backfire on him at some point unless as Yorky says, he backs down and decides if everyone is making a fuss he should maybe listen to them.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 01:57:51 pm »
By the time Southgate had dropped Trent for his poor from, his form was already on the way up and perfectly fine. Since then hes only got better.

I think he dropped him trying to make a show of someone and thinking it was quite a safe one to do. But itll definitely backfire on him at some point unless as Yorky says, he backs down and decides if everyone is making a fuss he should maybe listen to them.

Until now I still can't get over the humiliating way he dropped the kid (who's had coronavirus and recovered from a bad muscle injury this season), and slated him so publicly. He could have cited a number of more neutral, less headline-making reasons, but he went for the dressing down/humiliation route (thus starting a war of words with Klopp, which Southgate really doesn't need, because he's not on Klopp's level). If it were Maguire, Pickford, Kane or any of his favourites he'd have done more to protect them. His treatment of Trent feels very callous and prejudicial, perhaps even anti-Scouse.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 02:33:25 pm »
Southgate is a useless coach who is only in his job because of nepotism. That much is a fact. His greatest achievement was relegating the best Middlesborough squad in history. Middlesborough had never built up a squad of that quality in their entire history. The fact that Schteve took that squad to the UEFA Cup Final and won Middlesborough only major trophy should have been big enough warning flags for the FA.

So is anyone fucking surprised the knobhead who bottled a penalty and then financially profited off it is making multiple odd decisions whilst England manager?
This is the guy who brought Jesse Lingard back into the squad because he had 4 good games in 3 years whilst ignoring multiple talented young Englishmen.
This is the guy who does not know how to use Jadon Sancho.
This is the guy who continues picking Eric Dier despite the entire country being able to see he's absolute shite (and not in form despite Trent being given that myth)
This is the guy who picked Harry Kane as England captain over the most respected player (by his fellow professionals) in the Premier League.

Theres loads more (nevermind the whole Pickford is still England number 1 because we know he'll get back into form)

A man who plays 3-5-2 with 2 holding players is going to ruin an entire generation of English talent that is at this moment in time being poached by clubs across Europe because that's the change they've seen in the quality that this country is producing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 02:38:24 pm »
^  Quite agree with everything here, Scatman.

Also, let's not forget that people like Kyle Walker had Kevin De Bruyne and Laporte and Fernandinho to back them up. Trent IS our Kevin De Bruyne and right now he's got Nat Philips and Rhys Williams behind him. I don't disagree that Walker is the better out and out defender but the idea that he deserves to be the starting RB because he just won a title is ludicrous. But that's the nonsense you expect pundits to trot out leading up to the Euros. I better switch off from now because it's already driving me bonkers and it hasn't even started yet.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm »
Took a few shots with his left foot against West Brom. None were particularly great but I wonder if its something he's working on. It'd be an enormous plus to his game if he could go either side.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm »
Kloppo: "He played a good season. He had 20 odd different CB partners which is tricky. He has a bigger influence on organising. From a young world class talent to a defensive organiser. He is in a good moment - long may it continue.

This is something easy to forget at times, how much of an upheaval, and how difficult its been for both Trent and Robbo to deal with the ever changing central defensive situation, from the sheer numbers of changes, to the fact theyve played a lot of games with either 1 or 2 very inexperienced central defenders. And of course with having a midfield shield in Fab having to move back a lot too, thats been a big change.

Whole team has done remarkable considering, and imagine how much better Trent can actually become when things get more settled next season hopefully. Hes immense now, and at the grand old age of 22, there is so much room for getting even better.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 07:20:35 pm »
With Jota potentially a doubt now too we are going to have a really low contingent at the Euros this summer. Which makes it more boring to watch but can only help us get a head start on others for next season.

For those of us with no interest in watching international football it is bloody great.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 01:11:04 pm »
For those of us with no interest in watching international football it is bloody great.

I love the Euros, international football is boring until a tournament comes along and then its usually very exciting.

Not remotely arsed about how Concorde nose and his Merry band of bellends get on but I will look forward to watching the tournament as a whole.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm »
Considering how fast Southgate was to recall (29 year-old failure) Lingard after a few good games, it would be very inconsistent if he didn't recall Trent, a genuinely world-class player. He can do things no one else in that squad can. He could play him in midfield and he'd be England's best midfielder. Harry Kane will be desperate to have Trent's crosses.

The fact that he'd rather have the likes of Dier in the squad is genuinely insane.

Yes, I'd like Trent to have a rest this summer, but he will be gutted to miss out.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 05:18:45 pm »
Babuyagu destroying someone who replied to him on twitter who says Trent lacks the basics of defending. :D

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1394707915941023746
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Babuyagu destroying someone who replied to him on twitter who says Trent lacks the basics of defending. :D

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1394707915941023746

"Call the police, been a murder..."  :D
