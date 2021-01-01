I want Trent to get what he wants and to get all the glory with his national team, as I do for all players, but to be honest what would be even better would be if he stopped caring about England and retired like Matip. Can you imagine if Trent, Salah, Fab and Robbo (just to name a few who have had issues) just all did a Matip? They'd be 12 games fresher over the course of the season - massive difference to their club careers.
Even missing a single international tournament is going to give Trent the kind of rest that's so rare and priceless at the top level.