« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 671066 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,098
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 01:05:51 pm
If true, then it should answer fully any lingering questions as to why the English national team has always had (with the possible exception of Robson and Venables) an absolute shitshow of inept, uninspired, face-fits, unadventurous ballsacks.

In fairness though, Scotland in the 80's kept not selecting Jocky, so ineptness at the national level is not just an England trait...

Hansen only got something like 28 caps for Scotland didnt he? Incredible.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,432
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 01:40:48 pm »
If it's about this season then how is Sterling anywhere near the squad

What angers me more than him not being picked is this lie that it's about form. That just insults us all. No, it's about Southgate England game plan being to try and be as boring as possible and score from a set piece. He has no clue or desire to get the best out of Trent and that's why he's not going.

TAA has been top 3 performers for us second half of the season and the stats reflect that.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm »
Hes defo going, unfortunately, even Southgate isnt that fucking stupid.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,031
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm
Hansen only got something like 28 caps for Scotland didnt he? Incredible.

Ferguson didn't take him to the World Cup, preferring to take two mules from Aberdeen who he'd hand reared himself.

Scotland finished bottom of their group and the two mules were left in Mexico where they came into possession of a small tenant farmer.

Something like that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,052
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm
Next week

Yes, a week on Tuesday. It will all come out then but I really hope more stuff is not going to be leaked as it will be really unfair on the players concerned.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 01:55:11 pm »
Thing is I think England play with 3 CBs right? Why would you want your wingback to be defensive minded if you're already playing with 3 at the back?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,527
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 01:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 11:12:53 am
Its not even a question of him being Englands best RB, thats beyond debate now, but hes one of the best players in Europe full-stop.

I dont know whether its stupidity or arrogance on Southgate and Englands part, its probably both, but there is no justification for leaving one of Europes best out of an England squad that will select Pickford, Trippier and Dier among its supposed best 26 available players.

Even if you were brain dead enough to think he doesn't suit your system (laughable in itself since he'd be perfect as a wingback with a back 3), you'd surely take such a player along anyway as not doing so will just give the media more ammo to use against you when you inevitably crash out to the first competent side you face and at worst it gives you another option off the bench than some random who won't do anything besides sit on the bench anyway.

Shame for Trent if it happens, but delighted for us and our preseason plans.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,330
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 01:58:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:49:16 pm
Yes, a week on Tuesday. It will all come out then but I really hope more stuff is not going to be leaked as it will be really unfair on the players concerned.

GOod point Jill

Wonder if the timing of this 'report' is deliberately trying to distract Trent

If it isn't it's yet another hilarious example to add to the long list of talented players not appreciated or understood by the talent-phobic English football establishment. They're more comfortable with a David Batty or a Declan RIce than a Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard. A Gary Neville over a Trent.

I hate everything about the xenophobic jingoistic footballing establishment from the FA down, but at least I can enjoy the schadenfreude that they'll never enjoy the thing they want most - an England trophy.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,052
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:58:56 pm
GOod point Jill

Wonder if the timing of this 'report' is deliberately trying to distract Trent

If it isn't it's yet another hilarious example to add to the long list of talented players not appreciated or understood by the talent-phobic English football establishment. They're more comfortable with a David Batty or a Declan RIce than a Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard. A Gary Neville over a Trent.

I hate everything about the xenophobic jingoistic footballing establishment from the FA down, but at least I can enjoy the schadenfreude that they'll never enjoy the thing they want most - an England trophy.

Completely agree.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm
Personally I think it's exactly what southgate would do. Get it in the press, judge the reaction blah blah. Still chance to change his mind if he gets pelters for it. Also, you don't know who might get injured between now and then - so if james gets injured then trent presumably goes - so no need for a full announcement. Just test the waters. It sounds about right to me, anyway.
Oh, I think you might have a good point here. Forgot what a cowardly c*nt Southgate actually is.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:46:11 pm
Ferguson didn't take him to the World Cup, preferring to take two mules from Aberdeen who he'd hand reared himself.

Scotland finished bottom of their group and the two mules were left in Mexico where they came into possession of a small tenant farmer.

Something like that.

Ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 02:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:46:11 pm
Ferguson didn't take him to the World Cup, preferring to take two mules from Aberdeen who he'd hand reared himself.

Scotland finished bottom of their group and the two mules were left in Mexico where they came into possession of a small tenant farmer.

Something like that.

 ;D
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Kop 306
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm
Hansen only got something like 28 caps for Scotland didnt he? Incredible.
I am right in assuming he was ruthless for dropping out of squads on a regular basis?
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 02:29:39 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm
Hes defo going, unfortunately, even Southgate isnt that fucking stupid.

There are 26 in the squad. Thats a lot of people and it would amazed me if Trent isnt going. I dont even think our defensive strength were that deep that we could afford to leave Trent at home.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,058
  • Indefatigability
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 02:36:26 pm »
The idea of leaving TAA out of England's squad is absolutely bananas - to the extent that you feel that there must be some personal gripe between the two men.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Kop 306
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 02:38:38 pm »
It is probably a made up story to generate some clicks on The Athletic and get some more subscribers.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7056 on: Yesterday at 02:50:21 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 02:38:38 pm
It is probably a made up story to generate some clicks on The Athletic and get some more subscribers.
This was my first impression as well. Clickbait. especially with all the hype surrounding Trent since last Thursday.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7057 on: Yesterday at 03:25:55 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 01:40:48 pm
If it's about this season then how is Sterling anywhere near the squad

What angers me more than him not being picked is this lie that it's about form. That just insults us all. No, it's about Southgate England game plan being to try and be as boring as possible and score from a set piece. He has no clue or desire to get the best out of Trent and that's why he's not going.

TAA has been top 3 performers for us second half of the season and the stats reflect that.

Would be quite contradictory to plan to just play boring and utilise set pieces then leave behind an amazing set piece taker
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7058 on: Yesterday at 03:31:18 pm »
Itll be amusing if England is crying out for set-piece goal late in a knockout and they dont have TAA or anyone of his quality to take it. Southgate is an idiot if he leaves out Trent. Would be like dropping Beckham in his prime because his defensive contributions werent his strength. These players win matches in a moment.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7059 on: Yesterday at 03:37:42 pm »
Will be interesting to watch the next chapter with Trent as our creativity from the middle / wide part of the pitch currently stem mainly from the lad. Do we spend 50m plus on a creative player to add to the midfield mix for next season and hope a new player can gell quickly OR buy another Robertson type fullback for right back. Trent will have less defensive duties thus allowing him to push forward into central / wide parts of the pitch aka Beckham role but he also has more to his game as can defend when he needs to?  The key for me is can Trent still get the space to surge forward as he does from the full back role? I think he can as anytime we break from a corner quite often one of the most forward lads on the break will be Trent. Let him play on the front foot, have someone else worry about the space he leaves behind him when he breaks forward and it also will extend his battery life. To ask him to bust a gut as he runs the length of the field dozens of times will surely catch up with the lad later on in his career.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,432
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:25:55 pm
Would be quite contradictory to plan to just play boring and utilise set pieces then leave behind an amazing set piece taker
I know! That's the most stupid thing about it. But if you watch England they mostly seem to be trying to replicate how they got to the WC semis. Been no advance or implementation of any kind of plan that properly utilises the great attacking players they have.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
I know! That's the most stupid thing about it. But if you watch England they mostly seem to be trying to replicate how they got to the WC semis. Been no advance or implementation of any kind of plan that properly utilises the great attacking players they have.

I mean if he's playing 3 -5 - 2 with overlapping wing backs trent is by some distance the best choice at RB. It's absolutely fucking surreal that you wouldn't include him in the squad. But suits me. Stick with James or trippier or whatever gareth.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 05:15:14 pm »
Still pisses me off that England ruined Sturridge and Gomez has missed the entire season because of an injury on England's watch.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 06:24:48 pm »
Southgate is a clown. Cant think of any other manager who wouldnt have Trent in their squad. Even if youre not starting him and youre chasing a game, you bring him on for a bit of magic.

Feel sorry for Trent but on a club level would be delighted to see him have a full summer off
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7064 on: Yesterday at 07:34:04 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:15:14 pm
Still pisses me off that England ruined Sturridge and Gomez has missed the entire season because of an injury on England's watch.
Fully agree on Sturridge, but Gomez could have kicked the turf in training with us, that was just unfortunate.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7065 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:41:34 am
Very. Ornstein is well connected.

I think you're forgetting that Southgate spent his career at Palace, Villa and Middlesbrough. Years of mediocrity can do strange things to a man. Just look at every single Everton supporter.
Yuck! Do we have to?
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7066 on: Yesterday at 09:16:04 pm »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7067 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm »
Thiago being in the team means Trent doesn't have to be a deep lying ball progressor AND a creator. I reckon it might free Trent up to be more marauding and get more goals and assists as a result.

We saw a few passes into Trent from Thiago yesterday which no one else in the team is capable of playing. Trent could easily be getting 5-10 league goals as well as the assists he gets next season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 12:46:21 am »
I want Trent to get what he wants and to get all the glory with his national team, as I do for all players, but to be honest what would be even better would be if he stopped caring about England and retired like Matip. Can you imagine if Trent, Salah, Fab and Robbo  (just to name a few who have had issues) just all did a Matip? They'd be 12 games fresher over the course of the season - massive difference to their club careers.

Even missing a single international tournament is going to give Trent the kind of rest that's so rare and priceless at the top level.
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 01:56:18 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 11:09:32 am
No way Trent isn't in the squad, don't care what report says otherwise

Agree with this, it would represent criminal levels of negligence.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 