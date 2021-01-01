Will be interesting to watch the next chapter with Trent as our creativity from the middle / wide part of the pitch currently stem mainly from the lad. Do we spend 50m plus on a creative player to add to the midfield mix for next season and hope a new player can gell quickly OR buy another Robertson type fullback for right back. Trent will have less defensive duties thus allowing him to push forward into central / wide parts of the pitch aka Beckham role but he also has more to his game as can defend when he needs to? The key for me is can Trent still get the space to surge forward as he does from the full back role? I think he can as anytime we break from a corner quite often one of the most forward lads on the break will be Trent. Let him play on the front foot, have someone else worry about the space he leaves behind him when he breaks forward and it also will extend his battery life. To ask him to bust a gut as he runs the length of the field dozens of times will surely catch up with the lad later on in his career.