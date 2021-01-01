Yes, a week on Tuesday. It will all come out then but I really hope more stuff is not going to be leaked as it will be really unfair on the players concerned.
GOod point Jill
Wonder if the timing of this 'report' is deliberately trying to distract Trent
If it isn't it's yet another hilarious example to add to the long list of talented players not appreciated or understood by the talent-phobic English football establishment. They're more comfortable with a David Batty or a Declan RIce than a Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard. A Gary Neville over a Trent.
I hate everything about the xenophobic jingoistic footballing establishment from the FA down, but at least I can enjoy the schadenfreude that they'll never enjoy the thing they want most - an England trophy.