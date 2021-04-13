The latest MOTD had an entire post-match segment devoted to how amazing he is though?



That was odd. I hate it when MOTD pundits find isolated clips to push whatever their agenda is and that was a fine example of it. Trent had a steady game and topped it off with a fantastic goal but they had clearly already decided it was his turn to get the "five clips showing how good he was" treatment.I can't remember what Ian Wright said - something along the lines of "Well, he did quite well there" - when he gave his man a free-header in the last minute but the header went wide. It was lackadaisical defending and the very thing he rightly gets picked up on from time to time.Until Southgate made those daft comments - confusingly on the back of two of Trent's best performance for quite a long time (RBL and Wolves) - I never really felt like he got much media attention from any direction. His far-above-average attacking became taken for granted as did his a-bit-below-average defending. Milner summed it up when he said Trent had been lucky with his career/scrutiny until now and Trent doesn't seem like a character that is going to give a monkey's what the likes of Neville say.