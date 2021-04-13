It wasn't a pot luck shot. He has smashed it in the corner and gave the opposition defence and keeper no chance to react and block the shot.
I agree.Mental that this is even being disputed.
It is like saying that Gerrard v Olympiakos or West Ham were pot shots. Players like Gerrard and Trent have fantastic technique and hit the ball so cleanly.Pot shots are Kompany or Wanyama who have a terrible shot accuracy percentage hitting freak shots.
Exactly. Look at Trent's body shape, and his shooting motion and technique for the goal, quite evident.
I think Trent is the best right back in the world, but to pretend that that shot was anything other than a shot on goal is silly. He didnt know Mings would move out the way. Weve seen enough of those pot luck shots that dont go in.
It's a low percentage shot, but he took it as best as he could and it was an excellent finish.
And this. I've felt for quite some time now that there's some deep-seated bigotry behind the way Trent is relentlessly criticised in the media
Who did we play one time when the opposition players would stand over the ball, kick it out, get in the players faces... anything to stop us taking quick corners, throw ins and free kicks? I vaguely remember Sisoko being one of the perpetrators so it mustve been Spurs. The Pochettino or Mourinho version I cannot remember.
The latest MOTD had an entire post-match segment devoted to how amazing he is though?
You dont play in this side, for as long as he has, at his age, with below average defending
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Brilliant tonight. Madrid defended well but a top striker would have put few of TAA's deliveries away.
