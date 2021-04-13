« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 13, 2021, 11:51:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on April 13, 2021, 11:49:35 pm
It wasn't a pot luck shot. He has smashed it in the corner and gave the opposition defence and keeper no chance to react and block the shot.

I agree.


Mental that this is even being disputed.
Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:05:04 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 13, 2021, 11:51:30 pm
I agree.


Mental that this is even being disputed.

It is like saying that Gerrard v Olympiakos or West Ham were pot shots. Players like Gerrard and Trent have fantastic technique and hit the ball so cleanly.

Pot shots are Kompany or Wanyama who have a terrible shot accuracy percentage hitting freak shots.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:10:51 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:05:04 am
It is like saying that Gerrard v Olympiakos or West Ham were pot shots. Players like Gerrard and Trent have fantastic technique and hit the ball so cleanly.

Pot shots are Kompany or Wanyama who have a terrible shot accuracy percentage hitting freak shots.

Exactly. Look at Trent's body shape, and his shooting motion and technique for the goal, quite evident.
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:19:44 am
He used the player as a screen to unsight the keeper, and as a bearing to bend the ball around. It was monstrously magnificent technique from the lad.
Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:33:49 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:10:51 am
Exactly. Look at Trent's body shape, and his shooting motion and technique for the goal, quite evident.

He simply couldn't of hit it any better.

Wouldn't put it past him doing it against Madrid.
aw1991

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:37:26 am
Quote from: James Mac on April 13, 2021, 11:19:25 pm
I think Trent is the best right back in the world, but to pretend that that shot was anything other than a shot on goal is silly. He didnt know Mings would move out the way. Weve seen enough of those pot luck shots that dont go in.
It's a low percentage shot, but he took it as best as he could and it was an excellent finish.
Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:03:21 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 12:37:26 am
It's a low percentage shot, but he took it as best as he could and it was an excellent finish.

The funny though is that when one of our players takes on a shot like that then you have little hope. Someone like DeBruyne gets the same opportunity and we are all hiding behind the couch.
farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:48:23 am
A goal and avoiding a yellow card would do well for him. And a quick corner might be fun to see again...
Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:29:44 am
Who did we play one time when the opposition players would stand over the ball, kick it out, get in the players faces... anything to stop us taking quick corners, throw ins and free kicks? I vaguely remember Sisoko being one of the perpetrators so it mustve been Spurs. The Pochettino or Mourinho version I cannot remember.
tubby pls.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:33:40 am
Quote from: Morgana on April 13, 2021, 11:06:35 pm

And this. I've felt for quite some time now that there's some deep-seated bigotry behind the way Trent is relentlessly criticised in the media

The latest MOTD had an entire post-match segment devoted to how amazing he is though?
thaddeus

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:35:30 am
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:29:44 am
Who did we play one time when the opposition players would stand over the ball, kick it out, get in the players faces... anything to stop us taking quick corners, throw ins and free kicks? I vaguely remember Sisoko being one of the perpetrators so it mustve been Spurs. The Pochettino or Mourinho version I cannot remember.
I remember it happening against Mourinho's Man U.  It was the game where we gave Man U two soft goals early on and Ashley Young surgically attached himself to Salah as part of the back six "tactical masterclass".  Matic was relentless in stopping anything happening quickly - frequently showing a turn of pace out character with his normal game to interfere with any kind of set piece.
thaddeus

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:33:40 am
The latest MOTD had an entire post-match segment devoted to how amazing he is though?
That was odd.  I hate it when MOTD pundits find isolated clips to push whatever their agenda is and that was a fine example of it.  Trent had a steady game and topped it off with a fantastic goal but they had clearly already decided it was his turn to get the "five clips showing how good he was" treatment.

I can't remember what Ian Wright said - something along the lines of "Well, he did quite well there" - when he gave his man a free-header in the last minute but the header went wide.  It was lackadaisical defending and the very thing he rightly gets picked up on from time to time.

Until Southgate made those daft comments - confusingly on the back of two of Trent's best performance for quite a long time (RBL and Wolves) - I never really felt like he got much media attention from any direction.  His far-above-average attacking became taken for granted as did his a-bit-below-average defending.  Milner summed it up when he said Trent had been lucky with his career/scrutiny until now and Trent doesn't seem like a character that is going to give a monkey's what the likes of Neville say.
Craig 🤔

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:16:27 am
You dont play in this side, for as long as he has, at his age, with below average defending  ::)
thaddeus

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:46:17 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:16:27 am
You dont play in this side, for as long as he has, at his age, with below average defending  ::)
I think he can and does because he brings an exceptional amount to our attacking play and because Klopp's system puts a lot of the onus of creating on the full-backs.

Southgate maybe just wants his full-backs to cover his central defenders, stop crosses and hit balls into the channels.  Horses for courses.
Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:46:26 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:16:27 am
You dont play in this side, for as long as he has, at his age, with below average defending  ::)

Andy Robertson puts it succinctly.After praising Trents performance at the weekend and versus Arsenal he said: Of course he struggled midweek against Madrid but we all did. Not one of us played well but for some reason more gets said about Trents performance than anyone elses.

You know youre top dog when your every blip causes so much conversation. I dont hear anybody mentioning how Tyrone Mings literally dodged the ball on the way to his goal. Mings will probably be one of the first names on Southgates Euro roll call. Mings isnt that hot sauce whos won everything at club level, so his mistakes are invisible.
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:02:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:16:27 am
You dont play in this side, for as long as he has, at his age, with below average defending  ::)

There's a good article in the Athletic today about how his defending has improved this season
palimpsest

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm
I thought he was superb tonight and deserves recognition. Some very good defending from him. Wonder if the pundits mention it  ;)
DelTrotter

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
Yeah was excellent, did some magic things with the ball and was good defensively.
Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Our best player tonight.
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:18:57 pm
Hes a fantastic footballer. Ran the game from right back
CalgarianRed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Brilliant tonight. Madrid defended well but a top striker would have put few of TAA's deliveries away.
unclebob

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Brilliant tonight. Madrid defended well but a top striker would have put few of TAA's deliveries away.
If only we had one?!!
DangerScouse

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:15:43 pm
Fucking brilliant tonight!
Sinyoro

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
Outstanding tonight
harryc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:08:22 am
Unbelievable talent going forward.
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:12:08 am
Absolutely ran the game, like a boss, like a controlling 'everything goes through him' midfielder. From right-back. He's stupendous this lad.
y2w902

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 04:15:59 am
Complete performance, clearly learned from the 1st leg and was able to handle Vinicius really well, hardly mentioned or recognised for it though tonight, they only recognise last ditch tackles as good defending, twats.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:36:52 am
Are we getting the best out of him as rb though? Maybe we could benefit more if we move him in midfield
