"Done with football". That was my comment after the first half ended. I decided to put something on Netflix and not bother with the second half. But I couldn't help it. I watched all bar the opening 2 minutes of the second half, and felt like a right schmock for doing so, even after we equalized.



But then that fucking shot from Trent. What a finish, I thought it was Salah for a moment because it was such a sweet curler. And to see him kiss the badge - massive moment.



Thanks for charging me up Trent!