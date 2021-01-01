I understand your concerns its been a frustrating season for everyone. I don't think there is one reason but a combination of them which have all contributed to overall malaise of the team generally. The injuries have impacted certainly but so has the way the calendar's been thrown together, giving little time for any work on the training field which seems to play an important part in Klopp's preparation for games. We just need to go back to basics, grind out some results and see where we end up. Let's hope everyone at the club learns the lessons so we can prepare better for the next one.



Couldn't agree more and there has to be a certain level of self reflection at the end of this season by all and deciding on what did and didn't work, what went wrong and how those individuals judge their season and what they think they could have done better, and I think JK will be in there for that as well. TAA for me will be the most intersting.If we don't learn, we don't improve, so its all about how willing they as a team, a squad and as individuals - are willing to be that reflective and be truthful with themselves.This is team that holds the record for the longest run of unbeaten games at Anfield, and also has the unenviable title of the one with the most successive defeats at Anfield. You have to take the rough with the smooth and look inwards at why both those things can happen and how you stop one and improve on the return to the other.An interesting and reflective off season, I hope.