Trent Alexander-Arnold

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6680
Quote from: CHOPPER
He certainly wasn't the only one, but where was the Trent from last season and the season before, as well as the rest of course.

My concern is that the loss of VVD has caused such an unbalance - others as well but mainly VVD - that it feels like we've ebbed back to where we were back with Gerrard in that we have a talisman/one key player feel, to us. Without him, the pressure is well on. Many factors to that of course, recruitment, confidence, formation - but its certainly showed its head this season.


We did fine without Virg before all the other injuries took hold.
jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6681
Quote from: CHOPPER
He certainly wasn't the only one, but where was the Trent from last season and the season before, as well as the rest of course.

My concern is that the loss of VVD has caused such an unbalance - others as well but mainly VVD - that it feels like we've ebbed back to where we were back with Gerrard in that we have a talisman/one key player feel, to us. Without him, the pressure is well on. Many factors to that of course, recruitment, confidence, formation - but its certainly showed its head this season.

I understand your concerns its been a frustrating season for everyone. I don't think there is one reason but a combination of them which have all contributed to overall malaise of the team generally. The injuries have impacted certainly but so has the way the calendar's been thrown together, giving little time for any work on the training field which seems to play an important part in Klopp's preparation for games. We just need to go back to basics, grind out some results and see where we end up. Let's hope everyone at the club learns the lessons so we can prepare better for the next one.
CHOPPER

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6682
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay

We did fine without Virg before all the other injuries took hold.

Debatable id say on the use of the word 'fine', but there was an undeniable air of 'fuck VVD out for the season'.
Its obvious that any team will miss a player of that caliber, but no one is saying we need this player back or that player back, its all about VVD and again, thats because two or three areas as mentioned.
 
This is no baby out with the bath water debate, but he(TAA) does need to look at himself, without a doubt and all this talk of England should be the last thing on the lads mind, its what he does in a red shirt that matters first and foremost.
CHOPPER

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6683
Quote from: jillc
I understand your concerns its been a frustrating season for everyone. I don't think there is one reason but a combination of them which have all contributed to overall malaise of the team generally. The injuries have impacted certainly but so has the way the calendar's been thrown together, giving little time for any work on the training field which seems to play an important part in Klopp's preparation for games. We just need to go back to basics, grind out some results and see where we end up. Let's hope everyone at the club learns the lessons so we can prepare better for the next one.
Couldn't agree more and there has to be a certain level of self reflection at the end of this season by all and deciding on what did and didn't work, what went wrong and how those individuals judge their season and what they think they could have done better, and I think JK will be in there for that as well. TAA for me will be the most intersting.
If we don't learn, we don't improve, so its all about how willing they as a team, a squad and as individuals - are willing to be that reflective and be truthful with themselves.
 
This is team that holds the record for the longest run of unbeaten games at Anfield, and also has the unenviable title of the one with the most successive defeats at Anfield. You have to take the rough with the smooth and look inwards at why both those things can happen and how you stop one and improve on the return to the other.

An interesting and reflective off season, I hope. 
keyop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6684
Quote from: ac
He's positional play is getting slaughtered by Carra and rightly so. Until he increases the level of intensity in his defending he will never become world class imo
He was shortlisted for the Ballon D'or at the age of 21, alongside Virgil and Marquinos - out of all the defenders in world football.

I think you'll find that makes him (quite literally) world class.
Dave McCoy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6685
It just gets to be almost a pointless argument though.  Trent got caught out of position plenty of times the previous two years.  He has never been anything other than an adequate defender but since he has made some mistakes this year and now we're losing then it's an issue where in past years since we were winning every game it didn't matter? 

On the whole I would say this down year is mainly just bullshit.  His offensive production being down is almost solely due to having no offensive set piece production out of LFC this year which is the biggest drop in the teams year over year production by far.  Overall he's still the best attacking RB in the world.  I would argue you could also make the claim as a FB but then you're splitting hairs on whether Angelino or Guerrero should even count as they play as WB's where they're allowed to get into the box regularly as part of their teams pattern of play.
Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6686
Trent needs more intensity in his defending I dont think that can be argued, in the first 5 minutes he let I think Vinicius or Mendy just brush past him without any bother and that wasnt due to him being caught out of position or anything, its happened a few times this season..
Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6687
Quote from: keyop
He was shortlisted for the Ballon D'or at the age of 21, alongside Virgil and Marquinos - out of all the defenders in world football.

I think you'll find that makes him (quite literally) world class.

Of course he is world class..
