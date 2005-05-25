Hes lacking confidence. We can all see the quality is there and its a lot of it. He had some decent moves but he made too many mistakes which could cost you a lot in a game against any side at the moment. As much as we can debate on here, We really cant solve anything. He needs a fresh start, set his mind to a reset and try to bounce back to his old form with hard work. Yes, the Van Dijk injury certainly had some effect on him.
Its really hard to play klopp style football when youre not at 100% (or better to say 110%) and hes at 90% at the moment. Id say its all part of his development as a young player. There are ups and downs and you can really see how desperate he is right now to play better, it just didnt work out for him this season.
I was actually more biased about him 2-3 months ago, when it seemed like hes not even trying. Now I can clearly see hes trying really hard and I respect that a lot. I like the fact that he hasnt been dropped, with playing difficult games he will also gain maturity.
At the end of the storm, theres a golden sky. He will be back, better, more mature and more confident than ever.
YNWA Trent, Go on lad!